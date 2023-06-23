Best of Butler County 2023 winners: Around Town

We have our Best of Butler County winners for 2023.

The Journal-News this year held its first annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 131 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Around Town category:

Category Winner Best Attraction Jungle Jim's International Market Best Community Supporter Brad Baker of Pinball Garage Best Landmark Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument Best Local Celebrity Kyle Schwarber Best Place to Work Community First Solutions Best Playground Rentschler Forest MetroPark

Winners and placers

Best Attraction

First place: Jungle Jim’s International Market

5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

513-674-6000

Second place: Pinball Garage

113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton

513-805-7367

Third place: RiversEdge at Marcum Park

116 Dayton St., Hamilton

513-785-7055

Best Community Supporter

First place: Brad Baker of Pinball Garage

113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton

513-805-7367

Second place: Joe Nuxhall Miracle Fields organization

4850 Groh Lane, Fairfield

513-829-6899

Third place: Hamilton Community Foundation

319 N. Third St., Hamilton

513-863-1717

Best Landmark

First place: Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument

1 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

513-867-5823

Second place: Historical Butler County Courthouse

101 High St., Hamilton

513-887-3000

Third place: Sorg Mansion

204 S. Main St., Middletown

Best Local Celebrity

First place: Kyle Schwarber

Second place: Joe Hoelle “Hollywood,” Pohlman Lanes

Third place: DJ Christian D

Best Place to Work

First place: Community First Solutions

230 Ludlow St., Hamilton

513-785-4060

Second place: Miami University

multiple area locations

miamioh.edu

Third place: City of Hamilton

345 High St., Hamilton

513-785-7000

Best Playground

First place: Rentschler Forest MetroPark

5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton

513-867-5835

Second place: Millikin Woods Park

194 N. Washington Blvd., Hamilton

513-785-7055

Third place: Marcum Park

116 Dayton St., Hamilton

513-785-7055