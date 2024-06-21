Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Around Town category

The Best of Butler County winners are in for 2024.
The Journal-News this year held its second annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Butler County 2024 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Around Town category:
Best Apartment Complex
• First Place: The Marcum Apartments
• Second Place: Artspace Hamilton Lofts and Resident Gallery
• Third Place: Nicholas Place Apartments
Best Artist
• First Place: Lori Kay Farr
• Second Place: Travis Snell
• Third Place: A.S. Murrill Art
Best Attraction
• First Place: Pinball Garage
• Second Place: Jungle Jim’s International Market
• Third Place: Garver Family Farm Market
Best Community Supporter
• First Place: Pinball Garage
• Second Place: Hamilton Community Foundation
• Third Place: Butler County Educational Service Center
Best Independent Living
• First Place: Berkeley Square
• Second Place: The Knolls of Oxford
• Third Place: Westover Retirement Community
Best Landmark
• First Place: Butler County Soldiers Monument
• Second Place: Sorg Opera House
• Third Place: Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill
Best Local Band
• First Place: Nathan Jenkins
• Second Place: The Klaberheads
• Third Place: The Lady Joya Band
Best Place to Play Trivia
• First Place: Pinball Garage
• Second Place: Hamilton’s Urban Backyard
• Third Place: N.E.W. Ales Brewing
Best Place to Work
• First Place: Community First Solutions
• Second Place: HTR Services
• Third Place: Butler County Educational Service Center
Best Playground
• First Place: Rentschler Forest MetroPark
• Second Place: Village Green Park
• Third Place: Voice of America MetroPark
Best Social Media Follow
• First Place: Pinball Garage
• Second Place: HTR Services
• Third Place: Kruger & Hodges Attorneys at Law
Look through all the winners: