Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Food, Dining & Drinking category

The Best of Butler County winners are in for 2024.
The Journal-News this year held its second annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Butler County 2024 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Food, Dining & Drinking category:
Best Appetizers
• First Place: Billy Yanks
• Second Place: Wings on Brookwood
• Third Place: Coach House
Best Bakery
• First Place: Kelly’s Bakery
• Second Place: Central Pastry Shop
• Third Place: Luke’s Custom Cakes
Best Bar/Lounge
• First Place: Hamilton’s Urban Backyard
• Second Place: Pinball Garage
• Third Place: The Drink Tavern
Best Bartender
• First Place: Brandi Bowman Coach House
• Second Place: The Drink Tavern
• Third Place: Chad Marsh Pinball Garage
Best BBQ
• First Place: Neal’s Famous BBQ
• Second Place: ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies
• Third Place: Combs BBQ Central
Best Breakfast
• First Place: Hyde’s Restaurant
• Second Place: Lindenwald Station
• Third Place: The Cracked Pot Coffee and Crepes
Best Brewery/Distillery
• First Place: Municipal Brew Works
• Second Place: Third Eye Brewing Company
• Third Place: N.E.W. Ales Brewing
Best Brunch
• First Place: Tano Bistro
• Second Place: The Cracked Pot Coffee and Crepes
• Third Place: Billy Yanks
Best Buffet
• First Place: Golden Dragon Buffet
• Second Place: Allen’s Market
• Third Place: Bees Buffet
Best Caterer
• First Place: Allen’s Market
• Second Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern
• Third Place: Mz. Jade’s Soul Food
Best Chicken Sandwich
• First Place: Wings on Brookwood
• Second Place: Billy Yanks
• Third Place: Jocko’s Chicken & Seafood
Best Chinese Food
• First Place: Basil 1791
• Second Place: Golden Dragon Buffet
• Third Place: Asian Lantern
Best Chocolates
• First Place: Henry’s Candy Co.
• Second Place: Esther Price Candies
• Third Place: Luke’s Custom Cakes
Best Coffee Shop
• First Place: True West Coffee
• Second Place: Triple Moon Coffee Company
• Third Place: The Fringe Coffee House
Best Desserts
• First Place: Luke’s Custom Cakes
• Second Place: Hyde’s Restaurant
• Third Place: Coach House
Best Diner
• First Place: Hyde’s Restaurant
• Second Place: Lindenwald Station
• Third Place: Millville Restaurant
Best Donut Shop
• First Place: Kelly’s Bakery
• Second Place: Donut Spot
• Third Place: Ross Bakery
Best Family Restaurant
• First Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern
• Second Place: Wings on Brookwood
• Third Place: Cassano’s Pizza King
Best Farmers Market
• First Place: Garver Family Farm Market
• Second Place: Barn N Bunk Farm Market
• Third Place: Oxford Farmers Market
Best Fine Dining
• First Place: Tano Bistro
• Second Place: Coopers Hawk Winery & Restaurant
• Third Place: Coach House
Best Food Truck
• First Place: Cheese N Chong Food Truck
• Second Place: BL BBQ & Karaoke DJ Food Truck
• Third Place: Brent’s Smokin’ Butts and Grill
Best French Fries
• First Place: Wings on Brookwood
• Second Place: J&E Rootbeer Stand
• Third Place: ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies
Best Grocery Store
• First Place: Jungle Jim’s International Market
• Second Place: Moon Co-Op
• Third Place: Allen’s Market
Best Hamburger
• First Place: Billy Yanks
• Second Place: J&E Rootbeer Stand
• Third Place: Wings on Brookwood
Best Happy Hour
• First Place: The Drink Tavern
• Second Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern
• Third Place: Tano Bistro
Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
• First Place: Coach House
• Second Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern
• Third Place: ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies
Best Hot Dog Stand
• First Place: Jolly’s Drive In
• Second Place: J&E Rootbeer Stand
• Third Place: The Dip Ice Cream and More
Best Ice Cream
• First Place: Flubs Ice Cream
• Second Place: Graeter’s Ice Cream
• Third Place: The Cone
Best Indian Food
• First Place: Mirchi
• Second Place: Om India
• Third Place: Krishna Indian Restaurant
Best Italian Food
• First Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern
• Second Place: Paesano’s Pasta House
• Third Place (tied): Raymond’s Pizza
• Third Place (tied): Caruso’s Ristorante & Bar
Best Japanese Food/Sushi
• First Place: Basil 1791
• Second Place: Roll On In
• Third Place: Golden Dragon Buffet
Best Mexican Food
• First Place: Taqueria Guanajuato
• Second Place: El Mariachi of Hamilton
• Third Place: Taqueria El Comal
Best Middle Eastern Food
• First Place: Aladdin’s Eatery
• Second Place: Mirchi
• Third Place: Al-Zaytuna Grill
Best Nachos
• First Place: Wings on Brookwood
• Second Place: Taqueria El Comal
• Third Place: La Pinata of Hamilton
Best Natural Food Store
• First Place: Moon Co-Op
• Second Place: The Farmers Collective
• Third Place: Schaefer’s Farm Market & CSA
Best Neighborhood Bar
• First Place: The Drink Tavern
• Second Place: Hamilton’s Urban Backyard
• Third Place: Pinball Garage
Best Patio Dining
• First Place: Hamilton’s Urban Backyard
• Second Place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern
• Third Place: Tano Bistro
Best Pizza
• First Place: Cassano;s Pizza King
• Second Place: Chester’s Pizzeria
• Third Place: ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies
Best Place for Craft Beer
• First Place: Municipal Brew Works
• Second Place: N.E.W. Ales Brewing
• Third Place: The Casual Pint of Hamilton
Best Place to Buy Meats
• First Place: Allen’s Market
• Second Place: Special T Meats
• Third Place: Moon Co-Op
Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner
• First Place: Coach House
• Second Place: Wings on Brookwood
• Third Place: Pinball Garage
Best Seafood
• First Place: Jag’s Steak & Seafood
• Second Place: Mz. Jades Soul Food
• Third Place: Bonefish Grill
Best Sports Bar
• First Place: The Drink Tavern
• Second Place: Pohlman Lanes & Family Entertainment Complex
• Third Place: Putters Sports Grill
Best Square-Cut Pizza
• First Place: Cassano’s Pizza King
• Second Place: Chester’s Pizzeria
• Third Place: ALL8UP Pizza BBQ & Hoagies
Best Steakhouse
• First Place: Jag’s Steak & Seafood
• Second Place: Texas Roadhouse
• Third Place: Primo Italian Steakhouse
Best Tacos
• First Place: Taqueria Guanajuato
• Second Place: El Mariachi of Hamilton
• Third Place: Taqueria El Comal
Best Winery
• First Place: Hanover Winery
• Second Place: Coopers Hawk Winery & Restaurant
• Third Place: Seven Mile Winery
Best Wings
• First Place: Wings on Brookwood
• Second Place: Pinball Garage
• Third Place: Laff’s II
