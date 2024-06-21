Best of Butler County 2024 winners: Professional Services category

The Best of Butler County winners are in for 2024.
The Journal-News this year held its second annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Butler County 2024 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Professional Services category:
Best Animal Clinic/Veterinarian
• First Place: Oxford Veterinary Hospital
• Second Place: West Side Animal Clinic
• Third Place: Brookside Animal Hospital
Best Attorney
• First Place: Kruger & Hodges Attorneys at Law
• Second Place: Fiehrer & Fritsch LLC
• Third Place: Law Office of Traci Combs-Valerio LLC
Best Bank
• First Place: First Financial Bank & ATM
• Second Place: AurGroup Financial Credit Union
• Third Place: U.S. Bank
Best Credit Union
• First Place: Telhio Credit Union
• Second Place: AurGroup Financial Credit Union
• Third Place: General Electric Credit Union Fairfield
Best Dog Park
• First Place: Furfield Dog Park
• Second Place: Voice of America MetroPark
• Third Place: MetroParks of Butler County
Best Funeral Home
• First Place: Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
• Second Place: Wilson Schramm Spaulding Funeral Home
• Third Place: Weigel Funeral Home
Best Insurance Agency
• First Place: Moon & Adrion Insurance Agency Inc.
• Second Place (tied): 1st Choice Insurance Agency LLC
• Second Place (tied): Insurance Associates
Best Insurance Agent
• First Place: Gregg Grimes, Insurance Associates
• Second Place: John Turner, United Heartland Insurance Agencies
• Third Place: Josh Vivian, Allstate Insurance
Best Investment Advisor
• First Place: AurGroup Financial Credit Union
• Second Place: 9258 Wealth Management
• Third Place: Nenni & Company CPAs
Best Lending Institution
• First Place: Eagle Loan
• Second Place: Telhio Credit Union
• Third Place: AurGroup Financial Credit Union
Best Non-Brick-and-Mortar Business
• First Place: Lakes Water Hauling
• Second Place: The Witches Market
• Third Place: Rhinestone Revival Boutique
Best Pet Grooming Services
• First Place: Dog Grooming by Jamie
• Second Place: Ben Fur Pet Grooming
• Third Place: Grooming with Lauren
Best Photographer
• First Place: At a Glance Photography LLC
• Second Place: Capture The Past Photography
• Third Place: Gold Blush Photo Co.
Best Piercing Studio
• First Place: Traditionally Twisted Tattoo
• Second Place: Immortal Canvas Tattoo & Piercing Studios
• Third Place: Vertigo Tattoo & Body Piercing
Best Real Estate Agency/Team
• First Place: Amy Markowski - The Markowski Team
• Second Place: The Spears Team - Re/MAX Incompass
• Third Place: The Merkle Team RE/MAX Incompass
Best Real Estate Agent
• First Place: Sarah Trau, Comey & Shepherd Realtors
• Second Place: Adam Jones, Coldwell Banker Realty
• Third Place: Lindsay Spears, RE/MAX Incompass
Best Towing Company
• First Place: Reffitts Garage & Towing Service
• Second Place: NoLimit Towing LLC
• Third Place: Wayne’s Garage & Towing
Best Wedding Photographer
• First Place: Capture The Past Photography
• Second Place: Greene Peas in a Pod Photo + Films LLC
• Third Place: Mak Photo & Film
Best Wedding Venue
• First Place: The Windamere Event Venue
• Second Place: The Benison Events & Coworking
• Third Place: Barn N Bunk Farm Market
