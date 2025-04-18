Best of Butler County 2025 winners: Health & Medical category

Students from Colonial School marched through Westover Retirement Community for a St. Patrick's Day parade for their "Grand Friends" at Westover Retirement community Friday, March 15, 2024 in Hamilton. Ryan Eckert hands a bead necklace to resident Carolyn Holland during the parade. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Students from Colonial School marched through Westover Retirement Community for a St. Patrick's Day parade for their "Grand Friends" at Westover Retirement community Friday, March 15, 2024 in Hamilton. Ryan Eckert hands a bead necklace to resident Carolyn Holland during the parade. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
0 minutes ago
X

The Best of Butler County winners are in for 2025.

The Journal-News this year held our third annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.

Here are the winners and placers in the Health & Medical category:

Best Assisted Living Facility

• First Place: Westover Retirement Community

• Finalist: Berkeley Square

• Finalist: Woodland Country Manor

Best Dentist

• First Place: Jackson Family Dental Wellness Center

• Finalist: Clements Family Dentistry

• Finalist: Paul Sekulic, DDS

Best Health Food Store

• First Place: Moon Co-Op

• Finalist: Jungle Jim’s International Market

• Finalist: Schaefer’s Farm Market & CSA

Best Health/Fitness Club

• First Place: Elements Wellness Center

• Finalist: Immortal Fitness

• Finalist: Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill

Best Hearing Service

• First Place: Hamilton Hearing Aid Center

• Finalist: Miami University Speech & Hearing Clinic

• Finalist: Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Center

Best Memory Care

• First Place: Berkeley Square

• Finalist: Bickford of Middletown

Best Mental Health/Drug Addiction Center

• First Place: Community Behavioral Health

• Finalist: Foundations Counseling

• Finalist: LifeSpan

Best Nursing Home/Rehabilitation Center

• First Place: Jamestowne Inpatient & Outpatient Therapy

• Finalist: Berkeley Square

• Finalist: Woodland Country Manor

Best OB/GYN

• First Place: Kelly Risner, MD

• Finalist: Hilltop Obstetrics and Gynecology

• Finalist: Kettering Health Hamilton

Best Optometrist

• First Place: Vision Source Hamilton

• Finalist: Combs Family EyeCare

• Finalist: MyEyeDr.

Best Orthodontist

• First Place: Uptown Orthodontics

• Finalist: Orthodontic Specialists

• Finalist: Zettler Orthodontics

Best Orthopedic Doctor

• First Place: Krista Migliore, DO

• Finalist: Bryan P. McCullough, DO

• Finalist: Kenneth Foster, DPM

Best Pharmacy

• First Place: Community First Pharmacy

• Finalist: HealingSprings Pharmacy

• Finalist: Kroger Marketplace

Best Physical Therapist

• First Place: Oxford Physical Therapy Centers

• Finalist: Beacon orthopedics

• Finalist: Jamestowne Inpatient & Outpatient Therapy

Best Primary Care Doctor

• First Place: Kelly Baker, DO

• Finalist: Erica Moorman

• Finalist: Sarah Fedyk, MD

In Other News
1
‘The hit’: Talawanda senior breaks school’s career hit record
2
Leader for tackling homelessness in Butler County has been selected
3
Middletown’s $5.5M raw water transmission main will serve the entire...
4
Hamilton man pleads guilty in 2024 Ross Avenue stabbing death
5
Hamilton is getting an indoor pickleball club called Dill Dinkers