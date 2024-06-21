BreakingNews
Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Health & Medical category

17 minutes ago
The Best of Butler County winners are in for 2024.

The Journal-News this year held its second annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.

Here are the winners and placers in the Health & Medical category:

Best Assisted Living Facility

• First Place: Berkeley Square

• Second Place: Westover Retirement Community

• Third Place: Gateway Springs Health Campus

Best Dentist

• First Place: Laura M. Arnold DDS

• Second Place: Primary Health Solutions

• Third Place: Dr. John Clements

Best Health Food Store

• First Place: Moon Co-Op

• Second Place: Healthy Hideout

• Third Place: Schaefer’s Farm Market & CSA

Best Health/Fitness Club

• First Place: Elements Wellness Center

• Second Place: Legacy Martial Arts Academy

• Third Place: Elevated Fitness Trenton

Best Hearing Service

• First Place: Family Hearing Centers

• Second Place: Hamilton Hearing Aid Center

• Third Place: Family Audiology and Hearing Centers

Best Mental Health/Drug Addiction Center

• First Place: Community Behavioral Health

• Second Place: Primary Health Solutions

Best Nursing Home/Rehabilitation Center

• First Place: Jamestowne Inpatient & Outpatient Therapy

• Second Place: Residence at Huntington Court

• Third Place: Gateway Springs Health Campus

Best OB/GYN

• First Place: Kelly Risner MD

• Second Place: Hilltop Obstetrics and Gynecology

• Third Place: TriHealth Women’s Services - Oxford Obstetrics and Gynecology

Best Optometrist

• First Place: Vision Source Hamilton

• Second Place: Primary Health Solutions

• Third Place: Eric Combs O.D. LLC

Best Orthodontist

• First Place: Zettler Orthodontics

• Second Place: Girdwood Orthodontics

• Third Place: Cassinelli Shanker & Associates

Best Pharmacy

• First Place: Community First Pharmacy

• Second Place: Primary Health Solutions

• Third Place: HealingSprings Pharmacy

Best Physical Therapist

• First Place: Residence at Huntington Court

• Second Place: Jamestowne Inpatient & Outpatient Therapy

• Third Place: Hamilton Health Associates

Best Primary Care Doctor

• First Place: Erica Mathieu MD

• Second Place (tied): Dr. Mini P. Pathrose MD

• Second Place (tied): Dr. Shanti Rajarathnam

Look through all the winners:

