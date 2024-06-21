BreakingNews
Advisory issued for Acton Lake at Hueston Woods after E. coli detected

Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Food, Dining & Drinking category

Credit: Nick Daggy

Credit: Nick Daggy

News
16 minutes ago
X

The Best of Butler County winners are in for 2024.

The Journal-News this year held its second annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.

Here are the winners and placers in the Food, Dining & Drinking category:

Best Appetizers

• First Place: Billy Yanks

• Second Place: Wings on Brookwood

• Third Place: Coach House

Best Bakery

• First Place: Kelly’s Bakery

• Second Place: Central Pastry Shop

• Third Place: Luke’s Custom Cakes

Best Bar/Lounge

• First Place: Hamilton’s Urban Backyard

• Second Place: Pinball Garage

• Third Place: The Drink Tavern

Best Bartender

• First Place: Brandi Bowman Coach House

• Second Place: The Drink Tavern

• Third Place: Chad Marsh Pinball Garage

Best BBQ

• First Place: Neal’s Famous BBQ

• Second Place: ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies

• Third Place: Combs BBQ Central

Best Breakfast

• First Place: Hyde’s Restaurant

• Second Place: Lindenwald Station

• Third Place: The Cracked Pot Coffee and Crepes

Best Brewery/Distillery

• First Place: Municipal Brew Works

• Second Place: Third Eye Brewing Company

• Third Place: N.E.W. Ales Brewing

Best Brunch

• First Place: Tano Bistro

• Second Place: The Cracked Pot Coffee and Crepes

• Third Place: Billy Yanks

Best Buffet

• First Place: Golden Dragon Buffet

• Second Place: Allen’s Market

• Third Place: Bees Buffet

Best Caterer

• First Place: Allen’s Market

• Second Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern

• Third Place: Mz. Jade’s Soul Food

Best Chicken Sandwich

• First Place: Wings on Brookwood

• Second Place: Billy Yanks

• Third Place: Jocko’s Chicken & Seafood

Best Chinese Food

• First Place: Basil 1791

• Second Place: Golden Dragon Buffet

• Third Place: Asian Lantern

Best Chocolates

• First Place: Henry’s Candy Co.

• Second Place: Esther Price Candies

• Third Place: Luke’s Custom Cakes

Best Coffee Shop

• First Place: True West Coffee

• Second Place: Triple Moon Coffee Company

• Third Place: The Fringe Coffee House

Best Desserts

• First Place: Luke’s Custom Cakes

• Second Place: Hyde’s Restaurant

• Third Place: Coach House

Best Diner

• First Place: Hyde’s Restaurant

• Second Place: Lindenwald Station

• Third Place: Millville Restaurant

Best Donut Shop

• First Place: Kelly’s Bakery

• Second Place: Donut Spot

• Third Place: Ross Bakery

Best Family Restaurant

• First Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern

• Second Place: Wings on Brookwood

• Third Place: Cassano’s Pizza King

Best Farmers Market

• First Place: Garver Family Farm Market

• Second Place: Barn N Bunk Farm Market

• Third Place: Oxford Farmers Market

Best Fine Dining

• First Place: Tano Bistro

• Second Place: Coopers Hawk Winery & Restaurant

• Third Place: Coach House

Best Food Truck

• First Place: Cheese N Chong Food Truck

• Second Place: BL BBQ & Karaoke DJ Food Truck

• Third Place: Brent’s Smokin’ Butts and Grill

Best French Fries

• First Place: Wings on Brookwood

• Second Place: J&E Rootbeer Stand

• Third Place: ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies

Best Grocery Store

• First Place: Jungle Jim’s International Market

• Second Place: Moon Co-Op

• Third Place: Allen’s Market

Best Hamburger

• First Place: Billy Yanks

• Second Place: J&E Rootbeer Stand

• Third Place: Wings on Brookwood

Best Happy Hour

• First Place: The Drink Tavern

• Second Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern

• Third Place: Tano Bistro

Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

• First Place: Coach House

• Second Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern

• Third Place: ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies

Best Hot Dog Stand

• First Place: Jolly’s Drive In

• Second Place: J&E Rootbeer Stand

• Third Place: The Dip Ice Cream and More

Best Ice Cream

• First Place: Flubs Ice Cream

• Second Place: Graeter’s Ice Cream

• Third Place: The Cone

Best Indian Food

• First Place: Mirchi

• Second Place: Om India

• Third Place: Krishna Indian Restaurant

Best Italian Food

• First Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern

• Second Place: Paesano’s Pasta House

• Third Place (tied): Raymond’s Pizza

• Third Place (tied): Caruso’s Ristorante & Bar

Best Japanese Food/Sushi

• First Place: Basil 1791

• Second Place: Roll On In

• Third Place: Golden Dragon Buffet

Best Mexican Food

• First Place: Taqueria Guanajuato

• Second Place: El Mariachi of Hamilton

• Third Place: Taqueria El Comal

Best Middle Eastern Food

• First Place: Aladdin’s Eatery

• Second Place: Mirchi

• Third Place: Al-Zaytuna Grill

Best Nachos

• First Place: Wings on Brookwood

• Second Place: Taqueria El Comal

• Third Place: La Pinata of Hamilton

Best Natural Food Store

• First Place: Moon Co-Op

• Second Place: The Farmers Collective

• Third Place: Schaefer’s Farm Market & CSA

Best Neighborhood Bar

• First Place: The Drink Tavern

• Second Place: Hamilton’s Urban Backyard

• Third Place: Pinball Garage

Best Patio Dining

• First Place: Hamilton’s Urban Backyard

• Second Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern

• Third Place: Tano Bistro

Best Pizza

• First Place: Cassano;s Pizza King

• Second Place: Chester’s Pizzeria

• Third Place: ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies

Best Place for Craft Beer

• First Place: Municipal Brew Works

• Second Place: N.E.W. Ales Brewing

• Third Place: The Casual Pint of Hamilton

Best Place to Buy Meats

• First Place: Allen’s Market

• Second Place: Special T Meats

• Third Place: Moon Co-Op

Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner

• First Place: Coach House

• Second Place: Wings on Brookwood

• Third Place: Pinball Garage

Best Seafood

• First Place: Jag’s Steak & Seafood

• Second Place: Mz. Jades Soul Food

• Third Place: Bonefish Grill

Best Sports Bar

• First Place: The Drink Tavern

• Second Place: Pohlman Lanes & Family Entertainment Complex

• Third Place: Putters Sports Grill

Best Square-Cut Pizza

• First Place: Cassano’s Pizza King

• Second Place: Chester’s Pizzeria

• Third Place: ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies

Best Steakhouse

• First Place: Jag’s Steak & Seafood

• Second Place: Texas Roadhouse

• Third Place: Primo Italian Steakhouse

Best Tacos

• First Place: Taqueria Guanajuato

• Second Place: El Mariachi of Hamilton

• Third Place: Taqueria El Comal

Best Winery

• First Place: Hanover Winery

• Second Place: Coopers Hawk Winery & Restaurant

• Third Place: Seven Mile Winery

Best Wings

• First Place: Wings on Brookwood

• Second Place: Pinball Garage

• Third Place: Laff’s II

Look through all the winners:

In Other News
1
Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Recreation category
2
Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Beauty & Wellness category
3
Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Professional Services category
4
Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Auto category
5
Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Health & Medical category
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top