Best of Butler County 2023 winners: Around Town

We have our Best of Butler County winners for 2023.
The Journal-News this year held its first annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 131 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Around Town category:
|Category
|Winner
|Best Attraction
|Jungle Jim's International Market
|Best Community Supporter
|Brad Baker of Pinball Garage
|Best Landmark
|Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument
|Best Local Celebrity
|Kyle Schwarber
|Best Place to Work
|Community First Solutions
|Best Playground
|Rentschler Forest MetroPark
Best of Butler County 2023 winners
Winners and placers
Best Attraction
First place: Jungle Jim’s International Market
5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield
513-674-6000
Second place: Pinball Garage
113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton
513-805-7367
Third place: RiversEdge at Marcum Park
116 Dayton St., Hamilton
513-785-7055
Best Community Supporter
First place: Brad Baker of Pinball Garage
113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton
513-805-7367
Second place: Joe Nuxhall Miracle Fields organization
4850 Groh Lane, Fairfield
513-829-6899
Third place: Hamilton Community Foundation
319 N. Third St., Hamilton
513-863-1717
Best Landmark
First place: Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument
1 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton
513-867-5823
Second place: Historical Butler County Courthouse
101 High St., Hamilton
513-887-3000
Third place: Sorg Mansion
204 S. Main St., Middletown
Best Local Celebrity
First place: Kyle Schwarber
Second place: Joe Hoelle “Hollywood,” Pohlman Lanes
Third place: DJ Christian D
Best Place to Work
First place: Community First Solutions
230 Ludlow St., Hamilton
513-785-4060
Second place: Miami University
multiple area locations
Third place: City of Hamilton
345 High St., Hamilton
513-785-7000
Best Playground
First place: Rentschler Forest MetroPark
5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton
513-867-5835
Second place: Millikin Woods Park
194 N. Washington Blvd., Hamilton
513-785-7055
Third place: Marcum Park
116 Dayton St., Hamilton
513-785-7055