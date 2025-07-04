David Shaw’s Big River Get Down has 33 artists on the bill: What to expect at 2-day music festival

“This year, we are doing two nights at the amphitheater, but we are only going to have two bands at the amphitheater each night. So, the first night is going to be David Shaw’s band with Maggie Rose, and then, the second night will be The Revivalists with Andy Frasco and the U.N.,” said Adam Helms, director of resident Services, City of Hamilton and producer of the event.

In the past, there has been all-day music at the amphitheater that started at 1 p.m. in the afternoon that lasted into the night with five or six bands at the amphitheater.

“Instead of having daytime programming at the amphitheater, we are spreading bands and different events across seven downtown venues,” he said. “We’ve partnered with The Casual Pint, Pour House, ArtSpace & Strauss Gallery, 3rd Street Music, Hamilton’s Urban Backyard, The 513 Bar and Immortal Vibes.”

Four of those venues will offer late night sets: The 513 Bar (cover charge), Pour House, Immortal Vibes and The Casual Pint.

Ernie Johnson From Detroit is slated for 5:30 p.m. Friday at ArtSpace on High Street.

“Hamilton has a really cool built environment, and it’s walkable, and we want to support our local businesses with this event. So, there will be people walking up and down the streets, going to the different venues,” Helms said. “We really wanted to make it about spreading the love, and spreading the exposure to Hamilton’s businesses, instead of keeping everybody at the amphitheater all day. It’s a bit of a way to give back to the local businesses in the community.

“It’s going to be great to have everybody back in Hamilton. The town really comes alive. We have David Shaw’s Big River Get Down every year, and this year, we’ve spread it out and expanded the footprint,” Helms said.

In 2015, Shaw worked with city officials to establish David Shaw’s Big River Get Down as an annual event to help give back to his hometown of Hamilton. Proceeds have been donated to Hamilton’s Fourth of July fireworks and RiversEdge Amphitheater.

Shaw graduated from Hamilton High School in 2001. He and his family currently live in New Orleans. 2025 marks the 10th anniversary of his event here.

MORE DETAILS

Concertgoers have to buy a ticket for the amphitheater shows each night, but with the exception of the late night sets at The 513 Bar, which has a cover charge, all of the other performances are free and open to the public.

There will be different bands playing at the same time at several of the venues. Fans can pick the venues they want to go to, and bands they want to see.

A two-day pass for the general admission for the evening shows at RiversEdge Amphitheater is $90. Tickets for Friday night only, which is David Shaw and Maggie Rose, are $39 and tickets for Saturday, with The Revivalists and Andy Frasco and The U.N., are $65. Tickets are available at www.bigrivergetdown.com.