BreakingNews
Advisory issued for Acton Lake at Hueston Woods after E. coli detected

Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Beauty & Wellness category

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
17 minutes ago
X

The Best of Butler County winners are in for 2024.

The Journal-News this year held its second annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.

Here are the winners and placers in the Beauty & Wellness category:

Best Aesthetic Services

• First Place: Revive Salon

• Second Place: Lush Beauty Bar Hamilton

• Third Place: The Main Retreat Salon and Spa

Best Barber

• First Place: Uppercuts Barbershop

• Second Place: Little Chicago Grooming Company

• Third Place: BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa

Best Gym

• First Place: Immortal Fitness

• Second Place: Legacy Martial Arts Academy

• Third Place: Elevated Fitness Trenton

Best Hair Salon/Stylist

• First Place: Revive Salon

• Second Place: BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa

• Third Place: The Main Retreat Salon and Spa

Best Massage Therapists

• First Place: BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa

• Second Place: The Main Retreat Salon and Spa

• Third Place: ANew You Massage Therapy and Bodywork

Best Place to Get a Manicure

• First Place: The Little Nail Shop

• Second Place (tied): The Main Retreat Salon and Spa

• Second Place (tied): BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa

Best Spa

• First Place: The Main Retreat Salon and Spa

• Second Place: Lush Beauty Bar Hamilton

• Third Place: BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa

Best Tanning Salon

• First Place: Palm Beach Tan

• Second Place: Masters Touch Salon

• Third Place: Jazzy’s Salon And Sun Spa

Best Tattoo Artist

• First Place: Johnathan Manning, Traditionally Twisted Tattoo

• Second Place: Chris Muskopf, Prodigy Tattoo

• Third Place: Michael Drury, Anchorhead Tattoo South

Best Tattoo Shop

• First Place: Immortal Canvas Tattoo & Piercing Studios

• Second Place: Traditionally Twisted Tattoo

• Third Place: Vertigo Tattoo & Body Piercing

Best Yoga/Pilates

• First Place: Elevated Fitness Trenton

• Second Place: One Love Yoga

• Third Place: TerraLuna Pilates & Massage

Look through all the winners:

In Other News
1
Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Food, Dining & Drinking category
2
Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Recreation category
3
Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Professional Services category
4
Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Auto category
5
Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Health & Medical category
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top