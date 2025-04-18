Best of Butler County 2025 winners: Retail category

The Best of Butler County winners are in for 2025.
The Journal-News this year held our third annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Butler County 2025 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Retail category:
Best Antique Store
• First Place: Ohio Valley Antique Mall
• Finalist: Sara’s House
• Finalist: The Blue Cottage
Best Appliance Store
• First Place: Hometown Appliances
• Finalist: Georges Appliance
• Finalist: Pate Appliance Service
Best Bookstore
• First Place: Half Price Books
• Finalist: Barnes & Noble
• Finalist: Bookish Boutique
Best Boutique
• First Place: The Local Boutique + Social House
• Finalist: Lahvdah
• Finalist: Rhinestone Revival Boutique
Best Florist
• First Place: The Fig Tree Florist & Gifts
• Finalist: Flowers By Roger
• Finalist: Max Stacy Flowers
Best Furniture Store
• First Place: Furniture Fair
• Finalist: Lovely’s Furniture
• Finalist: Riley’s Furniture & Mattress
Best Jeweler
• First Place: Yelton Fine Jewelers
• Finalist: KAY Jewelers
• Finalist: Keva Jewelers
Best Liquor Store
• First Place: Noonan’s Party Supply
• Finalist: Jungle Jim’s International Market
• Finalist: Middletown Fine Wine & Spirits
Best Metaphysical Shop
• First Place: The Alternative Path-Coexist
• Finalist: Seraph By The River
• Finalist: The Witches Market
Best Place to Buy a Bicycle
• First Place: BikeWise Oxford
• Finalist: Spoken Bicycles
• Finalist: Trek Bicycle Cincinnati West Chester
Best Place to Buy a Mattress
• First Place: The Original Mattress Factory
• Finalist: Furniture Fair
• Finalist: Lovely’s Furniture
Best Place to Buy a Wedding Gift
• First Place: Wildfire Hygge Goods
• Finalist: Brus Boutique & Beyond
• Finalist: Lahvdah
Best Place to Buy Children’s Clothes
• First Place: Brus Boutique & Beyond
• Finalist: Once Upon A Child
• Finalist: Reruns For Wee Ones
Best Place to Buy Hunting Supplies
• First Place: Bass Pro Shops/Cabelas Boating Center
• Finalist: Roberson’s Sporting Goods
• Finalist: Rural King
Best Place to Buy Men’s Clothes
• First Place: Brus Boutique & Beyond
• Finalist: Duluth Trading Company
• Finalist: Kohls
Best Place to Buy Women’s Clothes
• First Place: The Local Boutique + Social House
• Finalist: Iron Rose Mercantile
• Finalist: Lahvdah