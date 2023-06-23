Best of Butler County 2023 winners: Auto

We have our Best of Butler County winners for 2023.

The Journal-News this year held its first annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 131 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Auto category:

Winners and placers

Best Auto Sales Staff

First place: Rose Automotive

110 N. Erie Blvd., Hamilton

513-863-7878

Second place: Fiehrer Motors

6720 Gilmore Road, Fairfield Twp.

513-863-8111

Third place: Joe Morgan Honda

176 Garver Road, Monroe

513-360-2700

Best Autobody/Repair Shop

First place: Pohlman’s Auto & Tire Center

multiple area locations

pohlmansauto.com

Second place: Rice Auto Body

2362 Millville Oxford Road, Hamilton

513-863-1432

Third place: Maple Park Collision

3300 Illinois Ave., Middletown

513-422-8296

Best Car Wash

First place: Mike’s Carwash

multiple area locations

mikescarwash.com

Second place: Flying Ace Express Car Wash - Hamilton

6560 Winford Ave., Hamilton

513-654-9274

Third place: Elliott Auto Bath

901 Elliott Drive, Middletown

513-422-3700

Best Place for an Oil Change

First place: Pohlman’s Auto & Tire Center

multiple area locations

pohlmansauto.com

Second place: Valvoline Instant Oil Change

multiple area locations

vioc.com

Third place: Pfefferle Auto Service, Quick Lube and Tires

multiple area locations

pfefferletire.com

Best Place to Buy a New Car

First place: Fiehrer Motors

6720 Gilmore Road, Fairfield Twp.

513-863-8111

Second place: Performance Honda

5760 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

513-829-7300

Third place: Joe Morgan Honda

176 Garver Road, Monroe

513-360-2700

Best Place to Buy a New Truck

First place: Fiehrer Motors

6720 Gilmore Road, Fairfield Twp.

513-863-8111

Second place: Rose Automotive

110 N. Erie Blvd., Hamilton

513-863-7878

Third place: Performance Honda

5760 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

513-829-7300

Best Place to Buy a Used Car/Truck

First place: Rose Automotive

110 N. Erie Blvd., Hamilton

513-863-7878

Second place: Fiehrer Motors

6720 Gilmore Road, Fairfield Twp.

513-863-8111

Third place: Performance Honda

5760 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

513-829-7300

Best Tire/Wheel Dealer

First place: Tire Discounters

multiple area locations

tirediscounters.com

Second place: Discount Tire

multiple area locations

discounttire.com

Third place: Reffitt’s Garage & Towing Service, Auto Body Repair

2476 Millville Oxford Road, Hamilton

513-863-3008