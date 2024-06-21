BreakingNews
Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Around Town category

Credit: Nick Graham

18 minutes ago
The Best of Butler County winners are in for 2024.

The Journal-News this year held its second annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.

Here are the winners and placers in the Around Town category:

Best Apartment Complex

• First Place: The Marcum Apartments

• Second Place: Artspace Hamilton Lofts and Resident Gallery

• Third Place: Nicholas Place Apartments

Best Artist

• First Place: Lori Kay Farr

• Second Place: Travis Snell

• Third Place: A.S. Murrill Art

Best Attraction

• First Place: Pinball Garage

• Second Place: Jungle Jim’s International Market

• Third Place: Garver Family Farm Market

Best Community Supporter

• First Place: Pinball Garage

• Second Place: Hamilton Community Foundation

Third Place: Butler County Educational Service Center

Best Independent Living

• First Place: Berkeley Square

• Second Place: The Knolls of Oxford

• Third Place: Westover Retirement Community

Best Landmark

• First Place: Butler County Soldiers Monument

• Second Place: Sorg Opera House

• Third Place: Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill

Best Local Band

• First Place: Nathan Jenkins

Second Place: The Klaberheads

Third Place: The Lady Joya Band

Best Place to Play Trivia

• First Place: Pinball Garage

• Second Place: Hamilton’s Urban Backyard

• Third Place: N.E.W. Ales Brewing

Best Place to Work

• First Place: Community First Solutions

• Second Place: HTR Services

• Third Place: Butler County Educational Service Center

Best Playground

• First Place: Rentschler Forest MetroPark

• Second Place: Village Green Park

• Third Place: Voice of America MetroPark

Best Social Media Follow

• First Place: Pinball Garage

• Second Place: HTR Services

• Third Place: Kruger & Hodges Attorneys at Law

Look through all the winners:

