Best of Butler County 2025 winners: Auto category

The new Queen City Harley-Davidson at 4860 Premier Way in West Chester Township opened in July after moving from their Fairfield location. They will have a grand opening celebration on Sept. 9 and 10 with food trucks, music, a bike giveaway and more. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

The new Queen City Harley-Davidson at 4860 Premier Way in West Chester Township opened in July after moving from their Fairfield location. They will have a grand opening celebration on Sept. 9 and 10 with food trucks, music, a bike giveaway and more. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
0 minutes ago
X

The Best of Butler County winners are in for 2025.

The Journal-News this year held our third annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.

Here are the winners and placers in the Auto category:

Best Auto Sales Staff

• First Place: Rose Automotive

• Finalist: Performance Honda

• Finalist: Performance Toyota

Best Autobody/Repair Shop

• First Place: Advanced Auto Body

• Finalist: Pohlman’s Auto & Tire Center

• Finalist: Reffitt’s Garage & Towing Service

Best Car Wash/Detailing

• First Place: Flying Ace Express Car Wash

• Finalist: McQuiston’s Auto Detailing & Ceramic Coatings

• Finalist: Mike’s Carwash

Best Place for an Oil Change

• First Place: Reffitt’s Garage & Towing Service

• Finalist: Pfefferle Tire and Auto Service

• Finalist: Pohlman’s Auto & Tire Center

Best Place to Buy a Motorcycle

• First Place: Queen City Harley-Davidson

• Finalist: Indian Motorcycle of Cincinnati

• Finalist: Octane Outlet of Middletown

Best Place to Buy a New Car

• First Place: Rose Automotive

• Finalist: Jeff Wyler Fairfield Auto Mall

• Finalist: Performance Toyota

Best Place to Buy a New Truck

• First Place: Rose Automotive

• Finalist: Fiehrer Motors

• Finalist: Performance Toyota

Best Place to Buy a Used Car/Truck

• First Place: Rose Automotive

• Finalist: Auto Express Of Hamilton

• Finalist: Larkin Cobb Chevrolet GMC

Best Tire/Wheel Dealer

• First Place: Pohlman’s Auto & Tire Center

• Finalist: Dunn’s Tire Service

• Finalist: Tire Discounters

In Other News
1
‘The hit’: Talawanda senior breaks school’s career hit record
2
Leader for tackling homelessness in Butler County has been selected
3
Middletown’s $5.5M raw water transmission main will serve the entire...
4
Hamilton man pleads guilty in 2024 Ross Avenue stabbing death
5
Hamilton is getting an indoor pickleball club called Dill Dinkers