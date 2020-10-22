Second fire at Butler County motel this month under investigation

FAIRFIELD — Fire officials are investigating why a room caught fire at the Capri Motel on Dixie Highway, the second time a room caught fire there this month.
Fairfield Assistant Fire Chief Randy McCreadie said crews were dispatched at 1:20 a.m. today for the fire in room 152 after Fairfield police officers noticed it. They were in the area on an unrelated call, he said. It took about a half-hour to extinguish the fire and start the investigation, he said.
Officers did try to extinguish the fire with an extinguisher before crews arrived.
No one was injured in the incident.
In the late morning on Oct. 2, Fairfield and Hamilton crews responded to the motel at 3256 Dixie Highway for a fire in a unit at the back of the building.
The initial finding related to the Oct. 2 fire was it was an appliance fire, but McCreadie said they’re still waiting to hear back from the insurance company for the result of their investigation. He said the owner, though, “is in the preliminary stages to redo the back part of the building.”