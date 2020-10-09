Coronavirus: 10 Butler County schools or districts reported new cases this week

The state of Ohio reported its weekly data on coronavirus cases in schools on Thursday.
Here’s a look at which districts and schools in Butler County reported new cases in the past week:
Badin High School: 1 student case (5 total), 2 staff cases (3 total)
Edgewood: 5 student cases (7 total), 1 staff case (1 total)
Fairfield: 2 student cases (12 total), 1 staff case (7 total)
International Academy Of Cincinnati Inc: 1 staff case (1 total)
Lakota: 2 student cases (11 total), 3 staff cases (6 total)
Hamilton: 1 student case (8 total)
Monroe: 1 staff case (1 total)
Mother Teresa Catholic: 1 student case (1 total)
Ross: 1 staff case (1 total)
Talawanda: 1 staff case (2 total)