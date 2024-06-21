BreakingNews
Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Retail category

18 minutes ago
The Best of Butler County winners are in for 2024.

The Journal-News this year held its second annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.

Here are the winners and placers in the Retail category:

Best Antique Store

• First Place: Ohio Valley Antique Mall

• Second Place: Unsung Salvage Design Company

• Third Place: Sara’s House

Best Appliance Store

• First Place: George’s Appliance

• Second Place: Hometown Appliances

• Third Place: Pate Appliance Service

Best Bookstore

• First Place: The Alternative Path-Coexist

• Second Place: The Witches Market

• Third Place: Bookish Boutique

Best Boutique

• First Place: The Local Boutique + Social House

• Second Place: Lahvdah

• Third Place: Rhinestone Revival Boutique

Best Consignment Shop

• First Place: 2nd Chance Resale

• Second Place: Shoppe Small

• Third Place: Snooty Fox Clothing & Furniture Den

Best Florist

• First Place: Flowers By Roger Inc.

• Second Place: The Fig Tree Florist & Gifts

• Third Place: Two Little Buds

Best Furniture Store

• First Place: Furniture Fair

• Second Place: Riley’s Furniture & Mattress

• Third Place: Muenchens Furniture

Best Hardware Store/Home Center

• First Place: Al-Joes Pet & Garden

• Second Place: Rural King

• Third Place: Fairfield Hardware

Best Jeweler

• First Place: The Alternative Path-Coexist

• Second Place: Yelton Fine Jewelers

• Third Place: Keva Jewelers

Best Liquor Store

• First Place: Noonan’s Party Supply

• Second Place: Jungle Jim’s International Market

• Third Place: Middletown Fine Wine & Spirits

Best Place to Buy a Bicycle

• First Place: BikeWise Oxford

• Second Place: Trek Bicycle Cincinnati West Chester

• Third Place: Bicycle House

Best Place to Buy a Mattress

• First Place: Riley’s Furniture & Mattress

• Second Place: The Original Mattress Factory

• Third Place: Furniture Fair

Best Place to Buy a Wedding Gift

• First Place: Bru’s Boutique & Beyond

• Second Place: High Main Laserworks

• Third Place: Wildfire Hygge Goods

Best Place to Buy Children’s Clothes

• First Place: Reruns For Wee Ones

• Second Place: The Posh Pagan

• Third Place: Bru’s Boutique & Beyond

Best Place to Buy Hunting Supplies

• First Place: Rural King

• Second Place: Up In Arms Inc.

• Third Place: Vance Outdoors

Best Place to Buy Men’s Clothes

• First Place: Bru’s Boutique & Beyond

• Second Place: The Posh Pagan

• Third Place: Bourbon and Fire

Best Place to Buy Women’s Clothes

• First Place: The Local Boutique + Social House

• Second Place: Iron Rose Mercantile

• Third Place: The Posh Pagan

