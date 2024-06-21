Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Retail category

The Best of Butler County winners are in for 2024.
The Journal-News this year held its second annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Butler County 2024 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Retail category:
Best Antique Store
• First Place: Ohio Valley Antique Mall
• Second Place: Unsung Salvage Design Company
• Third Place: Sara’s House
Best Appliance Store
• First Place: George’s Appliance
• Second Place: Hometown Appliances
• Third Place: Pate Appliance Service
Best Bookstore
• First Place: The Alternative Path-Coexist
• Second Place: The Witches Market
• Third Place: Bookish Boutique
Best Boutique
• First Place: The Local Boutique + Social House
• Second Place: Lahvdah
• Third Place: Rhinestone Revival Boutique
Best Consignment Shop
• First Place: 2nd Chance Resale
• Second Place: Shoppe Small
• Third Place: Snooty Fox Clothing & Furniture Den
Best Florist
• First Place: Flowers By Roger Inc.
• Second Place: The Fig Tree Florist & Gifts
• Third Place: Two Little Buds
Best Furniture Store
• First Place: Furniture Fair
• Second Place: Riley’s Furniture & Mattress
• Third Place: Muenchens Furniture
Best Hardware Store/Home Center
• First Place: Al-Joes Pet & Garden
• Second Place: Rural King
• Third Place: Fairfield Hardware
Best Jeweler
• First Place: The Alternative Path-Coexist
• Second Place: Yelton Fine Jewelers
• Third Place: Keva Jewelers
Best Liquor Store
• First Place: Noonan’s Party Supply
• Second Place: Jungle Jim’s International Market
• Third Place: Middletown Fine Wine & Spirits
Best Place to Buy a Bicycle
• First Place: BikeWise Oxford
• Second Place: Trek Bicycle Cincinnati West Chester
• Third Place: Bicycle House
Best Place to Buy a Mattress
• First Place: Riley’s Furniture & Mattress
• Second Place: The Original Mattress Factory
• Third Place: Furniture Fair
Best Place to Buy a Wedding Gift
• First Place: Bru’s Boutique & Beyond
• Second Place: High Main Laserworks
• Third Place: Wildfire Hygge Goods
Best Place to Buy Children’s Clothes
• First Place: Reruns For Wee Ones
• Second Place: The Posh Pagan
• Third Place: Bru’s Boutique & Beyond
Best Place to Buy Hunting Supplies
• First Place: Rural King
• Second Place: Up In Arms Inc.
• Third Place: Vance Outdoors
Best Place to Buy Men’s Clothes
• First Place: Bru’s Boutique & Beyond
• Second Place: The Posh Pagan
• Third Place: Bourbon and Fire
Best Place to Buy Women’s Clothes
• First Place: The Local Boutique + Social House
• Second Place: Iron Rose Mercantile
• Third Place: The Posh Pagan
