Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Home Improvement category

18 minutes ago
The Best of Butler County winners are in for 2024.

The Journal-News this year held its second annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.

Here are the winners and placers in the Home Improvement category:

Best Basement Remodeler

• First Place: Benge Construction LLC

• Second Place: Reputable Roofing & Remodeling

• Third Place: Craftsmen Home Improvements Inc.

Best Bathroom Remodeler

• First Place: ImproveIt Home Remodeling

• Second Place: Benge Construction LLC

• Third Place: Reputable Roofing & Remodeling

Best Building Contractor

• First Place: Avsten Roofing & Construction

• Second Place: Brandon Custom Homes

• Third Place: Bears Hauling and Junk Removal LLC

Best Commercial/Residential Landscaper

• First Place: Goins Landscaping LLC

• Second Place: Berns Garden Center

• Third Place: Shademaker’s Garden Center Oxford

Best Door & Window Replacement

• First Place: L E Scofield Window & Door Co.

• Second Place: ImproveIt Home Remodeling

• Third Place: Benge Construction LLC

Best Drywall Services

• First Place: Benge Construction LLC

• Second Place: Bears Hauling and Junk Removal LLC

• Third Place: Pure Drywall

Best Garage Door Company

• First Place: L E Scofield Window & Door Co.

• Second Place: Benge Construction LLC

• Third Place: C & C Garage Doors and Services LLC

Best Kitchen Remodeler

• First Place: ImproveIt Home Remodeling

• Second Place: Craftsmen Home Improvements Inc.

• Third Place: Benge Construction LLC

Best Nursery/Garden Center

• First Place: Berns Garden Center

• Second Place: Shademaker’s Garden Center Oxford

• Third Place: Couch’s Garden Center

Best Pest Control

• First Place: Affordable Pest Control

• Second Place: Pest Off Exterminators

• Third Place: Animal Remover

Best Place to Buy Cabinets

• First Place: ImproveIt Home Remodeling

• Second Place: Craftsmen Home Improvements Inc.

• Third Place: The Cabinet & Granite Depot

Best Place to Buy Heating & Air Conditioning

• First Place: HTR Services

• Second Place: Inloes Heating and Cooling

• Third Place: Bartels Heating & Cooling

Best Place to Buy Lawn & Garden Equipment

• First Place: Al-Joes Pet & Garden

• Second Place: Fairfield Hardware

• Third Place: Robinson Fence

Best Place to Buy Paint

• First Place: Ace Hardware

• Second Place: Fairfield Hardware

Best Plumber

• First Place: Riethmaier Plumbing Co LLC

• Second Place: Fuller Plumbing

• Third Place: True Plumbing & Drain Cleaning

Best Roofing Company

• First Place: Reputable Roofing & Remodeling

• Second Place: Avsten Roofing & Construction

• Third Place: Ray St. Clair Roofing

Look through all the winners:

