Middletown officer shot after chase ID’d; suspect wanted in homicide

A Middletown police officer was shot Monday after a pursuit involving a man wanted in a homicide ended in a crash in Warren County.
The chase ended shortly before 5 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mason-Montgomery Road in Turtlecreek Twp.
The officer shot was identified as Dennis Jordan, who was shot in the arm and finger, according to a city of Middletown spokeswoman. He was taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.
Middletown police Chief David Birk said the suspect they were chasing was wanted related to a Hamilton homicide investigation. He did not identify the suspect, but a city spokeswoman said he was also injured and was taken to West Chester Hospital.
Credit: Nick Graham
A large number of police officers and vehicles responded to the scene.
A witness at the scene said he heard multiple gunshots and that there appeared to be evidence of a chase and crash in the front yard of a house nearby. according to our partner WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.
Jordan’s father-in-law, Donnie Owens, who is a former Middletown police lieutenant, said Jordan is very lucky he wasn’t injured more seriously.
Credit: Nick Graham