November trial set for Middletown man charged in death of woman found in trash can

Brandon L. Davis, 45, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on Sept. 12 for aggravated murder with additional specifications of a repeat violent offender and use of a gun in the crime that adds to a sentence if he is found guilty.

Also included in the indictment is having weapons under disability, kidnapping and lesser included charges of murder, kidnapping, murder, attempted murder.

Prosecutors allege Davis is complicit in the slaying of Slone whose remains were found July 1 in a trash can on Centennial Street by women searching for her. She had been missing since June.

Davis has been housed in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond set by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Noah Powers II at arraignment on Sept. 16.

He did not waive his speedy trial rights meaning he must stand trial within 90 days from the indictment since he is incarcerated.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said it is unusual for an aggravated murder case to proceed so quickly to trial, but the state is ready.

Gmoser, who will prosecute the case himself, said, “we expect to meet every challenge that has been presented to us by the shortness of time that is required to bring this case to trial. The indictment means we are ready to go.”

Davis’ attorney Brad Kraemer did not respond to a request for comment.

Perry Hart, 58, was arrested on Aug. 20 on an aggravated murder charge in connection with Slone’s death and indicted by a grand jury a week later for aggravated murder with a gun specification and a repeat violent offender specification; kidnapping; murder; and two counts of having weapons under disability.

Bond for Hart was set at $1.5 million by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster Jr. He is scheduled to be back in court Monday for a pre-trial hearing.

Prosecutors say both men shot Slone and Hart fired the shot that killed her

Slone, 35, who had been reported missing in June, was identified by the the Butler County Coroner’s Office through DNA testing two days after Hart’s arrest.

According to court documents obtained by the Journal News, Middletown police say “Brandon Lee Davis on or about (June 15) shot her (Slone) and then ordered another subject identified as Perry (Hart) to finish her off.”

Police say Davis supplied the firearm to Heart and he used it to shoot Slone in the head a second time, according to court documents.

Gmoser told the Journal-News they believe Hart moved Slone while she was still alive.