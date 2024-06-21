BreakingNews
Advisory issued for Acton Lake at Hueston Woods after E. coli detected

Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Recreation category

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
18 minutes ago
X

The Best of Butler County winners are in for 2024.

The Journal-News this year held its second annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.

Here are the winners and placers in the Recreation category:

Best Annual Festival

• First Place: Operation Pumpkin

• Second Place: Corn Stand Jam

• Third Place: Hamilton Ohio Pride

Best Art Gallery

• First Place: Middletown Arts Center

• Second Place: InsideOut Studio

• Third Place: Artspace Hamilton Lofts and Resident Gallery

Best Bowling Alley

• First Place: Pohlman Lanes & Family Entertainment Complex

• Second Place: Eastern Lanes

• Third Place: Northwest Lanes

Best Campgrounds

• First Place: Hannon’s Camp America

• Second Place: Rentschler Forest MetroPark

• Third Place: Governor Bebb MetroPark

Best Concert Venue

• First Place: RiversEdge

• Second Place: Sorg Opera House

• Third Place: Hamilton’s Urban Backyard

Best Dance School/Studio

• First Place: Next Generation Dance School

• Second Place: Mpower Dance Company

• Third Place: Encore Performing Arts

Best Family Fun Destination

• First Place: Pinball Garage

• Second Place: Garver Family Farm Market

• Third Place (tied): Pohlman Lanes & Family Entertainment Complex

• Third Place (tied): Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill

Best Golf Course

• First Place: Potters Park Golf Course

• Second Place: Twin Run Golf Course

• Third Place: Browns Run Public Golf Course Restaurant And Event Center

Best Karaoke

• First place (tied): Pohlman Lanes & Family Entertainment Complex

• First place (tied): Lounge 24

• Third Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern

Best Museum

• First Place: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park

• Second Place: Butler County Historical Society / Benninghofen House

• Third Place: Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum at Miami University

Best Park

• First Place: Rentschler Forest MetroPark

• Second Place: Marcum Park

• Third Place: Voice of America MetroPark

Best Place for a Children’s Birthday Party

• First Place: Pinball Garage

• Second Place: THE WEB Extreme Entertainment

• Third Place: Pohlman Lanes & Family Entertainment Complex

Best Walking Path

• First Place: Rentschler Forest MetroPark

• Second Place: Dave Belew Bikeway Great Miami River Recreational Trail

• Third Place: Voice of America MetroPark

Look through all the winners:

In Other News
1
Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Food, Dining & Drinking category
2
Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Beauty & Wellness category
3
Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Professional Services category
4
Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Auto category
5
Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Health & Medical category
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top