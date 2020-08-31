X

Middletown officer shot after chase ID’d; suspect wanted in homicide

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Ed RichterLauren PackJen Balduf

A Middletown police officer was shot Monday after a pursuit involving a man wanted in a homicide ended in a crash in Warren County.

The chase ended shortly before 5 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mason-Montgomery Road in Turtlecreek Twp.

The officer shot was identified as Dennis Jordan, who was shot in the arm and finger, according to a city of Middletown spokeswoman. He was taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.

Middletown police Chief David Birk said the suspect they were chasing was wanted related to a Hamilton homicide investigation. He did not identify the suspect, but a city spokeswoman said he was also injured and was taken to West Chester Hospital.

Middletown police officer Dennis Jordan was driving this cruiser in a chase that ended with him shot Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Turtlecreek Twp.
A large number of police officers and vehicles responded to the scene.

A witness at the scene said he heard multiple gunshots and that there appeared to be evidence of a chase and crash in the front yard of a house nearby. according to our partner WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.

Jordan’s father-in-law, Donnie Owens, who is a former Middletown police lieutenant, said Jordan is very lucky he wasn’t injured more seriously.

A Middletown police officer, Dennis Jordan, was shot after a pursuit on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, ended in a crash and shots fired in Turtlecreek Twp. in Warren County.
Middletown police Officer Dennis Jordan was shot after pursuing a suspect on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Turtlecreek Twp. He is a K-9 officer, seen here with his partner, Koda. CONTRIBUTED
