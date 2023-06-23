Best of Butler County 2023 winners: Home Improvement

We have our Best of Butler County winners for 2023.
The Journal-News this year held its first annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 131 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Home Improvement category:
Best of Butler County 2023 winners
Winners and placers
Best Bathroom Remodeler
First place: AllGood Home Improvements
275 Commercial Drive, Fairfield
513-247-2900
Second place: Improvelt Home Remodeling
8930 Global Way, West Chester Twp.
513-322-1219
Third place: Craftsmen Home Improvements, Inc.
5323 Muhlhauser Road, West Chester Twp.
513-942-6300
Best Commercial/Residential Landscaper
First place: Goins Landscaping
N. 1st St., Trenton
513-208-9843
Second place: Lakeview Garden Center & Landscaping
6061 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield
513-829-6624
Third place: Gerdes Turf Farms, Inc.
1441 Upper Bellbrook Road, Xenia
937-426-4489
Best Door & Window Replacement
First place: L E Scofield Window & Door Co.
315 South B St., Hamilton
513-863-8932
Second place: ImproveIt Home Remodeling
8930 Global Way, West Chester Twp.
513-322-1219
Third place: AllGood Home Improvements
275 Commercial Drive, Fairfield
513-247-2900
Best Drywall Services
First place: Pure Drywall
3327 Stanley Ave., Suite A, Dayton
937-626-5797
Second place: Gabbard Construction
6222 Paullin Drive, Middletown
513-465-5255
Third place: Biehl Brothers Contracting
6631 Stockton Road, Fairfield
513-252-6000
Best Garage Door Company
First place: Scofield Garage Door
315 South B St., Hamilton
513-863-8932
Second place: C & C Garage Doors and Services
7385 Middletown Germantown Road, Middletown
513-423-6205
Third place: Advantage Door
1378 Evalie Drive, Fairfield
513-227-9091
Best Nursery/Garden Center
First place: Berns Garden Center
825 Greentree Road, Middletown
513-423-5306
Second place: Shademakers Garden Center
304 W. Collins St., Oxford
513-523-2427
Third place: Al-Joe’s Pet & Garden
173 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton
513-894-3291
Best Pest Control
First place: Affordable Pest Control, Inc.
9201 Seward Road, Fairfield
513-874-5060
Second place: Pest Off Exterminators
1031 Golfview Drive, Middletown
Best Place to Buy Cabinets
First place: Craftsmen Home Improvements, Inc.
5323 Muhlhauser Road, West Chester Twp.
513-942-6300
Second place (tie): The Cabinet & Granite Depot
8730 N. Pavilion Drive, West Chester Twp.
513-874-2100
Second place (tie): Calihan Custom Cabinets and Countertops
2350 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton
513-868-3500
Best Place to Buy Heating & Air Conditioning
First place: Bartels Heating & Cooling
929 Main St., Hamilton
513-867-8629
Second place: HTR Services Inc.
1069 Millville Ave., Hamilton
513-889-2399
Third place: Robinson Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.
1208 2nd Ave., Middletown
513-422-2070
Best Place to Buy Lawn & Garden Equipment
First place: Al-Joe’s Pet & Garden Hamilton
173 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton
513-894-3291
Second place: Lowe’s Home Improvement
multiple area locations
Third place: Al-Joe’s Lawn & Garden
4902 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp.
513-645-6406
Best Place to Buy Paint
First place: Sherwin-Williams Paint Store
multiple area locations
Second place: Lowe’s Home Improvement
multiple area locations
Third place: The Home Depot
multiple area locations
Best Place to Buy Windows
First place: L E Scofield Window & Door Co.
315 South B St., Hamilton
513-863-8932
Second place: ImproveIt Home Remodeling
8930 Global Way, West Chester Twp.
513-322-1219
Best Plumber
First place: Fuller Plumbing
1233 Cleveland Ave., Hamilton
Second place: Lipscomb Plumbing
230 Sherman Ave., Hamilton
513-309-8087
Third place (tie): Pater Plumbing
Third place (tie): Cotter Plumbing Co.
2307 Flemming Road, Middletown
513-423-7685
Best Roofing Company
First place: Avsten Roofing & Construction
4097 Tonya Trail, Hamilton
513-795-7467
Second place: Ray St. Clair Roofing
3810 Port Union Road, Fairfield
513-874-1234
Third place (tie): Richard the Roofer
4889 Mercedes Drive, B, Liberty Twp.
513-742-4273
Third place (tie): Reputable Roofing & Remodeling
5544 Eureka Drive, D, Hamilton
513-407-5703