Best of Butler County 2023 winners: Beauty & Wellness

We have our Best of Butler County winners for 2023.

The Journal-News this year held its first annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 131 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Beauty & Wellness category:

Winners and placers

Best Aesthetic Services

First place: Lush Beauty Bar Hamilton

25 North F St., Suite 6, Hamilton

513-737-2500

Second place: BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa

14 N. Third St., Hamilton

513-829-6100

Third place: Moon Beauty

50 W. Elm St., Monroe

513-301-4066

Best Barber

First place: Hamilton West Barber Shop

186 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton

513-895-3525

Second place: Perfectly Blended Barbershop

2045 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton

513-501-9605

Third place: Tony Biondo & Son Barber Shop

5133 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield

513-896-5697

Best Gym

First place: Planet Fitness

multiple area locations

planetfitness.com

Second place: Mahon Strength & Fitness

57 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton

513-293-1767

Third place: Powerstation Gym & Sports Conditioning

4343 S. Dixie Highway, Middletown

513-425-8100

Best Hair Salon/Stylist

First place: Revive Salon

142 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton

513-883-1212

Second place: BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa

14 N. 3rd St., Hamilton

513-829-6100

Third place: The Bianca Rose Salon

740 Nilles Road, Fairfield

513-795-0581

Best Massage Therapists

First place: BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa

14 N. 3rd St., Hamilton

513-829-6100

Second place: Massage Envy

3417 Princeton Road, #127, Fairfield Twp.

513-868-3689

Third place: ANew You Massage Therapy and Bodywork by Tiffany

526 Main St., Hamilton

513-213-8022

Best Place to Get a Manicure

First place: The Little Nail Shop

233 Main St., Hamilton

513-737-2747

Second place: The Bianca Rose Salon

740 Nilles Road, Fairfield

513-795-0581

Third place: Ambiance Nail Spa

7594 Voice of America Centre Drive, West Chester Twp.

513-779-7999

Best Spa

First place: Lush Beauty Bar Hamilton

25 North F St., Suite 6, Hamilton

513-737-2500

Second place: BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa

14 N. 3rd St., Hamilton

513-829-6100

Third place: Woodhouse Spa - Liberty Township

7272 Liberty Way, Liberty Twp.

513-755-4530

Best Tanning Salon

First place: Planet Fitness

multiple area locations

planetfitness.com

Second place: Jazzy’s Salon And Sun Spa

936 W. State St., Trenton

513-988-1442

Third place: Baja Tanning Salon

4111 Hamilton Middletown Road, West Chester Twp.

513-868-1200

Best Tattoo Artist

First place: Immortal Canvas Tattoo & Piercing Studios

4125 Hamilton Middletown Road, Hamilton

513-863-4657

Second place: Vertigo Tattoo & Body Piercing

117 E. High St., Oxford

513-907-1296

Third place: Glass Ink Tattoo

2412 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton

513-737-1629

Best Yoga/Pilates

First place: One Love Yoga

20 High St., Hamilton

513-788-1112

Second place: TerraLuna Pilates & Massage

136 N. 3rd St., Suite 102, Hamilton

Third place: Grace Tree Yoga Studio

8933 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester

513-586-5656