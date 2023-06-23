Best of Butler County 2023 winners: Home Improvement

We have our Best of Butler County winners for 2023.

The Journal-News this year held its first annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 131 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Home Improvement category:

Category Winner Best Bathroom Remodeler AllGood Home Improvements Best Commercial/Residential Landscaper Goins Landscaping Best Door & Window Replacement L E Scofield Window & Door Co. Best Drywall Services Pure Drywall Best Garage Door Company Scofield Garage Door Best Nursery/Garden Center Berns Garden Center Best Pest Control Affordable Pest Control, Inc. Best Place to Buy Cabinets Craftsmen Home Improvements, Inc. Best Place to Buy Heating & Air Conditioning Bartels Heating & Cooling Best Place to Buy Lawn & Garden Equipment Al-Joe's Pet & Garden Hamilton Best Place to Buy Paint Sherwin-Williams Paint Store Best Place to Buy Windows L E Scofield Window & Door Co. Best Plumber Fuller Plumbing Best Roofing Company Avsten Roofing & Construction

Winners and placers

Best Bathroom Remodeler

First place: AllGood Home Improvements

275 Commercial Drive, Fairfield

513-247-2900

Second place: Improvelt Home Remodeling

8930 Global Way, West Chester Twp.

513-322-1219

Third place: Craftsmen Home Improvements, Inc.

5323 Muhlhauser Road, West Chester Twp.

513-942-6300

Best Commercial/Residential Landscaper

First place: Goins Landscaping

N. 1st St., Trenton

513-208-9843

Second place: Lakeview Garden Center & Landscaping

6061 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield

513-829-6624

Third place: Gerdes Turf Farms, Inc.

1441 Upper Bellbrook Road, Xenia

937-426-4489

Best Door & Window Replacement

First place: L E Scofield Window & Door Co.

315 South B St., Hamilton

513-863-8932

Second place: ImproveIt Home Remodeling

8930 Global Way, West Chester Twp.

513-322-1219

Third place: AllGood Home Improvements

275 Commercial Drive, Fairfield

513-247-2900

Best Drywall Services

First place: Pure Drywall

3327 Stanley Ave., Suite A, Dayton

937-626-5797

Second place: Gabbard Construction

6222 Paullin Drive, Middletown

513-465-5255

Third place: Biehl Brothers Contracting

6631 Stockton Road, Fairfield

513-252-6000

Best Garage Door Company

First place: Scofield Garage Door

315 South B St., Hamilton

513-863-8932

Second place: C & C Garage Doors and Services

7385 Middletown Germantown Road, Middletown

513-423-6205

Third place: Advantage Door

1378 Evalie Drive, Fairfield

513-227-9091

Best Nursery/Garden Center

First place: Berns Garden Center

825 Greentree Road, Middletown

513-423-5306

Second place: Shademakers Garden Center

304 W. Collins St., Oxford

513-523-2427

Third place: Al-Joe’s Pet & Garden

173 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton

513-894-3291

Best Pest Control

First place: Affordable Pest Control, Inc.

9201 Seward Road, Fairfield

513-874-5060

Second place: Pest Off Exterminators

1031 Golfview Drive, Middletown

Best Place to Buy Cabinets

First place: Craftsmen Home Improvements, Inc.

5323 Muhlhauser Road, West Chester Twp.

513-942-6300

Second place (tie): The Cabinet & Granite Depot

8730 N. Pavilion Drive, West Chester Twp.

513-874-2100

Second place (tie): Calihan Custom Cabinets and Countertops

2350 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton

513-868-3500

Best Place to Buy Heating & Air Conditioning

First place: Bartels Heating & Cooling

929 Main St., Hamilton

513-867-8629

Second place: HTR Services Inc.

1069 Millville Ave., Hamilton

513-889-2399

Third place: Robinson Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.

1208 2nd Ave., Middletown

513-422-2070

Best Place to Buy Lawn & Garden Equipment

First place: Al-Joe’s Pet & Garden Hamilton

173 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton

513-894-3291

Second place: Lowe’s Home Improvement

multiple area locations

lowes.com

Third place: Al-Joe’s Lawn & Garden

4902 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp.

513-645-6406

Best Place to Buy Paint

First place: Sherwin-Williams Paint Store

multiple area locations

sherwin-williams.com

Second place: Lowe’s Home Improvement

multiple area locations

lowes.com

Third place: The Home Depot

multiple area locations

homedepot.com

Best Place to Buy Windows

First place: L E Scofield Window & Door Co.

315 South B St., Hamilton

513-863-8932

Second place: ImproveIt Home Remodeling

8930 Global Way, West Chester Twp.

513-322-1219

Best Plumber

First place: Fuller Plumbing

1233 Cleveland Ave., Hamilton

Second place: Lipscomb Plumbing

230 Sherman Ave., Hamilton

513-309-8087

Third place (tie): Pater Plumbing

Third place (tie): Cotter Plumbing Co.

2307 Flemming Road, Middletown

513-423-7685

Best Roofing Company

First place: Avsten Roofing & Construction

4097 Tonya Trail, Hamilton

513-795-7467

Second place: Ray St. Clair Roofing

3810 Port Union Road, Fairfield

513-874-1234

Third place (tie): Richard the Roofer

4889 Mercedes Drive, B, Liberty Twp.

513-742-4273

Third place (tie): Reputable Roofing & Remodeling

5544 Eureka Drive, D, Hamilton

513-407-5703