Traffic stop leads to arrest nearly 5 years after Hamilton shooting killed Fairfield senior

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the homicide is believed to be a result of a drug deal that went bad.

King was taken into custody about 1:38 p.m. during a traffic stop on Garfield Avenue. King was in the passenger seat.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our investigators and their efforts over the past almost five years that made this arrest possible,” Bucheit said. “I want Jaylon’s family and any family who has lost a loved one to violence to know that no matter how much time passes we are relentless in our pursuit to bring those responsible to justice.”

Knight was found in a vehicle in the 300 block of Charles Street. The vehicle was in front of a house, just short of striking the structure. Knight was slumped over the steering wheel with a large amount of blood inside the vehicle, police said at the time.

Jaylon Knight. (Photo from Facebook)

In the years since, he has been included on posters asking for help in some of the city’s unsolved homicides.

King is scheduled to be arraigned today by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Keith Speath.