Best of Butler County 2025 winners: Auto category

The Best of Butler County winners are in for 2025.
The Journal-News this year held our third annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Butler County 2025 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Auto category:
Best Auto Sales Staff
• First Place: Rose Automotive
• Finalist: Performance Honda
• Finalist: Performance Toyota
Best Autobody/Repair Shop
• First Place: Advanced Auto Body
• Finalist: Pohlman’s Auto & Tire Center
• Finalist: Reffitt’s Garage & Towing Service
Best Car Wash/Detailing
• First Place: Flying Ace Express Car Wash
• Finalist: McQuiston’s Auto Detailing & Ceramic Coatings
• Finalist: Mike’s Carwash
Best Place for an Oil Change
• First Place: Reffitt’s Garage & Towing Service
• Finalist: Pfefferle Tire and Auto Service
• Finalist: Pohlman’s Auto & Tire Center
Best Place to Buy a Motorcycle
• First Place: Queen City Harley-Davidson
• Finalist: Indian Motorcycle of Cincinnati
• Finalist: Octane Outlet of Middletown
Best Place to Buy a New Car
• First Place: Rose Automotive
• Finalist: Jeff Wyler Fairfield Auto Mall
• Finalist: Performance Toyota
Best Place to Buy a New Truck
• First Place: Rose Automotive
• Finalist: Fiehrer Motors
• Finalist: Performance Toyota
Best Place to Buy a Used Car/Truck
• First Place: Rose Automotive
• Finalist: Auto Express Of Hamilton
• Finalist: Larkin Cobb Chevrolet GMC
Best Tire/Wheel Dealer
• First Place: Pohlman’s Auto & Tire Center
• Finalist: Dunn’s Tire Service
• Finalist: Tire Discounters