Best of Butler County 2023 winners: Food, Dining & Drinking

We have our Best of Butler County winners for 2023.
The Journal-News this year held its first annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 131 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Food, Dining & Drinking category:
Best of Butler County 2023 winners
Winners and placers
Best Appetizers
First place: Billy Yanks
205 Main St., Hamilton
513-844-0130
Second place: Wings on Brookwood
147 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton
513-844-1312
Third place: Fretboard Brewing & Public House
103 Main St., Hamilton
513-737-1111
Best Bakery
First place: Kelly’s Bakery
1335 Main St., Hamilton
513-285-4040
Second place: Luke’s Custom Cakes
221 High St., Hamilton
513-444-6336
Third place: Ross Bakery
1051 Eaton Ave., Hamilton
513-894-9016
Best Bar/Lounge
First place: Pinball Garage
113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton
513-805-7367
Second place: Billy Yanks
205 Main St., Hamilton
513-844-0130
Third place: Nicc and Norms Tavern
1483 Millville Ave., Hamilton
513-883-1038
Best BBQ
First place: Neal’s Famous BBQ
202 N. 3rd St., Hamilton
513-737-2783
Second place: Pinball Garage
113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton
513-805-7367
Third place: City Barbeque
multiple area locations
Best Breakfast
First place: Hyde’s Restaurant
130 S. Erie Highway, Hamilton
513-892-1287
Second place: Lindenwald Station
5072 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield
513-969-2202
Third place: Cozy’s Café & Pub
6440 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Liberty Twp.
513-644-9365
Best Brewery/Distillery
First place: Municipal Brew Works
20 High St., Hamilton
513-642-2424
Second place: Fretboard Brewing & Public House
103 Main St., Hamilton
513-737-1111
Third place: Swine City Brewing
4614 Industry Drive, Fairfield
513-201-7070
Best Brunch
First place: Cozy’s Café & Pub
6440 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Liberty Twp.
513-644-9365
Second place: Hyde’s Restaurant
130 S. Erie Highway, Hamilton
513-892-1287
Third place: Tano Bistro Hamilton
150 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton
513-795-8654
Best Buffet
First place: Allen’s Market
905 Shuler Ave., Hamilton
513-893-2752
Second place: Golden Dragon Buffet & Grill
86 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton
513-894-6888
Third place: Bee’s Buffet
725 Nilles Road, Fairfield
513-858-6497
Best Caterer
First place: Allen’s Market
905 Shuler Ave., Hamilton
513-893-2752
Second place: Two Women in a Kitchen
866-866-0463
Third place: High St. Café (moving to Coach House Tavern at Berkeley Square)
100 Berkeley Drive, Hamilton
Best Chicken Sandwich
First place: Chick-fil-A
multiple area locations
Second place: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
multiple area locations
Third place: Billy Yanks
205 Main St., Hamilton
513-844-0130
Best Chinese Food
First place: Basil 1791
241 High St., Hamilton
513-883-1019
Second place: Asian Lantern
965 Main St., Hamilton
513-863-2392
Third place: Golden Dragon Buffet & Grill
86 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton
513-894-6888
Best Chocolates
First place: Esther Price Candies
8621 N. Pavilion Drive, West Chester Twp.
513-860-0907
Second place: Henry’s Candy Co.
243 High St., Hamilton
513-889-2736
Third place: Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop
1212 Central Ave., Middletown
513-783-4013
Best Coffee Shop
First place: True West Coffee
313 Main St., Hamilton
513-668-1488
Second place: The Fringe Coffee House
604 High St., Hamilton
Third place: Triple Moon Coffee Company
1100 Central Ave., Middletown
513-849-2220
Best Desserts
First place: Flub’s Ice Cream
multiple area locations
Second place: Luke’s Custom Cakes
221 High St., Hamilton
513-444-6336
Third place: Hyde’s Restaurant
130 S. Erie Highway, Hamilton
513-892-1287
Best Diner
First place: Hyde’s Restaurant
130 S. Erie Highway, Hamilton
513-892-1287
Second place: ALL8UP Pizza & Hoagies
23 N. 3rd St., Hamilton
513-889-5227
Third place: Mz. Jade’s Soul Food
1131 Central Ave., Middletown
513-571-1150
Best Donut Shop
First place: Kelly’s Bakery
1335 Main St., Hamilton
513-285-4040
Second place: Ross Bakery
1051 Eaton Ave., Hamilton
513-894-9016
Third place: Donut Spot
5130 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield
513-863-7033
Best Ethnic Grocery
First place: Jungle Jim’s International Market
5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield
513-674-6000
Second place: El Gran Valle Verde
2320 Dixie Highway, Hamilton
513-892-5100
Third place: Casablanca Mediterranean Food
7743 Tylersville Road, West Chester
513-847-1600
Best Family Restaurant
First place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern
1005 Eaton Ave., Hamilton
513-889-1530
Second place: Hyde’s Restaurant
130 S. Erie Highway, Hamilton
513-892-1287
Third place: Wings on Brookwood
147 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton
513-844-1312
Best Fine Dining
First place: Jag’s Steak & Seafood
5980 West Chester Road, West Chester
513-860-5353
Second place: Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants
7490 Bales St., Liberty Twp.
513-463-9463
Third place: Tano Bistro Hamilton
150 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton
513-795-8654
Best Food Truck
First place: Cheese N Chong
Second place: Brisketology at Pinball Garage
113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton
Third place: Neal’s Famous BBQ
202 N. 3rd St., Hamilton
513-737-2783
Best French Fries
First place: Penn Station East Coast Subs
multiple area locations
Second place: Wings on Brookwood
147 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton
513-844-1312
Third place: McDonald’s
multiple area locations
Best Grocery Store
First place: Jungle Jim’s International Market
5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield
513-674-6000
Second place: ALDI
multiple area locations
Third place: Allen’s Market
905 Shuler Ave., Hamilton
513-893-2752
Best Hamburger
First place: Mad Mike’s Burgers & Fries
194 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton
513-844-6453
Second place: Billy Yanks
205 Main St., Hamilton
513-844-0130
Third place: The Jug
3610 Central Ave., Middletown
513-424-1677
Best Happy Hour
First place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern
1005 Eaton Ave., Hamilton
513-889-1530
Second place: Billy Yanks
205 Main St., Hamilton
513-844-0130
Third place: Agave & Rye
7125 Fountain View Drive, Liberty Twp.
513-779-8226
Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
First place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern
1005 Eaton Ave., Hamilton
513-889-1530
Second place: All8Up
23 N. 3rd St., Hamilton
513-889-5227
Third place: Mz. Jade’s Soul Food
1131 Central Ave., Middletown
513-571-1150
Best Hot Dog Stand
First place: Jolly’s Drive In (West)
165 Brookwood Ave., Hamilton
513-863-4191
Second place: Jolly’s Drive-In (East)
210 N. Erie Blvd. Highway, Hamilton
513-894-7541
Third place: The Root Beer Stand
11566 Reading Road, Sharonville
513-769-4349
Best Ice Cream
First place: Flub’s
multiple area locations
Second place: Graeter’s
multiple area locations
Third place: The Cone
6855 Tylersville Road, West Chester
513-779-7040
Best Indian Food
First place: Om India
530 Wessel Drive, Fairfield
513-858-4141
Second place: Indian Fusion Restaurant
8179 Princeton Glendale Road, West Chester
513-499-2023
Third place: Indian Spice Train
7165 Liberty Centre Drive, West Chester
513-777-7800
Best Italian Food
First place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern
1005 Eaton Ave., Hamilton
513-889-1530
Second place: The Spinning Forchetta
4444 Hamilton Middletown Road, Liberty Twp.
513-330-5539
Third place: Caruso’s Ristorante & Bar
6765 Dixie Highway, Fairfield
513-889-3210
Best Japanese Food/Sushi
First place: Fuji Steak House
3373 Princeton Road, #123, Fairfield Twp.
513-844-2600
Second place: Basil 1791
241 High St., Hamilton
513-883-1019
Third place: Dancing Roll- West Chester
7743 Tylersville Road, Suite G, West Chester
513-755-6800
Best Mexican Food
First place: El Mariachi of Hamilton Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
787 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton
513-892-6300
Second place: Taqueria Guanajuato
752 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton
513-737-5263
Third place: El Rancho Nuevo
2870 Menards Blvd, Fairfield Twp.
513-737-3319
Best Middle Eastern Food
First place: Aladdin’s Eatery
9344 Union Centre Blvd., West Chester
513-874-1302
Second place: Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe
7841 Tylersville Road, West Chester
513-898-2144
Third place: Greek Isles Restaurant
7037 Yankee Road, Liberty Twp.
513-755-0600
Best Natural Food Store
First place: Jungle Jim’s International Market
5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield
513-674-6000
Second place: Moon Co-Op
512 S. Locust St., #2129, Oxford
513-280-5020
Third place: Schaefer’s Farm Market & CSA
5024 Jacksonburg Road, Trenton
513-726-5307
Best Neighborhood Bar
First place: Hamilton’s Urban Backyard
501 Main St., Hamilton
513-893-9482
Second place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern
1005 Eaton Ave., Hamilton
513-889-1530
Third place: Pinball Garage
113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton
513-805-7367
Best Patio Dining
First place: Hamilton’s Urban Backyard
501 Main St., Hamilton
513-893-9482
Second place: Fretboard Brewing & Public House
103 Main St., Hamilton
513-737-1111
Third place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern
1005 Eaton Ave., Hamilton
513-889-1530
Best Pizza
First place: Chester’s Pizzeria Inc.
2929 Dixie Highway, Hamilton
513-892-1973
Second place: Cassano’s Pizza King
multiple area locations
Third place: Richards Pizza
multiple area locations
Best Place to Buy Meats
First place: Allen’s Market
905 Shuler Ave., Hamilton
513-893-2752
Second place: Dave’s Quality Meats Of West Chester
4883 Smith Road, West Chester Twp.
513-874-3434
Third place: Jungle Jim’s International Market
5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield
513-674-6000
Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner
First place: Cozy’s Café & Pub
6440 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Liberty Twp.
513-644-9365
Second place: Billy Yanks
205 Main St., Hamilton
513-844-0130
Third place: Skyline Chili Hamilton
1496 S. Erie Blvd., Hamilton
513-737-3330
Best Seafood
First place: Bonefish Grill
7710 Voice of America Centre Drive, West Chester Twp.
513-755-2303
Second place: Jungle Jim’s International Market
5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield
513-674-6000
Third place: Mz. Jade’s Soul Food
1131 Central Ave., Middletown
513-571-1150
Best Square-Cut Pizza
First place: Cassano’s Pizza & Subs Pizza King
multiple area locations
Second place: Chester’s Pizzeria Inc.
2929 Dixie Highway, Hamilton
513-892-1973
Third place: Jet’s Pizza
multiple area locations
Best Steakhouse
First place: Texas Roadhouse
multiple area locations
Second place: Jag’s Steak & Seafood
5980 West Chester Road, West Chester
513-860-5353
Third place: LongHorn Steakhouse
7711 Voice of America Centre Drive, West Chester
513-779-6690
Best Winery
First place: Hanover Winery
2165 Morman Road, Hamilton
513-863-3119
Second place: Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants
7490 Bales St., Liberty Twp.
513-463-9463
Third place: Seven Mile Winery
3526 Somerville Jacksonburg Road, Middletown
513-212-1092
Best Wings
First place: Wings on Brookwood
147 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton
513-844-1312
Second place: Brisketology, Pinball Garage
113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton
513-805-7367
Third place: Buffalo Wild Wings
multiple area locations