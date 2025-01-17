Best of Butler County: Voting starts today! Tell us your favorites

How to vote

• Click on the category you’d like to explore to expand the subcategories.

• Click on the subcategory on which you’d like to vote.

• Choose your selection from the finalists by clicking on its box.

• A pop-up with your ballot will display. You can continue voting by clicking to go to the next subcategory or click to choose a new subcategory, or you can submit your ballot with the green button. You can also see your selections so far.

• You can remove selections from your ballot by clicking the “X” on the right of their box.

• When you’re ready to submit, click “Submit your ballot.”

• If it’s your first time voting, you’ll see a box asking you to verify. None of this information will be shared outside of our organization.

• Enter votes in as many subcategories as you’d like. You’ll be allowed to nominate once per day per subcategory.

Where to get more information

All things about Best of Butler County are at journal-news.com/best-of-butler-county.

We’ll also be releasing information daily on our social media channels.

• Facebook | Instagram | X

Timeline

• Nominations: Jan. 20-31

• Voting: Feb. 24-March 14

• Winners announced: Friday, April 18

• Special section: Publishes in the Journal-News: Sunday, April 20