Best of Butler County: Categories with the most nominations so far

News
48 minutes ago
Best of Butler County nominations are open, and we need your help in picking the best businesses, people and things about living in Butler County.

The nomination period goes through Friday, March 29, and the number of nominations for each business or person will determine the finalists for voting.

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE in this year’s contest

Here’s a look at the subcategories with the most nominations so far, so please head to our ballot page to submit your nominations.

• Best Assisted Living Facility

• Best Attraction

• Best Autobody/Repair Shop

• Best Bar/Lounge

• Best Boutique

• Best Commercial/Residential Landscaper

• Best Community Supporter

• Best Hair Salon/Stylist

• Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

• Best Pet Grooming Services

• Best Place to Buy Heating & Air Conditioning

• Best Place to Buy a Wedding Gift

• Best Place to Work

• Best Pharmacy

• Best Roofing Company

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE in this year’s contest

Here are all the winners from last year:

