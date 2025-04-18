Best of Butler County 2025 winners: Health & Medical category

The Best of Butler County winners are in for 2025.
The Journal-News this year held our third annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Butler County 2025 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Health & Medical category:
Best Assisted Living Facility
• First Place: Westover Retirement Community
• Finalist: Berkeley Square
• Finalist: Woodland Country Manor
Best Dentist
• First Place: Jackson Family Dental Wellness Center
• Finalist: Clements Family Dentistry
• Finalist: Paul Sekulic, DDS
Best Health Food Store
• First Place: Moon Co-Op
• Finalist: Jungle Jim’s International Market
• Finalist: Schaefer’s Farm Market & CSA
Best Health/Fitness Club
• First Place: Elements Wellness Center
• Finalist: Immortal Fitness
• Finalist: Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill
Best Hearing Service
• First Place: Hamilton Hearing Aid Center
• Finalist: Miami University Speech & Hearing Clinic
• Finalist: Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Center
Best Memory Care
• First Place: Berkeley Square
• Finalist: Bickford of Middletown
Best Mental Health/Drug Addiction Center
• First Place: Community Behavioral Health
• Finalist: Foundations Counseling
• Finalist: LifeSpan
Best Nursing Home/Rehabilitation Center
• First Place: Jamestowne Inpatient & Outpatient Therapy
• Finalist: Berkeley Square
• Finalist: Woodland Country Manor
Best OB/GYN
• First Place: Kelly Risner, MD
• Finalist: Hilltop Obstetrics and Gynecology
• Finalist: Kettering Health Hamilton
Best Optometrist
• First Place: Vision Source Hamilton
• Finalist: Combs Family EyeCare
• Finalist: MyEyeDr.
Best Orthodontist
• First Place: Uptown Orthodontics
• Finalist: Orthodontic Specialists
• Finalist: Zettler Orthodontics
Best Orthopedic Doctor
• First Place: Krista Migliore, DO
• Finalist: Bryan P. McCullough, DO
• Finalist: Kenneth Foster, DPM
Best Pharmacy
• First Place: Community First Pharmacy
• Finalist: HealingSprings Pharmacy
• Finalist: Kroger Marketplace
Best Physical Therapist
• First Place: Oxford Physical Therapy Centers
• Finalist: Beacon orthopedics
• Finalist: Jamestowne Inpatient & Outpatient Therapy
Best Primary Care Doctor
• First Place: Kelly Baker, DO
• Finalist: Erica Moorman
• Finalist: Sarah Fedyk, MD