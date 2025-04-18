Best of Butler County 2025 winners: Professional Services category

AurGroup Financial Credit Union in West Chester Township. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

AurGroup Financial Credit Union in West Chester Township. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
0 minutes ago
X

The Best of Butler County winners are in for 2025.

The Journal-News this year held our third annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.

Here are the winners and placers in the Professional Services category:

Best Animal Clinic/Veterinarian

• First Place: Oxford Veterinary Hospital

• Finalist: Dixie Animal Clinic

• Finalist: West Side Animal Clinic

Best Attorney

• First Place: Kruger & Hodges Attorneys at Law

• Finalist: Fiehrer & Fritsch

• Finalist: Millikin & Fitton Law Firm

Best Bank

• First Place: AurGroup Financial Credit Union

• Finalist: First Financial Bank & ATM

• Finalist: U.S. Bank

Best Credit Union

• First Place: AurGroup Financial Credit Union

• Finalist: General Electric Credit Union

• Finalist: Telhio Credit Union

Best Flooring Company

• First Place: Classic Carpets & Flooring

• Finalist: Buddy’s Flooring America

• Finalist: Carpet Discounter

Best Funeral Home

• First Place: Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home

• Finalist: Weigel Funeral Home

• Finalist: Zettler Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Best Insurance Agency

• First Place: Wilks Insurance Agency

• Finalist: Insurance Associates

• Finalist: Moon & Adrion Insurance Agency Inc.

Best Insurance Agent

• First Place: John Turner, United Heartland Insurance Agencies

• Finalist: Barney Riesbeck, State Farm Insurance Agent

• Finalist: Gregg Grimes, Insurance Associates

Best Investment Advisor

• First Place: AurGroup Financial Credit Union

• Finalist: Dixon Financial

• Finalist: Nenni & Company CPAs

Best Lending Institution

• First Place: AurGroup Financial Credit Union

• Finalist: First Financial Bank & ATM

• Finalist: Telhio Credit Union

Best Non-Brick-and-Mortar Business

• First Place: Lakes Water Hauling

• Finalist: Mia’s Muttz

• Finalist: The Witches Market

Best Pet Grooming Services

• First Place: Dog Grooming by Jamie

• Finalist: Ben Fur Pet Grooming

• Finalist: Biscuit Bath & Beyond

Best Photographer

• First Place: At a Glance Photography

• Finalist: Capture The Past Photography

• Finalist: Kristi Marie Photography

Best Real Estate Agency/Team

• First Place: Jeff Boyle Group - Keller Williams Advisors

• Finalist: Bowling & Kugler Realty

• Finalist: The Spears Team - Re/MAX Incompass

Best Real Estate Agent

• First Place: Adam Jones, Coldwell Banker Realty

• Finalist: Billy Huff, eXp Realty

• Finalist: Sarah Trau, Comey & Shepherd Realtors

Best Towing Company

• First Place: Reffitt’s Garage & Towing Service

• Finalist: Fox Towing Inc.

• Finalist: NoLimit Towing LLC

Best Wedding Photographer

• First Place: At a Glance Photography

• Finalist: Capture The Past Photography

• Finalist: Sweet Stills Photo and Film

Best Wedding Venue

• First Place: Hanover Reserve Weddings & Events

• Finalist: The Benison Events & Coworking

• Finalist: The Windamere Event Venue

In Other News
1
‘The hit’: Talawanda senior breaks school’s career hit record
2
Leader for tackling homelessness in Butler County has been selected
3
Middletown’s $5.5M raw water transmission main will serve the entire...
4
Hamilton man pleads guilty in 2024 Ross Avenue stabbing death
5
Hamilton is getting an indoor pickleball club called Dill Dinkers