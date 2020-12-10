Traffic stop leads to arrest nearly 5 years after Hamilton shooting killed Fairfield senior

Hamilton police have arrested a man who has been indicted for a 2016 shooting that killed a Fairfield High School senior.
Mychel King, 24, was arrested on Tuesday after being indicted by a Butler County grand jury for the death of Jaylon Knight, who was found dead on March 11, 2016 in a car on Charles Street, said Hamilton police Chief Craig Bucheit.
King was booked into the Butler County Jail on Tuesday afternoon on charges aggravated murder, two counts of murder, four counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault and a probation violation.
Last month, King pleaded guilty in Butler County Common Pleas Court to aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.
He was given a sentence of intervention in lieu of conviction, meaning his sentence was stayed with demands that he follow the terms of the court including intensive supervision and drug and alcohol monitoring. If the intervention and other probation terms are successfully completed, the court could dismiss the case without a criminal conviction.
Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the homicide is believed to be a result of a drug deal that went bad.
King was taken into custody about 1:38 p.m. during a traffic stop on Garfield Avenue. King was in the passenger seat.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our investigators and their efforts over the past almost five years that made this arrest possible,” Bucheit said. “I want Jaylon’s family and any family who has lost a loved one to violence to know that no matter how much time passes we are relentless in our pursuit to bring those responsible to justice.”
Knight was found in a vehicle in the 300 block of Charles Street. The vehicle was in front of a house, just short of striking the structure. Knight was slumped over the steering wheel with a large amount of blood inside the vehicle, police said at the time.
In the years since, he has been included on posters asking for help in some of the city’s unsolved homicides.
King is scheduled to be arraigned today by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Keith Speath.