Best of Butler County 2023 winners: Auto

We have our Best of Butler County winners for 2023.
The Journal-News this year held its first annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 131 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Auto category:
|Category
|Winner
|Best Auto Sales Staff
|Rose Automotive
|Best Autobody/Repair Shop
|Pohlman's Auto & Tire Center
|Best Car Wash
|Mike's Carwash
|Best Place for an Oil Change
|Pohlman's Auto & Tire Center
|Best Place to Buy a New Car
|Fiehrer Motors
|Best Place to Buy a New Truck
|Fiehrer Motors
|Best Place to Buy a Used Car/Truck
|Rose Automotive
|Best Tire/Wheel Dealer
|Tire Discounters
Best of Butler County 2023 winners
Winners and placers
Best Auto Sales Staff
First place: Rose Automotive
110 N. Erie Blvd., Hamilton
513-863-7878
Second place: Fiehrer Motors
6720 Gilmore Road, Fairfield Twp.
513-863-8111
Third place: Joe Morgan Honda
176 Garver Road, Monroe
513-360-2700
Best Autobody/Repair Shop
First place: Pohlman’s Auto & Tire Center
multiple area locations
Second place: Rice Auto Body
2362 Millville Oxford Road, Hamilton
513-863-1432
Third place: Maple Park Collision
3300 Illinois Ave., Middletown
513-422-8296
Best Car Wash
First place: Mike’s Carwash
multiple area locations
Second place: Flying Ace Express Car Wash - Hamilton
6560 Winford Ave., Hamilton
513-654-9274
Third place: Elliott Auto Bath
901 Elliott Drive, Middletown
513-422-3700
Best Place for an Oil Change
First place: Pohlman’s Auto & Tire Center
multiple area locations
Second place: Valvoline Instant Oil Change
multiple area locations
Third place: Pfefferle Auto Service, Quick Lube and Tires
multiple area locations
Best Place to Buy a New Car
First place: Fiehrer Motors
6720 Gilmore Road, Fairfield Twp.
513-863-8111
Second place: Performance Honda
5760 Dixie Highway, Fairfield
513-829-7300
Third place: Joe Morgan Honda
176 Garver Road, Monroe
513-360-2700
Best Place to Buy a New Truck
First place: Fiehrer Motors
6720 Gilmore Road, Fairfield Twp.
513-863-8111
Second place: Rose Automotive
110 N. Erie Blvd., Hamilton
513-863-7878
Third place: Performance Honda
5760 Dixie Highway, Fairfield
513-829-7300
Best Place to Buy a Used Car/Truck
First place: Rose Automotive
110 N. Erie Blvd., Hamilton
513-863-7878
Second place: Fiehrer Motors
6720 Gilmore Road, Fairfield Twp.
513-863-8111
Third place: Performance Honda
5760 Dixie Highway, Fairfield
513-829-7300
Best Tire/Wheel Dealer
First place: Tire Discounters
multiple area locations
Second place: Discount Tire
multiple area locations
Third place: Reffitt’s Garage & Towing Service, Auto Body Repair
2476 Millville Oxford Road, Hamilton
513-863-3008