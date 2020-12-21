Man indicted for allegedly trying to kill police in Warren County shootout

Fornshell said Monday that Hubbard has been indicted for attempted murder and felonious assault for allegedly shooting Jordan, attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault for allegedly shooting at Butler County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Barger and attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault for allegedly shooting at Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Brett Lee.

Those charges also carry firearm specifications which can add three to seven years to the sentence if Hubbard is found guilty. He was also indicted for two counts of having weapons under disability, failure to comply, improper handling of a firearms in a motor vehicle and a second-degree misdemeanor charge of assaulting a police dog.

Jordan’s dog, Koda, attempted to apprehend Hubbard while he sat in a the car. The police dog was not hit by gunfire.

Christopher J. Hubbard OHIO DEPARTMENT OF REHABILITATION ANC CORRECTION

Fornshell said Hubbard faces a maximum sentence in excess of 60 years in prison if convicted.

The chase and shooting incident, which as caught on video by cruiser cameras, was investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Investigation because there were multiple jurisdictions involved. The Ohio Highway Patrol, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfield Police were also had a part in the incident.

Fornshell said based on the investigation, there is no indication of wrongdoing on the part of officers. He said Hubbard shot first, striking Jordan, and eight officers returned fire. Hubbard was hit between 10 and 13 times. Video evidence made the sequence of events clear, he said.

“This was not a situation where we believe there was any legal or factual basis to present any charges against any of the officers who were involved in the officer-involved shooting,” Fornshell said.

While he cannot legally say what was presented to the grand jury, Fornshell said he made the decision.

Hamilton police detectives were attempting to locate Hubbard because he had an open parole violation and he was wanted for questioning in an ongoing homicide investigation, Fornshell said. They did locate him and attempted to make a traffic stop and he fled from the traffic stop and that’s when the pursuit began.

Five Butler County deputies, one Middletown officer, one Fairfield officer and one Ohio Highway patrol exchanged gunfire with Hubbard, according to Fornshell. Jordan did not fire his weapon.

“He was struck, it appears, before the other law enforcement officers fired,” Fornshell said. “Officer Jordan goes down, and as he’s going down, that’s when the other officers began to exchange fire with Hubbard.”