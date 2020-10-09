X

Coronavirus: 10 Butler County schools or districts reported new cases this week

The state of Ohio reported its weekly data on coronavirus cases in schools on Thursday.

Here’s a look at which districts and schools in Butler County reported new cases in the past week:

Badin High School: 1 student case (5 total), 2 staff cases (3 total)

Edgewood: 5 student cases (7 total), 1 staff case (1 total)

Fairfield: 2 student cases (12 total), 1 staff case (7 total)

International Academy Of Cincinnati Inc: 1 staff case (1 total)

Lakota: 2 student cases (11 total), 3 staff cases (6 total)

Hamilton: 1 student case (8 total)

Monroe: 1 staff case (1 total)

Mother Teresa Catholic: 1 student case (1 total)

Ross: 1 staff case (1 total)

Talawanda: 1 staff case (2 total)

