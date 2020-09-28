Man facing felony charges for fatal Hamilton crash that involved vehicle into pole

William Bowling, 30, of the 500 block of South 12th Street, was indicted Wednesday by a Butler County grand jury for vehicular homicide, a fourth-degree felony, tampering with evidence a third-degree felony and driving under financial responsibly law suspension, an unclassified misdemeanor.

The crash occurred about 12:05 a.m. Aug. 5 at South Erie Boulevard near Hanover Street when the vehicle Bowling was driving hit a utility pole, according to Hamilton police and the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.