Butler County court canceled after judge returns from coronavirus diagnosis

The judge has been working this week and expects his regular docket to resume next week.

Since March, the county’s common pleas division has take added precautions, including masks being mandatory in the hallways and a camera that take the temperature of all who enter at the security check point. During the lockdown, many cases were put on hold or moved through phone conferences. Trials are now held in a special courtroom fitted for coronavirus safety.

Wayne Gilkison, court administrator, said the only recent change in court procedure is the cancellation of Pater’s Tuesday docket due to a health issue.