Best of Butler County 2025 winners: Retail category

Owner Doug Hamilton shortens handlebars for a customer at BikeWise Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Oxford. BikeWise bicycle shop offers a variety of bicycles for sale and a full service repair shop. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Owner Doug Hamilton shortens handlebars for a customer at BikeWise Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Oxford. BikeWise bicycle shop offers a variety of bicycles for sale and a full service repair shop. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
0 minutes ago
X

The Best of Butler County winners are in for 2025.

The Journal-News this year held our third annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.

Here are the winners and placers in the Retail category:

Best Antique Store

• First Place: Ohio Valley Antique Mall

• Finalist: Sara’s House

• Finalist: The Blue Cottage

Best Appliance Store

• First Place: Hometown Appliances

• Finalist: Georges Appliance

• Finalist: Pate Appliance Service

Best Bookstore

• First Place: Half Price Books

• Finalist: Barnes & Noble

• Finalist: Bookish Boutique

Best Boutique

• First Place: The Local Boutique + Social House

• Finalist: Lahvdah

• Finalist: Rhinestone Revival Boutique

Best Florist

• First Place: The Fig Tree Florist & Gifts

• Finalist: Flowers By Roger

• Finalist: Max Stacy Flowers

Best Furniture Store

• First Place: Furniture Fair

• Finalist: Lovely’s Furniture

• Finalist: Riley’s Furniture & Mattress

Best Jeweler

• First Place: Yelton Fine Jewelers

• Finalist: KAY Jewelers

• Finalist: Keva Jewelers

Best Liquor Store

• First Place: Noonan’s Party Supply

• Finalist: Jungle Jim’s International Market

• Finalist: Middletown Fine Wine & Spirits

Best Metaphysical Shop

• First Place: The Alternative Path-Coexist

• Finalist: Seraph By The River

• Finalist: The Witches Market

Best Place to Buy a Bicycle

• First Place: BikeWise Oxford

• Finalist: Spoken Bicycles

• Finalist: Trek Bicycle Cincinnati West Chester

Best Place to Buy a Mattress

• First Place: The Original Mattress Factory

• Finalist: Furniture Fair

• Finalist: Lovely’s Furniture

Best Place to Buy a Wedding Gift

• First Place: Wildfire Hygge Goods

• Finalist: Brus Boutique & Beyond

• Finalist: Lahvdah

Best Place to Buy Children’s Clothes

• First Place: Brus Boutique & Beyond

• Finalist: Once Upon A Child

• Finalist: Reruns For Wee Ones

Best Place to Buy Hunting Supplies

• First Place: Bass Pro Shops/Cabelas Boating Center

• Finalist: Roberson’s Sporting Goods

• Finalist: Rural King

Best Place to Buy Men’s Clothes

• First Place: Brus Boutique & Beyond

• Finalist: Duluth Trading Company

• Finalist: Kohls

Best Place to Buy Women’s Clothes

• First Place: The Local Boutique + Social House

• Finalist: Iron Rose Mercantile

• Finalist: Lahvdah

In Other News
1
‘The hit’: Talawanda senior breaks school’s career hit record
2
Leader for tackling homelessness in Butler County has been selected
3
Middletown’s $5.5M raw water transmission main will serve the entire...
4
Hamilton man pleads guilty in 2024 Ross Avenue stabbing death
5
Hamilton is getting an indoor pickleball club called Dill Dinkers