New data: Miami students, 3 ZIP codes make up nearly two-thirds of Butler County coronavirus cases

New data released by the Butler County General Health District show that coronavirus cases among Miami University students and in three ZIP codes make up nearly two-thirds of all of the county’s reported cases.
In the latest detailed report released today, cases in the Miami student body and in ZIP codes 45011, 45014 and 45044 total 4,586. That’s about 63.4% of the 7,234 total cases in the county.
In all, cases in Butler County rose by 8.3% in the past week, from 6,680 to 7,234, according to the county data.
