‘I walked in there with a lot of energy’: Area freshman talks about ‘Shark Tank’ appearance

They took their prototype around to trade shows, then in March sent in a video application to the producers of “Shark Tank.” The show received about 40,000 applications, and 80 people were selected to appear on Season 12.

“Shark Tank” is a business-themed show on which products or businesses are pitched to the “sharks,” who can make offers. It recently amassed $100 million in deals offered in the Tank, according to the show’s web site. The Sharks are multimillionaires and billionaires.

Carson said he and his father answered questions from the Sharks for more than 45 minutes and they appear on the show for seven to 12 minutes. He is looking forward to watching the show Friday to see how their answers were edited.

“It will be just as much a surprise to us as other people,” he said. “I walked in there with a lot of energy. They were excited to see another young entrepreneur. I’m really fortunate to be able to have this experience. It’s very rare to be able to go on Shark Tank, pitch in front of the sharks and hopefully get an investment in your company.”

He’s unable to talk about whether he and his father received a deal or not until after the show airs. Fenwick will be livestreaming on its Facebook page.

Carson, the youngest of three children to Jason and Julie Grill, said he has made a presentation to a business class at Fenwick about his experience.

Fenwick counselor Sabrina Snyder called Carson “a creative thinker” who has the drive to “bring his ideas to fruition.”