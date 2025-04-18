Best of Butler County 2025 winners: Home Improvement category

The Best of Butler County winners are in for 2025.

The Journal-News this year held our third annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.

Here are the winners and placers in the Home Improvement category:

Best Basement Remodeler

• First Place: Benge Construction

• Finalist: Ginos Dumpsters / Gino Jobs

• Finalist: SERVPRO

Best Bathroom Remodeler

• First Place: Benge Construction

• Finalist: All Trades General Construction

• Finalist: Ginos Dumpsters / Gino Jobs

Best Building Contractor

• First Place: Avsten Roofing & Construction

• Finalist: Benge Construction LLC

• Finalist: Meyer Brothers and Sons

Best Commercial/Residential Landscaper

• First Place: Berns Garden Center

• Finalist: Garden Path Landscaping

• Finalist: Goins Landscaping

Best Door & Window Replacement

• First Place: Reputable Roofing & Remodeling

• Finalist: Benge Construction

• Finalist: L.E. Scofield Window & Door Co.

Best Drywall Services

• First Place: Benge Construction

• Finalist: El Chava Drywall

• Finalist: Ginos Dumpsters / Gino Jobs

Best Garage Door Company

• First Place: B and A Garagedoor Services

• Finalist: L.E. Scofield Window & Door Co.

• Finalist: Overhead Door Co. of Greater Cincinnati

Best Kitchen Remodeler

• First Place: Benge Construction

• Finalist: Ginos Dumpsters / Gino Jobs

• Finalist: Meyer Brothers and Sons

Best Nursery/Garden Center

• First Place: Berns Garden Center

• Finalist: Al-Joes Pet & Garden

• Finalist: Shademakers Garden Center Oxford

Best Pest Control

• First Place: Affordable Pest Control

• Finalist: Ampulex Environmental Solutions

• Finalist: Pest Off Exterminators

Best Place to Buy Cabinets

• First Place: Bystrom Builds

• Finalist: Calihan Custom Cabinets and Countertops

• Finalist: The Cabinet & Granite Depot

Best Place to Buy Heating & Air Conditioning

• First Place: HTR Services

• Finalist: Bartels Heating & Cooling

• Finalist: Sandlin Heating & Cooling

Best Place to Buy Lawn & Garden Equipment

• First Place: Al-Joes Pet & Garden

• Finalist: Ace Hardware

• Finalist: The Home Depot

Best Place to Buy Paint

• First Place: Sherwin-Williams Paint Store

• Finalist: Ace Hardware

• Finalist: Lowe’s Home Improvement

• Finalist: The Home Depot

Best Plumber

• First Place: Riethmaier Plumbing Co.

• Finalist: Fuller Plumbing

• Finalist: Lipscomb Plumbing

Best Roofing Company

• First Place: Reputable Roofing & Remodeling

• Finalist: Avsten Roofing & Construction

• Finalist: C&J Roofing

