Solid Rock pastor’s husband fought COVID-19: ‘We have been in the storm of our life'

“With bells on,” she said of her husband.

She said her husband thought he had kidney stones until he tested positive for COVID-19. She said he was in “such a weak state” that he was hospitalized. The congregation held a prayer service for him on Aug. 10.

Two days later, she said, doctors called from the hospital and asked, “Can you come get him out?”

On Sunday, her husband was home watching the sermon live on Facebook and was “starting to get fat again,” she said with a smile.

“Storms don’t last,” she told the congregation. “But we all have to go through storms. I never thought in my lifetime I’d face a storm like I just went through.”

Throughout the pandemic, Solid Rock has been criticized for holding in-person services while other churches either closed or held virtual services. Solid Rock leaders have said religious services have always been exempt from state orders prohibiting mass gatherings.

Monroe’s mayor asked Solid Rock to stop in-person services, and when the church continued, it faced heavy criticism on social media while others supported the church’s actions.

“We are hated by some, but we are loved by more,” Bishop Driscoll told the congregation. “We are not leaving church.”