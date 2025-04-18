Best of Butler County 2025 winners: Recreation category

The Best of Butler County winners are in for 2025.
The Journal-News this year held our third annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Butler County 2025 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Recreation category:
Best Annual Festival
• First Place: Operation Pumpkin
• Finalist: Corn Stand Jam
• Finalist: Hamilton Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot
Best Art Gallery
• First Place: Fitton Center For Creative Arts
• Finalist: InsideOut Studio
• Finalist: The Strauss Gallery @ Artspace Hamilton
Best Bowling Alley
• First Place: Pohlman Lanes & Family Entertainment Complex
• Finalist: Eastern Lanes
• Finalist: Oxford Lanes
Best Campgrounds
• First Place: Hueston Woods State Park
• Finalist: Hannon’s Camp America
• Finalist: Rentschler Forest MetroPark
Best Concert Venue
• First Place: RiversEdge
• Finalist: Lori’s Roadhouse
• Finalist: Village Green Park
Best Dance School/Studio
• First Place: Miami Valley Ballet Theatre
• Finalist: Art in Motion School of Dance
• Finalist: Next Generation Dance School
Best Family Fun Destination
• First Place: Pinball Garage
• Finalist: Garver Family Farm Market
• Finalist: MetroParks of Butler County
Best Indoor Play Area for Kids
• First Place: Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park
• Finalist: Dig N Play West Chester
• Finalist: Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill
Best Park
• First Place: Rentschler Forest MetroPark
• Finalist: Harbin Park
• Finalist: Marcum Park
Best Place for a Children’s Birthday Party
• First Place: Pinball Garage
• Finalist: Rentschler Forest MetroPark
• Finalist: The Studio
Best Walking Path
• First Place: Great Miami River Trail
• Finalist: Harbin Park
• Finalist: Rentschler Forest MetroPark