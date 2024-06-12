Best of Butler County 2024 winners and placers

AROUND TOWN
Best Apartment Complex
First Place: The Marcum Apartments
Second Place: Artspace Hamilton Lofts and Resident Gallery
Third Place: Nicholas Place Apartments
Best Artist
First Place: Lori Kay Farr
Second Place: Travis Snell
Third Place: A.S. Murrill Art
Best Attraction
First Place: Pinball Garage
Second Place: Jungle Jim’s International Market
Third Place: Garver Family Farm Market
Best Community Supporter
First Place: Pinball Garage
Second Place: Hamilton Community Foundation
Third Place: Butler County Educational Service Center
Best Independent Living
First Place: Berkeley Square
Second Place: The Knolls of Oxford
Third Place: Westover Retirement Community
Best Landmark
First Place: Butler County Soldiers Monument
Second Place: Sorg Opera House
Third Place: Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill
Best Local Band
First Place: Nathan Jenkins
Second Place: The Klaberheads
Third Place: The Lady Joya Band
Best Place to Play Trivia
First Place: Pinball Garage
Second Place: Hamilton’s Urban Backyard
Third Place: N.E.W. Ales Brewing
Best Place to Work
First Place: Community First Solutions
Second Place: HTR Services
Third Place: Butler County Educational Service Center
Best Playground
First Place: Rentschler Forest MetroPark
Second Place: Village Green Park
Third Place: Voice of America MetroPark
Best Social Media Follow
First Place: Pinball Garage
Second Place: HTR Services
Third Place: Kruger & Hodges Attorneys at Law
AUTO
Best Auto Sales Staff
First Place: Auto Express Of Hamilton
Second Place: Fiehrer Motors
Third Place: Worley Auto Sales
Best Autobody/Repair Shop
First Place: Reffitt’s Garage & Towing Service
Second Place: Advanced Auto Body
Third Place: Rice Auto Body
Best Car Wash/Detailing
First Place: Flying Ace Express Car Wash - Hamilton West
Second Place: Auto Express Of Hamilton
Third Place: Splash and Dash Auto Wash
Best Place for an Oil Change
First Place: Reffitt’s Garage & Towing Service
Second Place: Pohlman’s Auto & Tire Center
Third Place: Pfefferle Tire and Auto Service
Best Place to Buy a New Car
First Place: Rose Automotive
Second Place: Fiehrer Motors
Third Place: Performance Honda
Best Place to Buy a New Truck
First Place: Rose Automotive
Second Place: Fiehrer Motors
Third Place (tied): Performance Honda
Third Place (tied): Jeff Wyler Fairfield Auto Mall
Best Place to Buy a Used Car/Truck
First Place: Auto Express Of Hamilton
Second Place: Fiehrer Motors
Third Place (tied): Worley Auto Sales
Third Place (tied): Cars 4U
Best Tire/Wheel Dealer
First Place: Dunn’s Tire Service
Second Place: Pohlman’s Auto & Tire Center
Third Place: Pfefferle Tire and Auto Service
BEAUTY & WELLNESS
Best Aesthetic Services
First Place: Revive Salon
Second Place: Lush Beauty Bar Hamilton
Third Place: The Main Retreat Salon and Spa
Best Barber
First Place: Uppercuts Barbershop
Second Place: Little Chicago Grooming Company
Third Place: BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa
Best Gym
First Place: Immortal Fitness
Second Place: Legacy Martial Arts Academy
Third Place: Elevated Fitness Trenton
Best Hair Salon/Stylist
First Place: Revive Salon
Second Place: BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa
Third Place: The Main Retreat Salon and Spa
Best Massage Therapists
First Place: BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa
Second Place: The Main Retreat Salon and Spa
Third Place: ANew You Massage Therapy and Bodywork
Best Place to Get a Manicure
First Place: The Little Nail Shop
Second Place (tied): The Main Retreat Salon and Spa
Second Place (tied): BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa
Best Spa
First Place: The Main Retreat Salon and Spa
Second Place: Lush Beauty Bar Hamilton
Third Place: BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa
Best Tanning Salon
First Place: Palm Beach Tan
Second Place: Masters Touch Salon
Third Place: Jazzy’s Salon And Sun Spa
Best Tattoo Artist
First Place: Johnathan Manning, Traditionally Twisted Tattoo
Second Place: Chris Muskopf, Prodigy Tattoo
Third Place: Michael Drury, Anchorhead Tattoo South
Best Tattoo Shop
First Place: Immortal Canvas Tattoo & Piercing Studios
Second Place: Traditionally Twisted Tattoo
Third Place: Vertigo Tattoo & Body Piercing
Best Yoga/Pilates
First Place: Elevated Fitness Trenton
Second Place: One Love Yoga
Third Place: TerraLuna Pilates & Massage
FOOD, DINING & DRINKING
Best Appetizers
First Place: Billy Yanks
Second Place: Wings on Brookwood
Third Place: Coach House
Best Bakery
First Place: Kelly’s Bakery
Second Place: Central Pastry Shop
Third Place: Luke’s Custom Cakes
Best Bar/Lounge
First Place: Hamilton’s Urban Backyard
Second Place: Pinball Garage
Third Place: The Drink Tavern
Best Bartender
First Place: Brandi Bowman Coach House
Second Place: The Drink Tavern
Third Place: Chad Marsh Pinball Garage
Best BBQ
First Place: Neal’s Famous BBQ
Second Place: ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies
Third Place: Combs BBQ Central
Best Breakfast
First Place: Hyde’s Restaurant
Second Place: Lindenwald Station
Third Place: The Cracked Pot Coffee and Crepes
Best Brewery/Distillery
First Place: Municipal Brew Works
Second Place: Third Eye Brewing Company
Third Place: N.E.W. Ales Brewing
Best Brunch
First Place: Tano Bistro
Second Place: The Cracked Pot Coffee and Crepes
Third Place: Billy Yanks
Best Buffet
First Place: Golden Dragon Buffet
Second Place: Allen’s Market
Third Place: Bees Buffet
Best Caterer
First Place: Allen’s Market
Second Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern
Third Place: Mz. Jade’s Soul Food
Best Chicken Sandwich
First Place: Wings on Brookwood
Second Place: Billy Yanks
Third Place: Jocko’s Chicken & Seafood
Best Chinese Food
First Place: Basil 1791
Second Place: Golden Dragon Buffet
Third Place: Asian Lantern
Best Chocolates
First Place: Henry’s Candy Co.
Second Place: Esther Price Candies
Third Place: Luke’s Custom Cakes
Best Coffee Shop
First Place: True West Coffee
Second Place: Triple Moon Coffee Company
Third Place: The Fringe Coffee House
Best Desserts
First Place: Luke’s Custom Cakes
Second Place: Hyde’s Restaurant
Third Place: Coach House
Best Diner
First Place: Hyde’s Restaurant
Second Place: Lindenwald Station
Third Place: Millville Restaurant
Best Donut Shop
First Place: Kelly’s Bakery
Second Place: Donut Spot
Third Place: Ross Bakery
Best Family Restaurant
First Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern
Second Place: Wings on Brookwood
Third Place: Cassano’s Pizza King
Best Farmers Market
First Place: Garver Family Farm Market
Second Place: Barn N Bunk Farm Market
Third Place: Oxford Farmers Market
Best Fine Dining
First Place: Tano Bistro
Second Place: Coopers Hawk Winery & Restaurant
Third Place: Coach House
Best Food Truck
First Place: Cheese N Chong Food Truck
Second Place: BL BBQ & Karaoke DJ Food Truck
Third Place: Brent’s Smokin’ Butts and Grill
Best French Fries
First Place: Wings on Brookwood
Second Place: J&E Rootbeer Stand
Third Place: ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies
Best Grocery Store
First Place: Jungle Jim’s International Market
Second Place: Moon Co-Op
Third Place: Allen’s Market
Best Hamburger
First Place: Billy Yanks
Second Place: J&E Rootbeer Stand
Third Place: Wings on Brookwood
Best Happy Hour
First Place: The Drink Tavern
Second Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern
Third Place: Tano Bistro
Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
First Place: Coach House
Second Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern
Third Place: ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies
Best Hot Dog Stand
First Place: Jolly’s Drive In
Second Place: J&E Rootbeer Stand
Third Place: The Dip Ice Cream and More
Best Ice Cream
First Place: Flubs Ice Cream
Second Place: Graeter’s Ice Cream
Third Place: The Cone
Best Indian Food
First Place: Mirchi
Second Place: Om India
Third Place: Krishna Indian Restaurant
Best Italian Food
First Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern
Second Place: Paesano’s Pasta House
Third Place (tied): Raymond’s Pizza
Third Place (tied): Caruso’s Ristorante & Bar
Best Japanese Food/Sushi
First Place: Basil 1791
Second Place: Roll On In
Third Place: Golden Dragon Buffet
Best Mexican Food
First Place: Taqueria Guanajuato
Second Place: El Mariachi of Hamilton
Third Place: Taqueria El Comal
Best Middle Eastern Food
First Place: Aladdin’s Eatery
Second Place: Mirchi
Third Place: Al-Zaytuna Grill
Best Nachos
First Place: Wings on Brookwood
Second Place: Taqueria El Comal
Third Place: La Pinata of Hamilton
Best Natural Food Store
First Place: Moon Co-Op
Second Place: The Farmers Collective
Third Place: Schaefer’s Farm Market & CSA
Best Neighborhood Bar
First Place: The Drink Tavern
Second Place: Hamilton’s Urban Backyard
Third Place: Pinball Garage
Best Patio Dining
First Place: Hamilton’s Urban Backyard
Second Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern
Third Place: Tano Bistro
Best Pizza
First Place: Cassano;s Pizza King
Second Place: Chester’s Pizzeria
Third Place: ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies
Best Place for Craft Beer
First Place: Municipal Brew Works
Second Place: N.E.W. Ales Brewing
Third Place: The Casual Pint of Hamilton
Best Place to Buy Meats
First Place: Allen’s Market
Second Place: Special T Meats
Third Place: Moon Co-Op
Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner
First Place: Coach House
Second Place: Wings on Brookwood
Third Place: Pinball Garage
Best Seafood
First Place: Jag’s Steak & Seafood
Second Place: Mz. Jades Soul Food
Third Place: Bonefish Grill
Best Sports Bar
First Place: The Drink Tavern
Second Place: Pohlman Lanes & Family Entertainment Complex
Third Place: Putters Sports Grill
Best Square-Cut Pizza
First Place: Cassano’s Pizza King
Second Place: Chester’s Pizzeria
Third Place: ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies
Best Steakhouse
First Place: Jag’s Steak & Seafood
Second Place: Texas Roadhouse
Third Place: Primo Italian Steakhouse
Best Tacos
First Place: Taqueria Guanajuato
Second Place: El Mariachi of Hamilton
Third Place: Taqueria El Comal
Best Winery
First Place: Hanover Winery
Second Place: Coopers Hawk Winery & Restaurant
Third Place: Seven Mile Winery
Best Wings
First Place: Wings on Brookwood
Second Place: Pinball Garage
Third Place: Laff’s II
HEALTH & MEDICAL
Best Assisted Living Facility
First Place: Berkeley Square
Second Place: Westover Retirement Community
Third Place: Gateway Springs Health Campus
Best Dentist
First Place: Laura M. Arnold DDS
Second Place: Primary Health Solutions
Third Place: Dr. John Clements
Best Health Food Store
First Place: Moon Co-Op
Second Place: Healthy Hideout
Third Place: Schaefer’s Farm Market & CSA
Best Health/Fitness Club
First Place: Elements Wellness Center
Second Place: Legacy Martial Arts Academy
Third Place: Elevated Fitness Trenton
Best Hearing Service
First Place: Family Hearing Centers
Second Place: Hamilton Hearing Aid Center
Third Place: Family Audiology and Hearing Centers
Best Mental Health/Drug Addiction Center
First Place: Community Behavioral Health
Second Place: Primary Health Solutions
Best Nursing Home/Rehabilitation Center
First Place: Jamestowne Inpatient & Outpatient Therapy
Second Place: Residence at Huntington Court
Third Place: Gateway Springs Health Campus
Best OB/GYN
First Place: Kelly Risner MD
Second Place: Hilltop Obstetrics and Gynecology
Third Place: TriHealth Women’s Services - Oxford Obstetrics and Gynecology
Best Optometrist
First Place: Vision Source Hamilton
Second Place: Primary Health Solutions
Third Place: Eric Combs O.D. LLC
Best Orthodontist
First Place: Zettler Orthodontics
Second Place: Girdwood Orthodontics
Third Place: Cassinelli Shanker & Associates
Best Pharmacy
First Place: Community First Pharmacy
Second Place: Primary Health Solutions
Third Place: HealingSprings Pharmacy
Best Physical Therapist
First Place: Residence at Huntington Court
Second Place: Jamestowne Inpatient & Outpatient Therapy
Third Place: Hamilton Health Associates
Best Primary Care Doctor
First Place: Erica Mathieu MD
Second Place (tied): Dr. Mini P. Pathrose MD
Second Place (tied): Dr. Shanti Rajarathnam
HOME IMPROVEMENT
Best Basement Remodeler
First Place: Benge Construction LLC
Second Place: Reputable Roofing & Remodeling
Third Place: Craftsmen Home Improvements Inc.
Best Bathroom Remodeler
First Place: ImproveIt Home Remodeling
Second Place: Benge Construction LLC
Third Place: Reputable Roofing & Remodeling
Best Building Contractor
First Place: Avsten Roofing & Construction
Second Place: Brandon Custom Homes
Third Place: Bears Hauling and Junk Removal LLC
Best Commercial/Residential Landscaper
First Place: Goins Landscaping LLC
Second Place: Berns Garden Center
Third Place: Shademaker’s Garden Center Oxford
Best Door & Window Replacement
First Place: L E Scofield Window & Door Co.
Second Place: ImproveIt Home Remodeling
Third Place: Benge Construction LLC
Best Drywall Services
First Place: Benge Construction LLC
Second Place: Bears Hauling and Junk Removal LLC
Third Place: Pure Drywall
Best Garage Door Company
First Place: L E Scofield Window & Door Co.
Second Place: Benge Construction LLC
Third Place: C & C Garage Doors and Services LLC
Best Kitchen Remodeler
First Place: ImproveIt Home Remodeling
Second Place: Craftsmen Home Improvements Inc.
Third Place: Benge Construction LLC
Best Nursery/Garden Center
First Place: Berns Garden Center
Second Place: Shademaker’s Garden Center Oxford
Third Place: Couch’s Garden Center
Best Pest Control
First Place: Affordable Pest Control
Second Place: Pest Off Exterminators
Third Place: Animal Remover
Best Place to Buy Cabinets
First Place: ImproveIt Home Remodeling
Second Place: Craftsmen Home Improvements Inc.
Third Place: The Cabinet & Granite Depot
Best Place to Buy Heating & Air Conditioning
First Place: HTR Services
Second Place: Inloes Heating and Cooling
Third Place: Bartels Heating & Cooling
Best Place to Buy Lawn & Garden Equipment
First Place: Al-Joes Pet & Garden
Second Place: Fairfield Hardware
Third Place: Robinson Fence
Best Place to Buy Paint
First Place: Ace Hardware
Second Place: Fairfield Hardware
Best Plumber
First Place: Riethmaier Plumbing Co LLC
Second Place: Fuller Plumbing
Third Place: True Plumbing & Drain Cleaning
Best Roofing Company
First Place: Reputable Roofing & Remodeling
Second Place: Avsten Roofing & Construction
Third Place: Ray St. Clair Roofing
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
Best Animal Clinic/Veterinarian
First Place: Oxford Veterinary Hospital
Second Place: West Side Animal Clinic
Third Place: Brookside Animal Hospital
Best Attorney
First Place: Kruger & Hodges Attorneys at Law
Second Place: Fiehrer & Fritsch LLC
Third Place: Law Office of Traci Combs-Valerio LLC
Best Bank
First Place: First Financial Bank & ATM
Second Place: AurGroup Financial Credit Union
Third Place: U.S. Bank
Best Credit Union
First Place: Telhio Credit Union
Second Place: AurGroup Financial Credit Union
Third Place: General Electric Credit Union Fairfield
Best Dog Park
First Place: Furfield Dog Park
Second Place: Voice of America MetroPark
Third Place: MetroParks of Butler County
Best Funeral Home
First Place: Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Second Place: Wilson Schramm Spaulding Funeral Home
Third Place: Weigel Funeral Home
Best Insurance Agency
First Place: Moon & Adrion Insurance Agency Inc.
Second Place (tied): 1st Choice Insurance Agency LLC
Second Place (tied): Insurance Associates
Best Insurance Agent
First Place: Gregg Grimes, Insurance Associates
Second Place: John Turner, United Heartland Insurance Agencies
Third Place: Josh Vivian, Allstate Insurance
Best Investment Advisor
First Place: AurGroup Financial Credit Union
Second Place: 9258 Wealth Management
Third Place: Nenni & Company CPAs
Best Lending Institution
First Place: Eagle Loan
Second Place: Telhio Credit Union
Third Place: AurGroup Financial Credit Union
Best Non-Brick-and-Mortar Business
First Place: Lakes Water Hauling
Second Place: The Witches Market
Third Place: Rhinestone Revival Boutique
Best Pet Grooming Services
First Place: Dog Grooming by Jamie
Second Place: Ben Fur Pet Grooming
Third Place: Grooming with Lauren
Best Photographer
First Place: At a Glance Photography LLC
Second Place: Capture The Past Photography
Third Place: Gold Blush Photo Co.
Best Piercing Studio
First Place: Traditionally Twisted Tattoo
Second Place: Immortal Canvas Tattoo & Piercing Studios
Third Place: Vertigo Tattoo & Body Piercing
Best Real Estate Agency/Team
First Place: Amy Markowski - The Markowski Team
Second Place: The Spears Team - Re/MAX Incompass
Third Place: The Merkle Team RE/MAX Incompass
Best Real Estate Agent
First Place: Sarah Trau, Comey & Shepherd Realtors
Second Place: Adam Jones, Coldwell Banker Realty
Third Place: Lindsay Spears, RE/MAX Incompass
Best Towing Company
First Place: Reffitts Garage & Towing Service
Second Place: NoLimit Towing LLC
Third Place: Wayne’s Garage & Towing
Best Wedding Photographer
First Place: Capture The Past Photography
Second Place: Greene Peas in a Pod Photo + Films LLC
Third Place: Mak Photo & Film
Best Wedding Venue
First Place: The Windamere Event Venue
Second Place: The Benison Events & Coworking
Third Place: Barn N Bunk Farm Market
RECREATION
Best Annual Festival
First Place: Operation Pumpkin
Second Place: Corn Stand Jam
Third Place: Hamilton Ohio Pride
Best Art Gallery
First Place: Middletown Arts Center
Second Place: InsideOut Studio
Third Place: Artspace Hamilton Lofts and Resident Gallery
Best Bowling Alley
First Place: Pohlman Lanes & Family Entertainment Complex
Second Place: Eastern Lanes
Third Place: Northwest Lanes
Best Campgrounds
First Place: Hannon’s Camp America
Second Place: Rentschler Forest MetroPark
Third Place: Governor Bebb MetroPark
Best Concert Venue
First Place: RiversEdge
Second Place: Sorg Opera House
Third Place: Hamilton’s Urban Backyard
Best Dance School/Studio
First Place: Next Generation Dance School
Second Place: Mpower Dance Company
Third Place: Encore Performing Arts
Best Family Fun Destination
First Place: Pinball Garage
Second Place: Garver Family Farm Market
Third Place (tied): Pohlman Lanes & Family Entertainment Complex
Third Place (tied): Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill
Best Golf Course
First Place: Potters Park Golf Course
Second Place: Twin Run Golf Course
Third Place: Browns Run Public Golf Course Restaurant And Event Center
Best Karaoke
First place (tied): Pohlman Lanes & Family Entertainment Complex
First place (tied): Lounge 24
Third Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern
Best Museum
First Place: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park
Second Place: Butler County Historical Society / Benninghofen House
Third Place: Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum at Miami University
Best Park
First Place: Rentschler Forest MetroPark
Second Place: Marcum Park
Third Place: Voice of America MetroPark
Best Place for a Children’s Birthday Party
First Place: Pinball Garage
Second Place: THE WEB Extreme Entertainment
Third Place: Pohlman Lanes & Family Entertainment Complex
Best Walking Path
First Place: Rentschler Forest MetroPark
Second Place: Dave Belew Bikeway Great Miami River Recreational Trail
Third Place: Voice of America MetroPark
RETAIL
Best Antique Store
First Place: Ohio Valley Antique Mall
Second Place: Unsung Salvage Design Company
Third Place: Sara’s House
Best Appliance Store
First Place: George’s Appliance
Second Place: Hometown Appliances
Third Place: Pate Appliance Service
Best Bookstore
First Place: The Alternative Path-Coexist
Second Place: The Witches Market
Third Place: Bookish Boutique
Best Boutique
First Place: The Local Boutique + Social House
Second Place: Lahvdah
Third Place: Rhinestone Revival Boutique
Best Consignment Shop
First Place: 2nd Chance Resale
Second Place: Shoppe Small
Third Place: Snooty Fox Clothing & Furniture Den
Best Florist
First Place: Flowers By Roger Inc.
Second Place: The Fig Tree Florist & Gifts
Third Place: Two Little Buds
Best Furniture Store
First Place: Furniture Fair
Second Place: Riley’s Furniture & Mattress
Third Place: Muenchens Furniture
Best Hardware Store/Home Center
First Place: Al-Joes Pet & Garden
Second Place: Rural King
Third Place: Fairfield Hardware
Best Jeweler
First Place: The Alternative Path-Coexist
Second Place: Yelton Fine Jewelers
Third Place: Keva Jewelers
Best Liquor Store
First Place: Noonan’s Party Supply
Second Place: Jungle Jim’s International Market
Third Place: Middletown Fine Wine & Spirits
Best Place to Buy a Bicycle
First Place: BikeWise Oxford
Second Place: Trek Bicycle Cincinnati West Chester
Third Place: Bicycle House
Best Place to Buy a Mattress
First Place: Riley’s Furniture & Mattress
Second Place: The Original Mattress Factory
Third Place: Furniture Fair
Best Place to Buy a Wedding Gift
First Place: Bru’s Boutique & Beyond
Second Place: High Main Laserworks
Third Place: Wildfire Hygge Goods
Best Place to Buy Children’s Clothes
First Place: Reruns For Wee Ones
Second Place: The Posh Pagan
Third Place: Bru’s Boutique & Beyond
Best Place to Buy Hunting Supplies
First Place: Rural King
Second Place: Up In Arms Inc.
Third Place: Vance Outdoors
Best Place to Buy Men’s Clothes
First Place: Bru’s Boutique & Beyond
Second Place: The Posh Pagan
Third Place: Bourbon and Fire
Best Place to Buy Women’s Clothes
First Place: The Local Boutique + Social House
Second Place: Iron Rose Mercantile
Third Place: The Posh Pagan