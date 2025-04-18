Best of Butler County 2025 winners: Around Town category

The Best of Butler County winners are in for 2025.
The Journal-News this year held our third annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Butler County 2025 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Around Town category:
Best Artist
• First Place: Brian Beck
• Finalist: Hannah Tebbe
• Finalist: Nick Schopin
Best Attraction
• First Place: Jungle Jim’s International Market
• Finalist: Pinball Garage
• Finalist: RiversEdge
Best Community Supporter
• First Place: Butler County Educational Service Center
• Finalist: Hamilton Community Foundation
• Finalist: Pinball Garage
Best Independent Living
• First Place: Berkeley Square
• Finalist: StoryPoint Fairfield
• Finalist: The Knolls of Oxford
Best Landmark
• First Place: Billy Yank
• Finalist: Butler County Courthouse
• Finalist: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park
Best Local Band
• First Place: CFG & The Family
• Finalist: Michelle Robinson Band
• Finalist: The Klaberheads
Best Local Musician
• First Place: Mason Johnson
• Finalist: Casey Gomez
• Finalist: Josh Lawson
Best Mural
• First Place: Agave & Rye
• Finalist: Joe Nuxhall mural at Main and B streets
• Finalist: The Oxford Bee Hive
Best Place to Play Trivia
• First Place: Municipal Brew Works
• Finalist: Pinball Garage
• Finalist: The 513
Best Place to Work
• First Place: Butler County Educational Service Center
• Finalist: Community First Solutions
• Finalist: HTR Services
Best Playground
• First Place: Rentschler Forest MetroPark
• Finalist: Harbin Park
• Finalist: Marcum Park
Best Social Media Follow
• First Place: Bark Hamilton
• Finalist: HTR Services
• Finalist: Lahvdah