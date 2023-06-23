Best of Butler County 2023 winners: Retail

We have our Best of Butler County winners for 2023.
The Journal-News this year held its first annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 131 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Retail category:
|Category
|Winner
|Best Antique Store
|Ohio Valley Antique Mall
|Best Appliance Store
|Pate Appliance Service
|Best Boutique
|Lahvdah
|Best Consignment Shop
|Valley Thrift Store
|Best Florist
|The Fig Tree Florist & Gifts
|Best Furniture Store
|Furniture Fair
|Best Hardware Store/Home Center
|Menards
|Best Jeweler
|Sterling Seraph
|Best Liquor Store
|Noonan's
|Best Place to Buy a Bicycle
|Spoken Bicycles
|Best Place to Buy a Mattress
|The Original Mattress Factory
|Best Place to Buy Children's Clothes
|Reruns For Wee Ones
|Best Place to Buy Hunting Supplies
|Cabela's
|Best Place to Buy Men's Clothes
|Kohl's
Best of Butler County 2023 winners
Winners and placers
Best Antique Store
First place: Ohio Valley Antique Mall
7285 Dixie Highway, Fairfield
513-874-7855
Second place: Sara’s House
254 High St., Hamilton
513-668-6789
Third place: Unsung Salvage Design Company
212 Main St., Hamilton
513-642-9339
Best Appliance Store
First place: Pate Appliance Service
780 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Hamilton
513-863-4700
Second place: Lowe’s Home Improvement
multiple area locations
Third place: George’s Appliance
1025 Hanover St., Hamilton
513-868-1661
Best Boutique
First place: Lahvdah
408 Main St., Hamilton
513-330-5423
Second place: Seraph By The River
118 Main St., Hamilton
513-348-6653
Third place: Wildfire Hygge Goods
226 High St., Hamilton
513-889-3088
Best Consignment Shop
First place: Valley Thrift Store
4301 Dixie Highway, Fairfield
513-887-8168
Second place: Lahvdah
408 Main St., Hamilton
513-330-5423
Third place: Once Upon A Child
multiple area locations
Best Florist
First place: The Fig Tree Florist & Gifts
1003 Eaton Ave., Hamilton
513-892-0002
Second place: Two Little Buds
17 North D St., Hamilton
513-816-7742
Third place: Max Stacy Flowers
350 High St., Hamilton
513-863-2212
Best Furniture Store
First place: Furniture Fair
7200 Dixie Highway, Fairfield
513-874-5553
Second place: Riley’s Furniture & Mattress
126 Breaden Drive, Monroe
513-539-7307
Third place: Muenchens Furniture
5005 Cincinnati Brookville Road, Hamilton
513-738-4200
Best Hardware Store/Home Center
First place: Menards
2865 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp.
513-737-9777
Second place: Ace Hardware
multiple area locations
Third place: Fairfield Hardware
684 Nilles Road, Fairfield
513-829-2500
Best Jeweler
First place: Sterling Seraph
3425 Princeton Road, Suite I-109, Fairfield Twp.
513-348-6653
Second place: Yelton Fine Jewelers
9263 Schulze Drive, West Chester Twp.
513-860-1750
Third place: Kay Jewelers
3417 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp.
513-737-6181
Best Liquor Store
First place: Noonan’s
1350 Main St., Hamilton
513-868-8300
Second place: Jungle Jim’s International Market
5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield
513-674-6000
Third place: Middletown Fine Wine & Spirits
721 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown
513-423-3631
Best Place to Buy a Bicycle
First place: Spoken Bicycles
1201 Central Ave., Middletown
513-997-1230
Second place: BikeWise Oxford
9 N. Beech St., Oxford
513-523-4880
Third place: Trek Bicycle Cincinnati West Chester
7576 Voice of America Centre, West Chester Twp.
513-493-0606
Best Place to Buy a Mattress
First place: The Original Mattress Factory
7010 Fairfield Business Center Drive, Fairfield
513-860-9988
Second place: Furniture Fair
7200 Dixie Highway, Fairfield
513-874-5553
Third place: Riley’s
126 Breaden Drive, Monroe
513-539-7307
Best Place to Buy Children’s Clothes
First place: Reruns For Wee Ones
5353 Dixie Highway, Fairfield
513-829-1300
Second place: Carter’s
multiple area locations
Third place: Once Upon A Child
multiple area locations
Best Place to Buy Hunting Supplies
First place: Cabela’s
7250 Cabela Drive, West Chester Twp.
513-342-5300
Second place: Bass Pro Shops
300 Cincinnati Mills Drive, Cincinnati
513-826-5200
Third place: Tractor Supply Co.
multiple area locations
Best Place to Buy Men’s Clothes
First place: Kohl’s
multiple area locations
Second place: Men’s Wearhouse
3335 Princeton Road, #107, Fairfield Twp.
513-737-5170