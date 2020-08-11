Dairy Queen returning to former Middletown location

He expects construction to begin on the $600,000 project in early September. Patel hopes to open the 2,200-square-foot restaurant in January or February 2021.

Patel said the new store will employ about 30 people with six to seven of those as full-time workers.

Once constructed, it will be one of four Dairy Queen restaurants in Butler County, joining one already in business since 1994 at 9128 Cox Road in West Chester Twp.; another at the corner of Cincinnati-Dayton Road on Wyandot Lane in Liberty Twp.; and on Ohio 4 in Liberty Twp.

There are more than 6,800 Dairy Queen restaurants in the United States, Canada and 27 other countries, according to Dairy Queen.