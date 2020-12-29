‘We promised the family’: Hamilton firefighter remembered on 5th anniversary of line-of-duty death

The family of fallen Hamilton firefighter/paramedic Patrick Wolterman stands in front of the sign that makes a stretch of Ohio 4 from North Fair Avenue to High Street in his honor.

The fifth year after Wolterman’s death was marked by the June death of Lester Parker, who was convicted of murder and arson, along with his nephew. Parker, 70, was an inmate at London Correctional Institution, but was at a hospital because of sickness when he died.

Parker and the nephew, William “Billy” Tucker, of Richmond, Ky., were sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years. The fire was set at Parker’s Pater Avenue home, and Parker was celebrating his 45th wedding anniversary in Las Vegas when the fire happened.

Council Member Michael Ryan, who joined council three years after Wolterman’s death, said he remembers working in his Cincinnati office when he learned a Hamilton firefighter died while on duty.

“I just remember my heart sank while I was at my desk,” Ryan said. “I just felt terrible, knowing what his family was going through, and especially the men and women of the Hamilton fire department. I felt just completely awful.

“Everyone’s very close in Hamilton. Our city employees are close, and I know our public safety departments — the police and fire — they’re not just close, they’re family. I just can’t imagine the emotions they were feeling that day. I know this anniversary can kind of make them feel the same way they did five years ago, and my heart really goes out to all of them today.”

The death of the firefighter/paramedic had a profound impact on his coworkers. Municipal Brew Works since his death crafted a brew in his memory, Woltermelon Blond Ale, with some of the proceeds going to Companions on a Journey Grief Counseling Center in West Chester.

Wolterman was a 28-year-old Roger Bacon High School graduate who had married seven months earlier.

For the third time, Hamilton’s Municipal Brew Works again will tap its special Woltermelon Blonde Ale to honor fallen firefighter Patrick Wolterman. A ceremonial first pour and toast is set for Aug. 2. Pictured are friends are family of Wolterman during the beer’s 2016 limited release. NICK GRAHAM/FILE (2016)

