Best of Butler County 2024 winners and placers

News
1 hour ago
AROUND TOWN

Best Apartment Complex

First Place: The Marcum Apartments

Second Place: Artspace Hamilton Lofts and Resident Gallery

Third Place: Nicholas Place Apartments

Best Artist

First Place: Lori Kay Farr

Second Place: Travis Snell

Third Place: A.S. Murrill Art

Best Attraction

First Place: Pinball Garage

Second Place: Jungle Jim’s International Market

Third Place: Garver Family Farm Market

Best Community Supporter

First Place: Pinball Garage

Second Place: Hamilton Community Foundation

Third Place: Butler County Educational Service Center

Best Independent Living

First Place: Berkeley Square

Second Place: The Knolls of Oxford

Third Place: Westover Retirement Community

Best Landmark

First Place: Butler County Soldiers Monument

Second Place: Sorg Opera House

Third Place: Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill

Best Local Band

First Place: Nathan Jenkins

Second Place: The Klaberheads

Third Place: The Lady Joya Band

Best Place to Play Trivia

First Place: Pinball Garage

Second Place: Hamilton’s Urban Backyard

Third Place: N.E.W. Ales Brewing

Best Place to Work

First Place: Community First Solutions

Second Place: HTR Services

Third Place: Butler County Educational Service Center

Best Playground

First Place: Rentschler Forest MetroPark

Second Place: Village Green Park

Third Place: Voice of America MetroPark

Best Social Media Follow

First Place: Pinball Garage

Second Place: HTR Services

Third Place: Kruger & Hodges Attorneys at Law

AUTO

Best Auto Sales Staff

First Place: Auto Express Of Hamilton

Second Place: Fiehrer Motors

Third Place: Worley Auto Sales

Best Autobody/Repair Shop

First Place: Reffitt’s Garage & Towing Service

Second Place: Advanced Auto Body

Third Place: Rice Auto Body

Best Car Wash/Detailing

First Place: Flying Ace Express Car Wash - Hamilton West

Second Place: Auto Express Of Hamilton

Third Place: Splash and Dash Auto Wash

Best Place for an Oil Change

First Place: Reffitt’s Garage & Towing Service

Second Place: Pohlman’s Auto & Tire Center

Third Place: Pfefferle Tire and Auto Service

Best Place to Buy a New Car

First Place: Rose Automotive

Second Place: Fiehrer Motors

Third Place: Performance Honda

Best Place to Buy a New Truck

First Place: Rose Automotive

Second Place: Fiehrer Motors

Third Place (tied): Performance Honda

Third Place (tied): Jeff Wyler Fairfield Auto Mall

Best Place to Buy a Used Car/Truck

First Place: Auto Express Of Hamilton

Second Place: Fiehrer Motors

Third Place (tied): Worley Auto Sales

Third Place (tied): Cars 4U

Best Tire/Wheel Dealer

First Place: Dunn’s Tire Service

Second Place: Pohlman’s Auto & Tire Center

Third Place: Pfefferle Tire and Auto Service

BEAUTY & WELLNESS

Best Aesthetic Services

First Place: Revive Salon

Second Place: Lush Beauty Bar Hamilton

Third Place: The Main Retreat Salon and Spa

Best Barber

First Place: Uppercuts Barbershop

Second Place: Little Chicago Grooming Company

Third Place: BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa

Best Gym

First Place: Immortal Fitness

Second Place: Legacy Martial Arts Academy

Third Place: Elevated Fitness Trenton

Best Hair Salon/Stylist

First Place: Revive Salon

Second Place: BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa

Third Place: The Main Retreat Salon and Spa

Best Massage Therapists

First Place: BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa

Second Place: The Main Retreat Salon and Spa

Third Place: ANew You Massage Therapy and Bodywork

Best Place to Get a Manicure

First Place: The Little Nail Shop

Second Place (tied): The Main Retreat Salon and Spa

Second Place (tied): BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa

Best Spa

First Place: The Main Retreat Salon and Spa

Second Place: Lush Beauty Bar Hamilton

Third Place: BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa

Best Tanning Salon

First Place: Palm Beach Tan

Second Place: Masters Touch Salon

Third Place: Jazzy’s Salon And Sun Spa

Best Tattoo Artist

First Place: Johnathan Manning, Traditionally Twisted Tattoo

Second Place: Chris Muskopf, Prodigy Tattoo

Third Place: Michael Drury, Anchorhead Tattoo South

Best Tattoo Shop

First Place: Immortal Canvas Tattoo & Piercing Studios

Second Place: Traditionally Twisted Tattoo

Third Place: Vertigo Tattoo & Body Piercing

Best Yoga/Pilates

First Place: Elevated Fitness Trenton

Second Place: One Love Yoga

Third Place: TerraLuna Pilates & Massage

FOOD, DINING & DRINKING

Best Appetizers

First Place: Billy Yanks

Second Place: Wings on Brookwood

Third Place: Coach House

Best Bakery

First Place: Kelly’s Bakery

Second Place: Central Pastry Shop

Third Place: Luke’s Custom Cakes

Best Bar/Lounge

First Place: Hamilton’s Urban Backyard

Second Place: Pinball Garage

Third Place: The Drink Tavern

Best Bartender

First Place: Brandi Bowman Coach House

Second Place: The Drink Tavern

Third Place: Chad Marsh Pinball Garage

Best BBQ

First Place: Neal’s Famous BBQ

Second Place: ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies

Third Place: Combs BBQ Central

Best Breakfast

First Place: Hyde’s Restaurant

Second Place: Lindenwald Station

Third Place: The Cracked Pot Coffee and Crepes

Best Brewery/Distillery

First Place: Municipal Brew Works

Second Place: Third Eye Brewing Company

Third Place: N.E.W. Ales Brewing

Best Brunch

First Place: Tano Bistro

Second Place: The Cracked Pot Coffee and Crepes

Third Place: Billy Yanks

Best Buffet

First Place: Golden Dragon Buffet

Second Place: Allen’s Market

Third Place: Bees Buffet

Best Caterer

First Place: Allen’s Market

Second Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern

Third Place: Mz. Jade’s Soul Food

Best Chicken Sandwich

First Place: Wings on Brookwood

Second Place: Billy Yanks

Third Place: Jocko’s Chicken & Seafood

Best Chinese Food

First Place: Basil 1791

Second Place: Golden Dragon Buffet

Third Place: Asian Lantern

Best Chocolates

First Place: Henry’s Candy Co.

Second Place: Esther Price Candies

Third Place: Luke’s Custom Cakes

Best Coffee Shop

First Place: True West Coffee

Second Place: Triple Moon Coffee Company

Third Place: The Fringe Coffee House

Best Desserts

First Place: Luke’s Custom Cakes

Second Place: Hyde’s Restaurant

Third Place: Coach House

Best Diner

First Place: Hyde’s Restaurant

Second Place: Lindenwald Station

Third Place: Millville Restaurant

Best Donut Shop

First Place: Kelly’s Bakery

Second Place: Donut Spot

Third Place: Ross Bakery

Best Family Restaurant

First Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern

Second Place: Wings on Brookwood

Third Place: Cassano’s Pizza King

Best Farmers Market

First Place: Garver Family Farm Market

Second Place: Barn N Bunk Farm Market

Third Place: Oxford Farmers Market

Best Fine Dining

First Place: Tano Bistro

Second Place: Coopers Hawk Winery & Restaurant

Third Place: Coach House

Best Food Truck

First Place: Cheese N Chong Food Truck

Second Place: BL BBQ & Karaoke DJ Food Truck

Third Place: Brent’s Smokin’ Butts and Grill

Best French Fries

First Place: Wings on Brookwood

Second Place: J&E Rootbeer Stand

Third Place: ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies

Best Grocery Store

First Place: Jungle Jim’s International Market

Second Place: Moon Co-Op

Third Place: Allen’s Market

Best Hamburger

First Place: Billy Yanks

Second Place: J&E Rootbeer Stand

Third Place: Wings on Brookwood

Best Happy Hour

First Place: The Drink Tavern

Second Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern

Third Place: Tano Bistro

Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

First Place: Coach House

Second Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern

Third Place: ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies

Best Hot Dog Stand

First Place: Jolly’s Drive In

Second Place: J&E Rootbeer Stand

Third Place: The Dip Ice Cream and More

Best Ice Cream

First Place: Flubs Ice Cream

Second Place: Graeter’s Ice Cream

Third Place: The Cone

Best Indian Food

First Place: Mirchi

Second Place: Om India

Third Place: Krishna Indian Restaurant

Best Italian Food

First Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern

Second Place: Paesano’s Pasta House

Third Place (tied): Raymond’s Pizza

Third Place (tied): Caruso’s Ristorante & Bar

Best Japanese Food/Sushi

First Place: Basil 1791

Second Place: Roll On In

Third Place: Golden Dragon Buffet

Best Mexican Food

First Place: Taqueria Guanajuato

Second Place: El Mariachi of Hamilton

Third Place: Taqueria El Comal

Best Middle Eastern Food

First Place: Aladdin’s Eatery

Second Place: Mirchi

Third Place: Al-Zaytuna Grill

Best Nachos

First Place: Wings on Brookwood

Second Place: Taqueria El Comal

Third Place: La Pinata of Hamilton

Best Natural Food Store

First Place: Moon Co-Op

Second Place: The Farmers Collective

Third Place: Schaefer’s Farm Market & CSA

Best Neighborhood Bar

First Place: The Drink Tavern

Second Place: Hamilton’s Urban Backyard

Third Place: Pinball Garage

Best Patio Dining

First Place: Hamilton’s Urban Backyard

Second Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern

Third Place: Tano Bistro

Best Pizza

First Place: Cassano;s Pizza King

Second Place: Chester’s Pizzeria

Third Place: ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies

Best Place for Craft Beer

First Place: Municipal Brew Works

Second Place: N.E.W. Ales Brewing

Third Place: The Casual Pint of Hamilton

Best Place to Buy Meats

First Place: Allen’s Market

Second Place: Special T Meats

Third Place: Moon Co-Op

Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner

First Place: Coach House

Second Place: Wings on Brookwood

Third Place: Pinball Garage

Best Seafood

First Place: Jag’s Steak & Seafood

Second Place: Mz. Jades Soul Food

Third Place: Bonefish Grill

Best Sports Bar

First Place: The Drink Tavern

Second Place: Pohlman Lanes & Family Entertainment Complex

Third Place: Putters Sports Grill

Best Square-Cut Pizza

First Place: Cassano’s Pizza King

Second Place: Chester’s Pizzeria

Third Place: ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies

Best Steakhouse

First Place: Jag’s Steak & Seafood

Second Place: Texas Roadhouse

Third Place: Primo Italian Steakhouse

Best Tacos

First Place: Taqueria Guanajuato

Second Place: El Mariachi of Hamilton

Third Place: Taqueria El Comal

Best Winery

First Place: Hanover Winery

Second Place: Coopers Hawk Winery & Restaurant

Third Place: Seven Mile Winery

Best Wings

First Place: Wings on Brookwood

Second Place: Pinball Garage

Third Place: Laff’s II

HEALTH & MEDICAL

Best Assisted Living Facility

First Place: Berkeley Square

Second Place: Westover Retirement Community

Third Place: Gateway Springs Health Campus

Best Dentist

First Place: Laura M. Arnold DDS

Second Place: Primary Health Solutions

Third Place: Dr. John Clements

Best Health Food Store

First Place: Moon Co-Op

Second Place: Healthy Hideout

Third Place: Schaefer’s Farm Market & CSA

Best Health/Fitness Club

First Place: Elements Wellness Center

Second Place: Legacy Martial Arts Academy

Third Place: Elevated Fitness Trenton

Best Hearing Service

First Place: Family Hearing Centers

Second Place: Hamilton Hearing Aid Center

Third Place: Family Audiology and Hearing Centers

Best Mental Health/Drug Addiction Center

First Place: Community Behavioral Health

Second Place: Primary Health Solutions

Best Nursing Home/Rehabilitation Center

First Place: Jamestowne Inpatient & Outpatient Therapy

Second Place: Residence at Huntington Court

Third Place: Gateway Springs Health Campus

Best OB/GYN

First Place: Kelly Risner MD

Second Place: Hilltop Obstetrics and Gynecology

Third Place: TriHealth Women’s Services - Oxford Obstetrics and Gynecology

Best Optometrist

First Place: Vision Source Hamilton

Second Place: Primary Health Solutions

Third Place: Eric Combs O.D. LLC

Best Orthodontist

First Place: Zettler Orthodontics

Second Place: Girdwood Orthodontics

Third Place: Cassinelli Shanker & Associates

Best Pharmacy

First Place: Community First Pharmacy

Second Place: Primary Health Solutions

Third Place: HealingSprings Pharmacy

Best Physical Therapist

First Place: Residence at Huntington Court

Second Place: Jamestowne Inpatient & Outpatient Therapy

Third Place: Hamilton Health Associates

Best Primary Care Doctor

First Place: Erica Mathieu MD

Second Place (tied): Dr. Mini P. Pathrose MD

Second Place (tied): Dr. Shanti Rajarathnam

HOME IMPROVEMENT

Best Basement Remodeler

First Place: Benge Construction LLC

Second Place: Reputable Roofing & Remodeling

Third Place: Craftsmen Home Improvements Inc.

Best Bathroom Remodeler

First Place: ImproveIt Home Remodeling

Second Place: Benge Construction LLC

Third Place: Reputable Roofing & Remodeling

Best Building Contractor

First Place: Avsten Roofing & Construction

Second Place: Brandon Custom Homes

Third Place: Bears Hauling and Junk Removal LLC

Best Commercial/Residential Landscaper

First Place: Goins Landscaping LLC

Second Place: Berns Garden Center

Third Place: Shademaker’s Garden Center Oxford

Best Door & Window Replacement

First Place: L E Scofield Window & Door Co.

Second Place: ImproveIt Home Remodeling

Third Place: Benge Construction LLC

Best Drywall Services

First Place: Benge Construction LLC

Second Place: Bears Hauling and Junk Removal LLC

Third Place: Pure Drywall

Best Garage Door Company

First Place: L E Scofield Window & Door Co.

Second Place: Benge Construction LLC

Third Place: C & C Garage Doors and Services LLC

Best Kitchen Remodeler

First Place: ImproveIt Home Remodeling

Second Place: Craftsmen Home Improvements Inc.

Third Place: Benge Construction LLC

Best Nursery/Garden Center

First Place: Berns Garden Center

Second Place: Shademaker’s Garden Center Oxford

Third Place: Couch’s Garden Center

Best Pest Control

First Place: Affordable Pest Control

Second Place: Pest Off Exterminators

Third Place: Animal Remover

Best Place to Buy Cabinets

First Place: ImproveIt Home Remodeling

Second Place: Craftsmen Home Improvements Inc.

Third Place: The Cabinet & Granite Depot

Best Place to Buy Heating & Air Conditioning

First Place: HTR Services

Second Place: Inloes Heating and Cooling

Third Place: Bartels Heating & Cooling

Best Place to Buy Lawn & Garden Equipment

First Place: Al-Joes Pet & Garden

Second Place: Fairfield Hardware

Third Place: Robinson Fence

Best Place to Buy Paint

First Place: Ace Hardware

Second Place: Fairfield Hardware

Best Plumber

First Place: Riethmaier Plumbing Co LLC

Second Place: Fuller Plumbing

Third Place: True Plumbing & Drain Cleaning

Best Roofing Company

First Place: Reputable Roofing & Remodeling

Second Place: Avsten Roofing & Construction

Third Place: Ray St. Clair Roofing

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Best Animal Clinic/Veterinarian

First Place: Oxford Veterinary Hospital

Second Place: West Side Animal Clinic

Third Place: Brookside Animal Hospital

Best Attorney

First Place: Kruger & Hodges Attorneys at Law

Second Place: Fiehrer & Fritsch LLC

Third Place: Law Office of Traci Combs-Valerio LLC

Best Bank

First Place: First Financial Bank & ATM

Second Place: AurGroup Financial Credit Union

Third Place: U.S. Bank

Best Credit Union

First Place: Telhio Credit Union

Second Place: AurGroup Financial Credit Union

Third Place: General Electric Credit Union Fairfield

Best Dog Park

First Place: Furfield Dog Park

Second Place: Voice of America MetroPark

Third Place: MetroParks of Butler County

Best Funeral Home

First Place: Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

Second Place: Wilson Schramm Spaulding Funeral Home

Third Place: Weigel Funeral Home

Best Insurance Agency

First Place: Moon & Adrion Insurance Agency Inc.

Second Place (tied): 1st Choice Insurance Agency LLC

Second Place (tied): Insurance Associates

Best Insurance Agent

First Place: Gregg Grimes, Insurance Associates

Second Place: John Turner, United Heartland Insurance Agencies

Third Place: Josh Vivian, Allstate Insurance

Best Investment Advisor

First Place: AurGroup Financial Credit Union

Second Place: 9258 Wealth Management

Third Place: Nenni & Company CPAs

Best Lending Institution

First Place: Eagle Loan

Second Place: Telhio Credit Union

Third Place: AurGroup Financial Credit Union

Best Non-Brick-and-Mortar Business

First Place: Lakes Water Hauling

Second Place: The Witches Market

Third Place: Rhinestone Revival Boutique

Best Pet Grooming Services

First Place: Dog Grooming by Jamie

Second Place: Ben Fur Pet Grooming

Third Place: Grooming with Lauren

Best Photographer

First Place: At a Glance Photography LLC

Second Place: Capture The Past Photography

Third Place: Gold Blush Photo Co.

Best Piercing Studio

First Place: Traditionally Twisted Tattoo

Second Place: Immortal Canvas Tattoo & Piercing Studios

Third Place: Vertigo Tattoo & Body Piercing

Best Real Estate Agency/Team

First Place: Amy Markowski - The Markowski Team

Second Place: The Spears Team - Re/MAX Incompass

Third Place: The Merkle Team RE/MAX Incompass

Best Real Estate Agent

First Place: Sarah Trau, Comey & Shepherd Realtors

Second Place: Adam Jones, Coldwell Banker Realty

Third Place: Lindsay Spears, RE/MAX Incompass

Best Towing Company

First Place: Reffitts Garage & Towing Service

Second Place: NoLimit Towing LLC

Third Place: Wayne’s Garage & Towing

Best Wedding Photographer

First Place: Capture The Past Photography

Second Place: Greene Peas in a Pod Photo + Films LLC

Third Place: Mak Photo & Film

Best Wedding Venue

First Place: The Windamere Event Venue

Second Place: The Benison Events & Coworking

Third Place: Barn N Bunk Farm Market

RECREATION

Best Annual Festival

First Place: Operation Pumpkin

Second Place: Corn Stand Jam

Third Place: Hamilton Ohio Pride

Best Art Gallery

First Place: Middletown Arts Center

Second Place: InsideOut Studio

Third Place: Artspace Hamilton Lofts and Resident Gallery

Best Bowling Alley

First Place: Pohlman Lanes & Family Entertainment Complex

Second Place: Eastern Lanes

Third Place: Northwest Lanes

Best Campgrounds

First Place: Hannon’s Camp America

Second Place: Rentschler Forest MetroPark

Third Place: Governor Bebb MetroPark

Best Concert Venue

First Place: RiversEdge

Second Place: Sorg Opera House

Third Place: Hamilton’s Urban Backyard

Best Dance School/Studio

First Place: Next Generation Dance School

Second Place: Mpower Dance Company

Third Place: Encore Performing Arts

Best Family Fun Destination

First Place: Pinball Garage

Second Place: Garver Family Farm Market

Third Place (tied): Pohlman Lanes & Family Entertainment Complex

Third Place (tied): Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill

Best Golf Course

First Place: Potters Park Golf Course

Second Place: Twin Run Golf Course

Third Place: Browns Run Public Golf Course Restaurant And Event Center

Best Karaoke

First place (tied): Pohlman Lanes & Family Entertainment Complex

First place (tied): Lounge 24

Third Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern

Best Museum

First Place: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park

Second Place: Butler County Historical Society / Benninghofen House

Third Place: Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum at Miami University

Best Park

First Place: Rentschler Forest MetroPark

Second Place: Marcum Park

Third Place: Voice of America MetroPark

Best Place for a Children’s Birthday Party

First Place: Pinball Garage

Second Place: THE WEB Extreme Entertainment

Third Place: Pohlman Lanes & Family Entertainment Complex

Best Walking Path

First Place: Rentschler Forest MetroPark

Second Place: Dave Belew Bikeway Great Miami River Recreational Trail

Third Place: Voice of America MetroPark

RETAIL

Best Antique Store

First Place: Ohio Valley Antique Mall

Second Place: Unsung Salvage Design Company

Third Place: Sara’s House

Best Appliance Store

First Place: George’s Appliance

Second Place: Hometown Appliances

Third Place: Pate Appliance Service

Best Bookstore

First Place: The Alternative Path-Coexist

Second Place: The Witches Market

Third Place: Bookish Boutique

Best Boutique

First Place: The Local Boutique + Social House

Second Place: Lahvdah

Third Place: Rhinestone Revival Boutique

Best Consignment Shop

First Place: 2nd Chance Resale

Second Place: Shoppe Small

Third Place: Snooty Fox Clothing & Furniture Den

Best Florist

First Place: Flowers By Roger Inc.

Second Place: The Fig Tree Florist & Gifts

Third Place: Two Little Buds

Best Furniture Store

First Place: Furniture Fair

Second Place: Riley’s Furniture & Mattress

Third Place: Muenchens Furniture

Best Hardware Store/Home Center

First Place: Al-Joes Pet & Garden

Second Place: Rural King

Third Place: Fairfield Hardware

Best Jeweler

First Place: The Alternative Path-Coexist

Second Place: Yelton Fine Jewelers

Third Place: Keva Jewelers

Best Liquor Store

First Place: Noonan’s Party Supply

Second Place: Jungle Jim’s International Market

Third Place: Middletown Fine Wine & Spirits

Best Place to Buy a Bicycle

First Place: BikeWise Oxford

Second Place: Trek Bicycle Cincinnati West Chester

Third Place: Bicycle House

Best Place to Buy a Mattress

First Place: Riley’s Furniture & Mattress

Second Place: The Original Mattress Factory

Third Place: Furniture Fair

Best Place to Buy a Wedding Gift

First Place: Bru’s Boutique & Beyond

Second Place: High Main Laserworks

Third Place: Wildfire Hygge Goods

Best Place to Buy Children’s Clothes

First Place: Reruns For Wee Ones

Second Place: The Posh Pagan

Third Place: Bru’s Boutique & Beyond

Best Place to Buy Hunting Supplies

First Place: Rural King

Second Place: Up In Arms Inc.

Third Place: Vance Outdoors

Best Place to Buy Men’s Clothes

First Place: Bru’s Boutique & Beyond

Second Place: The Posh Pagan

Third Place: Bourbon and Fire

Best Place to Buy Women’s Clothes

First Place: The Local Boutique + Social House

Second Place: Iron Rose Mercantile

Third Place: The Posh Pagan

