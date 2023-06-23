Best of Butler County 2023 winners: Beauty & Wellness

We have our Best of Butler County winners for 2023.
The Journal-News this year held its first annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 131 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Beauty & Wellness category:
Best of Butler County 2023 winners
Winners and placers
Best Aesthetic Services
First place: Lush Beauty Bar Hamilton
25 North F St., Suite 6, Hamilton
513-737-2500
Second place: BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa
14 N. Third St., Hamilton
513-829-6100
Third place: Moon Beauty
50 W. Elm St., Monroe
513-301-4066
Best Barber
First place: Hamilton West Barber Shop
186 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton
513-895-3525
Second place: Perfectly Blended Barbershop
2045 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton
513-501-9605
Third place: Tony Biondo & Son Barber Shop
5133 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield
513-896-5697
Best Gym
First place: Planet Fitness
multiple area locations
Second place: Mahon Strength & Fitness
57 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton
513-293-1767
Third place: Powerstation Gym & Sports Conditioning
4343 S. Dixie Highway, Middletown
513-425-8100
Best Hair Salon/Stylist
First place: Revive Salon
142 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton
513-883-1212
Second place: BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa
14 N. 3rd St., Hamilton
513-829-6100
Third place: The Bianca Rose Salon
740 Nilles Road, Fairfield
513-795-0581
Best Massage Therapists
First place: BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa
14 N. 3rd St., Hamilton
513-829-6100
Second place: Massage Envy
3417 Princeton Road, #127, Fairfield Twp.
513-868-3689
Third place: ANew You Massage Therapy and Bodywork by Tiffany
526 Main St., Hamilton
513-213-8022
Best Place to Get a Manicure
First place: The Little Nail Shop
233 Main St., Hamilton
513-737-2747
Second place: The Bianca Rose Salon
740 Nilles Road, Fairfield
513-795-0581
Third place: Ambiance Nail Spa
7594 Voice of America Centre Drive, West Chester Twp.
513-779-7999
Best Spa
First place: Lush Beauty Bar Hamilton
25 North F St., Suite 6, Hamilton
513-737-2500
Second place: BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa
14 N. 3rd St., Hamilton
513-829-6100
Third place: Woodhouse Spa - Liberty Township
7272 Liberty Way, Liberty Twp.
513-755-4530
Best Tanning Salon
First place: Planet Fitness
multiple area locations
Second place: Jazzy’s Salon And Sun Spa
936 W. State St., Trenton
513-988-1442
Third place: Baja Tanning Salon
4111 Hamilton Middletown Road, West Chester Twp.
513-868-1200
Best Tattoo Artist
First place: Immortal Canvas Tattoo & Piercing Studios
4125 Hamilton Middletown Road, Hamilton
513-863-4657
Second place: Vertigo Tattoo & Body Piercing
117 E. High St., Oxford
513-907-1296
Third place: Glass Ink Tattoo
2412 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton
513-737-1629
Best Yoga/Pilates
First place: One Love Yoga
20 High St., Hamilton
513-788-1112
Second place: TerraLuna Pilates & Massage
136 N. 3rd St., Suite 102, Hamilton
Third place: Grace Tree Yoga Studio
8933 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester
513-586-5656