Man facing felony charges for fatal Hamilton crash that involved vehicle into pole

A Hamilton man is facing felony charges for a fatal August crash on South Erie Boulevard.
William Bowling, 30, of the 500 block of South 12th Street, was indicted Wednesday by a Butler County grand jury for vehicular homicide, a fourth-degree felony, tampering with evidence a third-degree felony and driving under financial responsibly law suspension, an unclassified misdemeanor.
The crash occurred about 12:05 a.m. Aug. 5 at South Erie Boulevard near Hanover Street when the vehicle Bowling was driving hit a utility pole, according to Hamilton police and the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.
Jeremiah Roy Evans died at the scene, and others were seriously injured.
The indictment alleges Bowling negligently caused the death of another while operating the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The case is assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Charles Pater and a criminal summons was issued for Bowling, but an arraignment date had not been set on Friday