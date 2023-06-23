Best of Butler County 2023 winners: Health & Medical

We have our Best of Butler County winners for 2023.
The Journal-News this year held its first annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 131 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Health & Medical category:
|Category
|Winner
|Best Assisted Living Facility
|Berkeley Square
|Best Health Food Store
|Moon Co-Op
|Best Health/Fitness Club
|Elements Wellness Center
|Best Hearing Service
|Family Hearing Centers
|Best Nursing Home/Rehabilitation Center
|Jamestowne Inpatient & Outpatient Therapy
|Best OB/GYN
|Kelly Risner (Cole), MD
|Best Orthodontist
|Zettler Orthodontics
|Best Orthopedic Doctor
|Krista Migliore, DO
|Best Pharmacy
|Community First Pharmacy
|Best Physical Therapist
|Mercy Health - Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
|Best Primary Care Doctor
|Erica Mathieu, MD
Best of Butler County 2023 winners
Winners and placers
Best Assisted Living Facility
First place: Berkeley Square
100 Berkeley Drive, Hamilton
513-856-8600
Second place: Westover Retirement Community
855 Stahlheber Road, Hamilton
513-844-8004
Third place: Knolls of Oxford
6727 Contreras Road, Oxford
513-524-7990
Best Health Food Store
First place: Moon Co-Op
512 S. Locust St., #2129, Oxford
513-280-5020
Second place: Healthy Hideout Nutrition
1020 Main St., Hamilton
513-384-1573
Third place: Mother Earth Vitamins and More
5158 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield
513-894-1131
Best Health/Fitness Club
First place: Elements Wellness Center
multiple area locations
community-first.org/wellness-recreation
Second place: Planet Fitness Fairfield
8740 Michael Lane, Fairfield
513-829-0616
Third place: Studio Undefined
315 Dayton St., Hamilton
Best Hearing Service
First place: Family Hearing Centers
multiple area locations
Second place: Premier ENT Associates in Middletown
1055 Summit Drive, Middletown
513-420-4678
Third place: Acute Hearing
530 Wessel Drive, E, Fairfield
513-858-2200
Best Nursing Home/Rehabilitation Center
First place: Jamestowne Inpatient & Outpatient Therapy
1371 Main St., Hamilton
513-785-4800
Second place: Knolls of Oxford
6727 Contreras Road, Oxford
513-524-7990
Third place: Golden Years Nursing Center
2436 Old Oxford Road, Hamilton
513-893-0471
Best OB/GYN
First place: Kelly Risner (Cole), MD
520 Eaton Ave., Suite 200, Hamilton
513-867-1200
Second place: Dr. Irina A. Fennimore, MD
multiple area locations
513-221-3800
Third place: Rhonda Washington MD
multiple area locations
513-424-1440
Best Orthodontist
First place: Zettler Orthodontics
8245 Beckett Park Drive, West Chester
513-874-1700
Second place: Lamont Jacobs Orthodontics, Inc.
1242 Nilles Road, Fairfield
513-829-7045
Third place: Girdwood Orthodontics
multiple area locations
513-423-4382
Best Orthopedic Doctor
First place: Krista Migliore, DO
6645 Morris Road, Hamilton
513-867-5770
Second place: Dr. Joseph Scheidler
840 NW Washington Blvd B, Hamilton
513-867-5770
Third place: Scott Albright, MD
275 N. Breiel Blvd., Middletown
513-424-7711
Best Pharmacy
First place: Community First Pharmacy
1026 Main St., Hamilton
513-645-5447
Second place: Walgreens
multiple area locations
Third place: Kroger
multiple area locations
Best Physical Therapist
First place: Mercy Health - Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
multiple area locations
Second place: Oxford Physical Therapy Centers
multiple area locations
Third place: The Stretch Mobility Coach
4851 Wunnenberg Way, Suite D, West Chester Twp.
513-874-8800
Best Primary Care Doctor
First place: Erica Mathieu, MD
1391 Main St., Hamilton
513-867-9000
Second place: Robert M. Wolterman, MD
7690 Discovery Drive, #2700, West Chester Twp.
513-475-7425
Third place: Dr. Stanley E. Scheidler, DO
543 Park Ave., Hamilton
513-737-0257