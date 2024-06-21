Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Beauty & Wellness category

The Best of Butler County winners are in for 2024.
The Journal-News this year held its second annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Butler County 2024 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Beauty & Wellness category:
Best Aesthetic Services
• First Place: Revive Salon
• Second Place: Lush Beauty Bar Hamilton
• Third Place: The Main Retreat Salon and Spa
Best Barber
• First Place: Uppercuts Barbershop
• Second Place: Little Chicago Grooming Company
• Third Place: BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa
Best Gym
• First Place: Immortal Fitness
• Second Place: Legacy Martial Arts Academy
• Third Place: Elevated Fitness Trenton
Best Hair Salon/Stylist
• First Place: Revive Salon
• Second Place: BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa
• Third Place: The Main Retreat Salon and Spa
Best Massage Therapists
• First Place: BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa
• Second Place: The Main Retreat Salon and Spa
• Third Place: ANew You Massage Therapy and Bodywork
Best Place to Get a Manicure
• First Place: The Little Nail Shop
• Second Place (tied): The Main Retreat Salon and Spa
• Second Place (tied): BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa
Best Spa
• First Place: The Main Retreat Salon and Spa
• Second Place: Lush Beauty Bar Hamilton
• Third Place: BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa
Best Tanning Salon
• First Place: Palm Beach Tan
• Second Place: Masters Touch Salon
• Third Place: Jazzy’s Salon And Sun Spa
Best Tattoo Artist
• First Place: Johnathan Manning, Traditionally Twisted Tattoo
• Second Place: Chris Muskopf, Prodigy Tattoo
• Third Place: Michael Drury, Anchorhead Tattoo South
Best Tattoo Shop
• First Place: Immortal Canvas Tattoo & Piercing Studios
• Second Place: Traditionally Twisted Tattoo
• Third Place: Vertigo Tattoo & Body Piercing
Best Yoga/Pilates
• First Place: Elevated Fitness Trenton
• Second Place: One Love Yoga
• Third Place: TerraLuna Pilates & Massage
