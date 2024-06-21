Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Auto category

The Best of Butler County winners are in for 2024.
The Journal-News this year held its second annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Butler County 2024 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Auto category:
Best Auto Sales Staff
• First Place: Auto Express Of Hamilton
• Second Place: Fiehrer Motors
• Third Place: Worley Auto Sales
Best Autobody/Repair Shop
• First Place: Reffitt’s Garage & Towing Service
• Second Place: Advanced Auto Body
• Third Place: Rice Auto Body
Best Car Wash/Detailing
• First Place: Flying Ace Express Car Wash - Hamilton West
• Second Place: Auto Express Of Hamilton
• Third Place: Splash and Dash Auto Wash
Best Place for an Oil Change
• First Place: Reffitt’s Garage & Towing Service
• Second Place: Pohlman’s Auto & Tire Center
• Third Place: Pfefferle Tire and Auto Service
Best Place to Buy a New Car
• First Place: Rose Automotive
• Second Place: Fiehrer Motors
• Third Place: Performance Honda
Best Place to Buy a New Truck
• First Place: Rose Automotive
• Second Place: Fiehrer Motors
• Third Place (tied): Performance Honda
• Third Place (tied): Jeff Wyler Fairfield Auto Mall
Best Place to Buy a Used Car/Truck
• First Place: Auto Express Of Hamilton
• Second Place: Fiehrer Motors
• Third Place (tied): Worley Auto Sales
• Third Place (tied): Cars 4U
Best Tire/Wheel Dealer
• First Place: Dunn’s Tire Service
• Second Place: Pohlman’s Auto & Tire Center
• Third Place: Pfefferle Tire and Auto Service
