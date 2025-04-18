Best of Butler County 2025 winners: Professional Services category

The Best of Butler County winners are in for 2025.
The Journal-News this year held our third annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Butler County 2025 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Professional Services category:
Best Animal Clinic/Veterinarian
• First Place: Oxford Veterinary Hospital
• Finalist: Dixie Animal Clinic
• Finalist: West Side Animal Clinic
Best Attorney
• First Place: Kruger & Hodges Attorneys at Law
• Finalist: Fiehrer & Fritsch
• Finalist: Millikin & Fitton Law Firm
Best Bank
• First Place: AurGroup Financial Credit Union
• Finalist: First Financial Bank & ATM
• Finalist: U.S. Bank
Best Credit Union
• First Place: AurGroup Financial Credit Union
• Finalist: General Electric Credit Union
• Finalist: Telhio Credit Union
Best Flooring Company
• First Place: Classic Carpets & Flooring
• Finalist: Buddy’s Flooring America
• Finalist: Carpet Discounter
Best Funeral Home
• First Place: Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home
• Finalist: Weigel Funeral Home
• Finalist: Zettler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Best Insurance Agency
• First Place: Wilks Insurance Agency
• Finalist: Insurance Associates
• Finalist: Moon & Adrion Insurance Agency Inc.
Best Insurance Agent
• First Place: John Turner, United Heartland Insurance Agencies
• Finalist: Barney Riesbeck, State Farm Insurance Agent
• Finalist: Gregg Grimes, Insurance Associates
Best Investment Advisor
• First Place: AurGroup Financial Credit Union
• Finalist: Dixon Financial
• Finalist: Nenni & Company CPAs
Best Lending Institution
• First Place: AurGroup Financial Credit Union
• Finalist: First Financial Bank & ATM
• Finalist: Telhio Credit Union
Best Non-Brick-and-Mortar Business
• First Place: Lakes Water Hauling
• Finalist: Mia’s Muttz
• Finalist: The Witches Market
Best Pet Grooming Services
• First Place: Dog Grooming by Jamie
• Finalist: Ben Fur Pet Grooming
• Finalist: Biscuit Bath & Beyond
Best Photographer
• First Place: At a Glance Photography
• Finalist: Capture The Past Photography
• Finalist: Kristi Marie Photography
Best Real Estate Agency/Team
• First Place: Jeff Boyle Group - Keller Williams Advisors
• Finalist: Bowling & Kugler Realty
• Finalist: The Spears Team - Re/MAX Incompass
Best Real Estate Agent
• First Place: Adam Jones, Coldwell Banker Realty
• Finalist: Billy Huff, eXp Realty
• Finalist: Sarah Trau, Comey & Shepherd Realtors
Best Towing Company
• First Place: Reffitt’s Garage & Towing Service
• Finalist: Fox Towing Inc.
• Finalist: NoLimit Towing LLC
Best Wedding Photographer
• First Place: At a Glance Photography
• Finalist: Capture The Past Photography
• Finalist: Sweet Stills Photo and Film
Best Wedding Venue
• First Place: Hanover Reserve Weddings & Events
• Finalist: The Benison Events & Coworking
• Finalist: The Windamere Event Venue