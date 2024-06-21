Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Health & Medical category

The Best of Butler County winners are in for 2024.
The Journal-News this year held its second annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Butler County 2024 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Health & Medical category:
Best Assisted Living Facility
• First Place: Berkeley Square
• Second Place: Westover Retirement Community
• Third Place: Gateway Springs Health Campus
Best Dentist
• First Place: Laura M. Arnold DDS
• Second Place: Primary Health Solutions
• Third Place: Dr. John Clements
Best Health Food Store
• First Place: Moon Co-Op
• Second Place: Healthy Hideout
• Third Place: Schaefer’s Farm Market & CSA
Best Health/Fitness Club
• First Place: Elements Wellness Center
• Second Place: Legacy Martial Arts Academy
• Third Place: Elevated Fitness Trenton
Best Hearing Service
• First Place: Family Hearing Centers
• Second Place: Hamilton Hearing Aid Center
• Third Place: Family Audiology and Hearing Centers
Best Mental Health/Drug Addiction Center
• First Place: Community Behavioral Health
• Second Place: Primary Health Solutions
Best Nursing Home/Rehabilitation Center
• First Place: Jamestowne Inpatient & Outpatient Therapy
• Second Place: Residence at Huntington Court
• Third Place: Gateway Springs Health Campus
Best OB/GYN
• First Place: Kelly Risner MD
• Second Place: Hilltop Obstetrics and Gynecology
• Third Place: TriHealth Women’s Services - Oxford Obstetrics and Gynecology
Best Optometrist
• First Place: Vision Source Hamilton
• Second Place: Primary Health Solutions
• Third Place: Eric Combs O.D. LLC
Best Orthodontist
• First Place: Zettler Orthodontics
• Second Place: Girdwood Orthodontics
• Third Place: Cassinelli Shanker & Associates
Best Pharmacy
• First Place: Community First Pharmacy
• Second Place: Primary Health Solutions
• Third Place: HealingSprings Pharmacy
Best Physical Therapist
• First Place: Residence at Huntington Court
• Second Place: Jamestowne Inpatient & Outpatient Therapy
• Third Place: Hamilton Health Associates
Best Primary Care Doctor
• First Place: Erica Mathieu MD
• Second Place (tied): Dr. Mini P. Pathrose MD
• Second Place (tied): Dr. Shanti Rajarathnam
Look through all the winners: