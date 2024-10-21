Fairfield to add six electric vehicle charging stations

“This funding will allow us to install charging stations at strategic locations, making it easier for residents and visitors to transition to electric vehicles,’’ said Nick Dill, city engineer.

The grant aligns with the city’s recently adopted sustainability plan, which eventually calls for the city to purchase electric vehicles as it updates its fleet.

“This project is a significant step forward in achieving our sustainability goals,’’ said Adam Sackenheim, assistant city manager for infrastructure.

“The sustainability plan is something we’re going to put emphasis on and utilize it as we move forward,’’ said Scott Timmer, city manager.

“We want to establish ourselves as a leader in sustainable innovation and attract more businesses and young leaders/workers.”

There is already one charging station with spots for two vehicles at the arts center. Some businesses in the city have also installed EV charging stations.

“By expanding our charging infrastructure, we are not only reducing emissions but also improving air quality and enhancing our community’s livability,” Sackenheim said.

It is also good for economic development, Timmer said.

“By strategically installing charging stations near commercial areas, we are encouraging EV adoption and supporting local businesses, creating a more sustainable and vibrant community,” Timmer said.

“EV owners can charge their vehicles while visiting nearby businesses and amenities.’

The EV stations should be installed and ready for use by the end of next year or early 2026.