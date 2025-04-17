Best of Butler County winners sneak peek: The father-son duo of Uppercuts Barbershop in Hamilton

Uppercuts Barbershop, a father/son operation in Hamilton, is again one of the favorites in Butler County.

The duo won Best Barber in this year’s Best of Butler County contest, continuing the success of the family business.

Owner Dion Platt and his son, Quintin, operate the shop. Dion has been a barber for 15 years.

“I’ve been cutting hair since 2010, and I wanted the freedom to have my own business,” said Dion.

While Dion didn’t always have it easy growing up, the opportunity has given him a chance to make an impact on others, and it allows him to be a positive influence in kids’ lives.

He can be an example just by talking with them, or sharing in a conversation, offering words of wisdom.

Quintin, 20, started barber school while he was still in high school, and was able to graduate from both within a few months of each other. He has been a licensed barber since he was 18 years old.

“I was 17, and I was trying to graduate high school early. I only had two classes, so I got out of school at 9:30 a.m. in the morning, and I’d drive to barber school, and get there at 10 a.m. I’d get out at 8 p.m. and have high school or barber school homework to do, and I wouldn’t go to bed until midnight,” he said.

Not only has he changed career paths, but he surprised his parents with his career choice.

Quintin always said he wanted to be a paleontologist growing up, and for years he was set on pursuing that career field.

However, he said barbering has been a joy, and he’s able to be more creative than he imagined.

Uppercuts specializes in adult and child cuts, beard trims and perms.

“There is way more to cutting hair than I thought,” Quintin said. “And it has made me happy.”

Beyond the actual haircut, “It’s about making people feel seen, and heard, and like they matter,” he said.

Quintin and Dion both love working with people. They enjoy cutting people’s hair, and mentoring the youth that walk through their doors.

“It has worked out perfectly,” Quintin said. “My dad has helped me quite a bit when it comes to what it’s like to adapt to being a grown up. I get to see him at work, and at home, and the conversation follows at home.”

“We know each other well, and get along, so we can vibe off of each other,” Dion said. “We have fun all day long.”

Quintin said a few of his favorite things about being a barber are that he gets to be his own boss, he dictates his own schedule, and he enjoys interacting with the customers.

“I prioritize customer satisfaction for my services,” he said. “I hope they get exactly what they are asking for, and they feel like it wasn’t just a transaction, and I actually cared about them and how they are doing.”

Both Dion and Quintin beam with pride when asked about being named Best Barber.

“To me, it means that people really value our service and are really there to support us. That means a lot,” said Quintin. “To win Best of Butler County two years, consecutively, that is very nice.”

“It’s an awesome honor, and it means the world to us. Every day, someone comes in and says, ‘Oh, I heard you won Best of Butler County,” Dion added. “And I love seeing the smile it brings to Quintin’s face.”

Contact Dion at 513-276-1630 and Quintin at 513-349-1760 for an appointment. Uppercuts Barbershop is located at 1457 Millville Ave., in Hamilton.