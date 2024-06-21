Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Recreation category

The Best of Butler County winners are in for 2024.
The Journal-News this year held its second annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Butler County 2024 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Recreation category:
Best Annual Festival
• First Place: Operation Pumpkin
• Second Place: Corn Stand Jam
• Third Place: Hamilton Ohio Pride
Best Art Gallery
• First Place: Middletown Arts Center
• Second Place: InsideOut Studio
• Third Place: Artspace Hamilton Lofts and Resident Gallery
Best Bowling Alley
• First Place: Pohlman Lanes & Family Entertainment Complex
• Second Place: Eastern Lanes
• Third Place: Northwest Lanes
Best Campgrounds
• First Place: Hannon’s Camp America
• Second Place: Rentschler Forest MetroPark
• Third Place: Governor Bebb MetroPark
Best Concert Venue
• First Place: RiversEdge
• Second Place: Sorg Opera House
• Third Place: Hamilton’s Urban Backyard
Best Dance School/Studio
• First Place: Next Generation Dance School
• Second Place: Mpower Dance Company
• Third Place: Encore Performing Arts
Best Family Fun Destination
• First Place: Pinball Garage
• Second Place: Garver Family Farm Market
• Third Place (tied): Pohlman Lanes & Family Entertainment Complex
• Third Place (tied): Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill
Best Golf Course
• First Place: Potters Park Golf Course
• Second Place: Twin Run Golf Course
• Third Place: Browns Run Public Golf Course Restaurant And Event Center
Best Karaoke
• First place (tied): Pohlman Lanes & Family Entertainment Complex
• First place (tied): Lounge 24
• Third Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern
Best Museum
• First Place: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park
• Second Place: Butler County Historical Society / Benninghofen House
• Third Place: Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum at Miami University
Best Park
• First Place: Rentschler Forest MetroPark
• Second Place: Marcum Park
• Third Place: Voice of America MetroPark
Best Place for a Children’s Birthday Party
• First Place: Pinball Garage
• Second Place: THE WEB Extreme Entertainment
• Third Place: Pohlman Lanes & Family Entertainment Complex
Best Walking Path
• First Place: Rentschler Forest MetroPark
• Second Place: Dave Belew Bikeway Great Miami River Recreational Trail
• Third Place: Voice of America MetroPark
