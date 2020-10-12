Police: Man killed while leaving Middletown bar early Sunday morning

“911 calls were put in, shots fired. Officers responded and found him. People had scattered,” Birk said. “We are going to need some help on this one. Any further information in the case would be beneficial.”

Major Scott Reeve said detectives believe they have a suspect, but need people to come forward with more information.

Birk said during the coronavirus pandemic police have not had much trouble at most bars and restaurants since their operations have been scaled back.

“We have probably had a few disturbances here and there (at the 513 Lounge), but nothing that escalated to shots fired or any other violence. That is typical for any bar establishment for there to be occasional disturbances,” Birk said.

Previous problem at bar

On Jan. 1, 2017, two people died, another was critically injured and others were injured in two shooting incidents and a fatal car crash following an incident at the 513 Lounge.

When officers were sent to a report of multiple shots being fired at the 513 Lounge on that day, they heard shots being fired in the rear parking lot.

A vehicle sped away from the parking lot on Verity and crashed into a stone wall at St. John’s Church at Curtis Street and First Avenue. The front seat passenger was killed in the crash.

About 10 minutes after the initial call of shots fired at the 513 Lounge, Middletown officers were sent to a report of multiple shots being fired in the area of Roosevelt Boulevard and Wicoff Street.

Officers did not find a shooting or crime scene, but sometime later two people who had been shot showed up at Atrium Medical Center. Police determined the two had been traveling in a vehicle when they were shot near Roosevelt Boulevard, west of Wicoff Street.

Police said the driver, Steve Waldon, of Dayton, had been shot multiple times in the chest and arm, and his passenger, Teresa Shields, also of Dayton, was shot multiple times and died of her injuries.

Shields' homicide remains unsolved, and Walden is serving a federal prison sentence on a drug charge.