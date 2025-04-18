Best of Butler County 2025 winners: Around Town category

The Billy Yank statue stands atop the Butler County Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument with the High-Main Bridge below Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

The Billy Yank statue stands atop the Butler County Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument with the High-Main Bridge below Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
The Best of Butler County winners are in for 2025.

The Journal-News this year held our third annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.

Here are the winners and placers in the Around Town category:

Best Artist

• First Place: Brian Beck

• Finalist: Hannah Tebbe

• Finalist: Nick Schopin

Best Attraction

• First Place: Jungle Jim’s International Market

• Finalist: Pinball Garage

• Finalist: RiversEdge

Best Community Supporter

• First Place: Butler County Educational Service Center

• Finalist: Hamilton Community Foundation

• Finalist: Pinball Garage

Best Independent Living

• First Place: Berkeley Square

• Finalist: StoryPoint Fairfield

• Finalist: The Knolls of Oxford

Best Landmark

• First Place: Billy Yank

• Finalist: Butler County Courthouse

• Finalist: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park

Best Local Band

• First Place: CFG & The Family

• Finalist: Michelle Robinson Band

• Finalist: The Klaberheads

Best Local Musician

• First Place: Mason Johnson

• Finalist: Casey Gomez

• Finalist: Josh Lawson

Best Mural

• First Place: Agave & Rye

• Finalist: Joe Nuxhall mural at Main and B streets

• Finalist: The Oxford Bee Hive

Best Place to Play Trivia

• First Place: Municipal Brew Works

• Finalist: Pinball Garage

• Finalist: The 513

Best Place to Work

• First Place: Butler County Educational Service Center

• Finalist: Community First Solutions

• Finalist: HTR Services

Best Playground

• First Place: Rentschler Forest MetroPark

• Finalist: Harbin Park

• Finalist: Marcum Park

Best Social Media Follow

• First Place: Bark Hamilton

• Finalist: HTR Services

• Finalist: Lahvdah

