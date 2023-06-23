Best of Butler County 2023 winners: Retail

We have our Best of Butler County winners for 2023.

The Journal-News this year held its first annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 131 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Retail category:

Winners and placers

Best Antique Store

First place: Ohio Valley Antique Mall

7285 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

513-874-7855

Second place: Sara’s House

254 High St., Hamilton

513-668-6789

Third place: Unsung Salvage Design Company

212 Main St., Hamilton

513-642-9339

Best Appliance Store

First place: Pate Appliance Service

780 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Hamilton

513-863-4700

Second place: Lowe’s Home Improvement

multiple area locations

lowes.com

Third place: George’s Appliance

1025 Hanover St., Hamilton

513-868-1661

Best Boutique

First place: Lahvdah

408 Main St., Hamilton

513-330-5423

Second place: Seraph By The River

118 Main St., Hamilton

513-348-6653

Third place: Wildfire Hygge Goods

226 High St., Hamilton

513-889-3088

Best Consignment Shop

First place: Valley Thrift Store

4301 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

513-887-8168

Second place: Lahvdah

408 Main St., Hamilton

513-330-5423

Third place: Once Upon A Child

multiple area locations

onceuponachild.com

Best Florist

First place: The Fig Tree Florist & Gifts

1003 Eaton Ave., Hamilton

513-892-0002

Second place: Two Little Buds

17 North D St., Hamilton

513-816-7742

Third place: Max Stacy Flowers

350 High St., Hamilton

513-863-2212

Best Furniture Store

First place: Furniture Fair

7200 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

513-874-5553

Second place: Riley’s Furniture & Mattress

126 Breaden Drive, Monroe

513-539-7307

Third place: Muenchens Furniture

5005 Cincinnati Brookville Road, Hamilton

513-738-4200

Best Hardware Store/Home Center

First place: Menards

2865 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp.

513-737-9777

Second place: Ace Hardware

multiple area locations

acehardware.com

Third place: Fairfield Hardware

684 Nilles Road, Fairfield

513-829-2500

Best Jeweler

First place: Sterling Seraph

3425 Princeton Road, Suite I-109, Fairfield Twp.

513-348-6653

Second place: Yelton Fine Jewelers

9263 Schulze Drive, West Chester Twp.

513-860-1750

Third place: Kay Jewelers

3417 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp.

513-737-6181

Best Liquor Store

First place: Noonan’s

1350 Main St., Hamilton

513-868-8300

Second place: Jungle Jim’s International Market

5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

513-674-6000

Third place: Middletown Fine Wine & Spirits

721 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown

513-423-3631

Best Place to Buy a Bicycle

First place: Spoken Bicycles

1201 Central Ave., Middletown

513-997-1230

Second place: BikeWise Oxford

9 N. Beech St., Oxford

513-523-4880

Third place: Trek Bicycle Cincinnati West Chester

7576 Voice of America Centre, West Chester Twp.

513-493-0606

Best Place to Buy a Mattress

First place: The Original Mattress Factory

7010 Fairfield Business Center Drive, Fairfield

513-860-9988

Second place: Furniture Fair

7200 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

513-874-5553

Third place: Riley’s

126 Breaden Drive, Monroe

513-539-7307

Best Place to Buy Children’s Clothes

First place: Reruns For Wee Ones

5353 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

513-829-1300

Second place: Carter’s

multiple area locations

carters.com

Third place: Once Upon A Child

multiple area locations

onceuponachild.com

Best Place to Buy Hunting Supplies

First place: Cabela’s

7250 Cabela Drive, West Chester Twp.

513-342-5300

Second place: Bass Pro Shops

300 Cincinnati Mills Drive, Cincinnati

513-826-5200

Third place: Tractor Supply Co.

multiple area locations

tractorsupply.com

Best Place to Buy Men’s Clothes

First place: Kohl’s

multiple area locations

kohls.com

Second place: Men’s Wearhouse

3335 Princeton Road, #107, Fairfield Twp.

513-737-5170