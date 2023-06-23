Best of Butler County 2023 winners: Food, Dining & Drinking

We have our Best of Butler County winners for 2023.

The Journal-News this year held its first annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 131 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Food, Dining & Drinking category:

Winners and placers

Best Appetizers

First place: Billy Yanks

205 Main St., Hamilton

513-844-0130

Second place: Wings on Brookwood

147 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton

513-844-1312

Third place: Fretboard Brewing & Public House

103 Main St., Hamilton

513-737-1111

Best Bakery

First place: Kelly’s Bakery

1335 Main St., Hamilton

513-285-4040

Second place: Luke’s Custom Cakes

221 High St., Hamilton

513-444-6336

Third place: Ross Bakery

1051 Eaton Ave., Hamilton

513-894-9016

Best Bar/Lounge

First place: Pinball Garage

113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton

513-805-7367

Second place: Billy Yanks

205 Main St., Hamilton

513-844-0130

Third place: Nicc and Norms Tavern

1483 Millville Ave., Hamilton

513-883-1038

Best BBQ

First place: Neal’s Famous BBQ

202 N. 3rd St., Hamilton

513-737-2783

Second place: Pinball Garage

113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton

513-805-7367

Third place: City Barbeque

multiple area locations

citybbq.com

Best Breakfast

First place: Hyde’s Restaurant

130 S. Erie Highway, Hamilton

513-892-1287

Second place: Lindenwald Station

5072 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield

513-969-2202

Third place: Cozy’s Café & Pub

6440 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Liberty Twp.

513-644-9365

Best Brewery/Distillery

First place: Municipal Brew Works

20 High St., Hamilton

513-642-2424

Second place: Fretboard Brewing & Public House

103 Main St., Hamilton

513-737-1111

Third place: Swine City Brewing

4614 Industry Drive, Fairfield

513-201-7070

Best Brunch

First place: Cozy’s Café & Pub

6440 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Liberty Twp.

513-644-9365

Second place: Hyde’s Restaurant

130 S. Erie Highway, Hamilton

513-892-1287

Third place: Tano Bistro Hamilton

150 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton

513-795-8654

Best Buffet

First place: Allen’s Market

905 Shuler Ave., Hamilton

513-893-2752

Second place: Golden Dragon Buffet & Grill

86 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton

513-894-6888

Third place: Bee’s Buffet

725 Nilles Road, Fairfield

513-858-6497

Best Caterer

First place: Allen’s Market

905 Shuler Ave., Hamilton

513-893-2752

Second place: Two Women in a Kitchen

866-866-0463

Third place: High St. Café (moving to Coach House Tavern at Berkeley Square)

100 Berkeley Drive, Hamilton

Best Chicken Sandwich

First place: Chick-fil-A

multiple area locations

chick-fil-a.com

Second place: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

multiple area locations

popeyes.com

Third place: Billy Yanks

205 Main St., Hamilton

513-844-0130

Best Chinese Food

First place: Basil 1791

241 High St., Hamilton

513-883-1019

Second place: Asian Lantern

965 Main St., Hamilton

513-863-2392

Third place: Golden Dragon Buffet & Grill

86 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton

513-894-6888

Best Chocolates

First place: Esther Price Candies

8621 N. Pavilion Drive, West Chester Twp.

513-860-0907

Second place: Henry’s Candy Co.

243 High St., Hamilton

513-889-2736

Third place: Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop

1212 Central Ave., Middletown

513-783-4013

Best Coffee Shop

First place: True West Coffee

313 Main St., Hamilton

513-668-1488

Second place: The Fringe Coffee House

604 High St., Hamilton

Third place: Triple Moon Coffee Company

1100 Central Ave., Middletown

513-849-2220

Best Desserts

First place: Flub’s Ice Cream

multiple area locations

flubsicecream.com

Second place: Luke’s Custom Cakes

221 High St., Hamilton

513-444-6336

Third place: Hyde’s Restaurant

130 S. Erie Highway, Hamilton

513-892-1287

Best Diner

First place: Hyde’s Restaurant

130 S. Erie Highway, Hamilton

513-892-1287

Second place: ALL8UP Pizza & Hoagies

23 N. 3rd St., Hamilton

513-889-5227

Third place: Mz. Jade’s Soul Food

1131 Central Ave., Middletown

513-571-1150

Best Donut Shop

First place: Kelly’s Bakery

1335 Main St., Hamilton

513-285-4040

Second place: Ross Bakery

1051 Eaton Ave., Hamilton

513-894-9016

Third place: Donut Spot

5130 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield

513-863-7033

Best Ethnic Grocery

First place: Jungle Jim’s International Market

5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

513-674-6000

Second place: El Gran Valle Verde

2320 Dixie Highway, Hamilton

513-892-5100

Third place: Casablanca Mediterranean Food

7743 Tylersville Road, West Chester

513-847-1600

Best Family Restaurant

First place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern

1005 Eaton Ave., Hamilton

513-889-1530

Second place: Hyde’s Restaurant

130 S. Erie Highway, Hamilton

513-892-1287

Third place: Wings on Brookwood

147 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton

513-844-1312

Best Fine Dining

First place: Jag’s Steak & Seafood

5980 West Chester Road, West Chester

513-860-5353

Second place: Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

7490 Bales St., Liberty Twp.

513-463-9463

Third place: Tano Bistro Hamilton

150 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton

513-795-8654

Best Food Truck

First place: Cheese N Chong

cheesenchongfoodtruck.com

Second place: Brisketology at Pinball Garage

113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton

Third place: Neal’s Famous BBQ

202 N. 3rd St., Hamilton

513-737-2783

Best French Fries

First place: Penn Station East Coast Subs

multiple area locations

penn-station.com

Second place: Wings on Brookwood

147 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton

513-844-1312

Third place: McDonald’s

multiple area locations

mcdonalds.com

Best Grocery Store

First place: Jungle Jim’s International Market

5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

513-674-6000

Second place: ALDI

multiple area locations

shop.aldi.us

Third place: Allen’s Market

905 Shuler Ave., Hamilton

513-893-2752

Best Hamburger

First place: Mad Mike’s Burgers & Fries

194 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton

513-844-6453

Second place: Billy Yanks

205 Main St., Hamilton

513-844-0130

Third place: The Jug

3610 Central Ave., Middletown

513-424-1677

Best Happy Hour

First place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern

1005 Eaton Ave., Hamilton

513-889-1530

Second place: Billy Yanks

205 Main St., Hamilton

513-844-0130

Third place: Agave & Rye

7125 Fountain View Drive, Liberty Twp.

513-779-8226

Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

First place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern

1005 Eaton Ave., Hamilton

513-889-1530

Second place: All8Up

23 N. 3rd St., Hamilton

513-889-5227

Third place: Mz. Jade’s Soul Food

1131 Central Ave., Middletown

513-571-1150

Best Hot Dog Stand

First place: Jolly’s Drive In (West)

165 Brookwood Ave., Hamilton

513-863-4191

Second place: Jolly’s Drive-In (East)

210 N. Erie Blvd. Highway, Hamilton

513-894-7541

Third place: The Root Beer Stand

11566 Reading Road, Sharonville

513-769-4349

Best Ice Cream

First place: Flub’s

multiple area locations

flubsicecream.com

Second place: Graeter’s

multiple area locations

graeters.com

Third place: The Cone

6855 Tylersville Road, West Chester

513-779-7040

Best Indian Food

First place: Om India

530 Wessel Drive, Fairfield

513-858-4141

Second place: Indian Fusion Restaurant

8179 Princeton Glendale Road, West Chester

513-499-2023

Third place: Indian Spice Train

7165 Liberty Centre Drive, West Chester

513-777-7800

Best Italian Food

First place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern

1005 Eaton Ave., Hamilton

513-889-1530

Second place: The Spinning Forchetta

4444 Hamilton Middletown Road, Liberty Twp.

513-330-5539

Third place: Caruso’s Ristorante & Bar

6765 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

513-889-3210

Best Japanese Food/Sushi

First place: Fuji Steak House

3373 Princeton Road, #123, Fairfield Twp.

513-844-2600

Second place: Basil 1791

241 High St., Hamilton

513-883-1019

Third place: Dancing Roll- West Chester

7743 Tylersville Road, Suite G, West Chester

513-755-6800

Best Mexican Food

First place: El Mariachi of Hamilton Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

787 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton

513-892-6300

Second place: Taqueria Guanajuato

752 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton

513-737-5263

Third place: El Rancho Nuevo

2870 Menards Blvd, Fairfield Twp.

513-737-3319

Best Middle Eastern Food

First place: Aladdin’s Eatery

9344 Union Centre Blvd., West Chester

513-874-1302

Second place: Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe

7841 Tylersville Road, West Chester

513-898-2144

Third place: Greek Isles Restaurant

7037 Yankee Road, Liberty Twp.

513-755-0600

Best Natural Food Store

First place: Jungle Jim’s International Market

5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

513-674-6000

Second place: Moon Co-Op

512 S. Locust St., #2129, Oxford

513-280-5020

Third place: Schaefer’s Farm Market & CSA

5024 Jacksonburg Road, Trenton

513-726-5307

Best Neighborhood Bar

First place: Hamilton’s Urban Backyard

501 Main St., Hamilton

513-893-9482

Second place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern

1005 Eaton Ave., Hamilton

513-889-1530

Third place: Pinball Garage

113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton

513-805-7367

Best Patio Dining

First place: Hamilton’s Urban Backyard

501 Main St., Hamilton

513-893-9482

Second place: Fretboard Brewing & Public House

103 Main St., Hamilton

513-737-1111

Third place: Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern

1005 Eaton Ave., Hamilton

513-889-1530

Best Pizza

First place: Chester’s Pizzeria Inc.

2929 Dixie Highway, Hamilton

513-892-1973

Second place: Cassano’s Pizza King

multiple area locations

cassanos.com

Third place: Richards Pizza

multiple area locations

richardspizza.com

Best Place to Buy Meats

First place: Allen’s Market

905 Shuler Ave., Hamilton

513-893-2752

Second place: Dave’s Quality Meats Of West Chester

4883 Smith Road, West Chester Twp.

513-874-3434

Third place: Jungle Jim’s International Market

5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

513-674-6000

Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner

First place: Cozy’s Café & Pub

6440 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Liberty Twp.

513-644-9365

Second place: Billy Yanks

205 Main St., Hamilton

513-844-0130

Third place: Skyline Chili Hamilton

1496 S. Erie Blvd., Hamilton

513-737-3330

Best Seafood

First place: Bonefish Grill

7710 Voice of America Centre Drive, West Chester Twp.

513-755-2303

Second place: Jungle Jim’s International Market

5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

513-674-6000

Third place: Mz. Jade’s Soul Food

1131 Central Ave., Middletown

513-571-1150

Best Square-Cut Pizza

First place: Cassano’s Pizza & Subs Pizza King

multiple area locations

cassanos.com

Second place: Chester’s Pizzeria Inc.

2929 Dixie Highway, Hamilton

513-892-1973

Third place: Jet’s Pizza

multiple area locations

jetspizza.com

Best Steakhouse

First place: Texas Roadhouse

multiple area locations

texasroadhouse.com

Second place: Jag’s Steak & Seafood

5980 West Chester Road, West Chester

513-860-5353

Third place: LongHorn Steakhouse

7711 Voice of America Centre Drive, West Chester

513-779-6690

Best Winery

First place: Hanover Winery

2165 Morman Road, Hamilton

513-863-3119

Second place: Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

7490 Bales St., Liberty Twp.

513-463-9463

Third place: Seven Mile Winery

3526 Somerville Jacksonburg Road, Middletown

513-212-1092

Best Wings

First place: Wings on Brookwood

147 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton

513-844-1312

Second place: Brisketology, Pinball Garage

113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton

513-805-7367

Third place: Buffalo Wild Wings

multiple area locations

buffalowildwings.com