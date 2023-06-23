Best of Butler County 2023 winners: Health & Medical

We have our Best of Butler County winners for 2023.

The Journal-News this year held its first annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 131 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Health & Medical category:

Category Winner Best Assisted Living Facility Berkeley Square Best Health Food Store Moon Co-Op Best Health/Fitness Club Elements Wellness Center Best Hearing Service Family Hearing Centers Best Nursing Home/Rehabilitation Center Jamestowne Inpatient & Outpatient Therapy Best OB/GYN Kelly Risner (Cole), MD Best Orthodontist Zettler Orthodontics Best Orthopedic Doctor Krista Migliore, DO Best Pharmacy Community First Pharmacy Best Physical Therapist Mercy Health - Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Best Primary Care Doctor Erica Mathieu, MD

Winners and placers

Best Assisted Living Facility

First place: Berkeley Square

100 Berkeley Drive, Hamilton

513-856-8600

Second place: Westover Retirement Community

855 Stahlheber Road, Hamilton

513-844-8004

Third place: Knolls of Oxford

6727 Contreras Road, Oxford

513-524-7990

Best Health Food Store

First place: Moon Co-Op

512 S. Locust St., #2129, Oxford

513-280-5020

Second place: Healthy Hideout Nutrition

1020 Main St., Hamilton

513-384-1573

Third place: Mother Earth Vitamins and More

5158 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield

513-894-1131

Best Health/Fitness Club

First place: Elements Wellness Center

multiple area locations

community-first.org/wellness-recreation

Second place: Planet Fitness Fairfield

8740 Michael Lane, Fairfield

513-829-0616

Third place: Studio Undefined

315 Dayton St., Hamilton

studioundefined.biz

Best Hearing Service

First place: Family Hearing Centers

multiple area locations

familyhearingcenters.com

Second place: Premier ENT Associates in Middletown

1055 Summit Drive, Middletown

513-420-4678

Third place: Acute Hearing

530 Wessel Drive, E, Fairfield

513-858-2200

Best Nursing Home/Rehabilitation Center

First place: Jamestowne Inpatient & Outpatient Therapy

1371 Main St., Hamilton

513-785-4800

Second place: Knolls of Oxford

6727 Contreras Road, Oxford

513-524-7990

Third place: Golden Years Nursing Center

2436 Old Oxford Road, Hamilton

513-893-0471

Best OB/GYN

First place: Kelly Risner (Cole), MD

520 Eaton Ave., Suite 200, Hamilton

513-867-1200

Second place: Dr. Irina A. Fennimore, MD

multiple area locations

513-221-3800

Third place: Rhonda Washington MD

multiple area locations

513-424-1440

Best Orthodontist

First place: Zettler Orthodontics

8245 Beckett Park Drive, West Chester

513-874-1700

Second place: Lamont Jacobs Orthodontics, Inc.

1242 Nilles Road, Fairfield

513-829-7045

Third place: Girdwood Orthodontics

multiple area locations

513-423-4382

Best Orthopedic Doctor

First place: Krista Migliore, DO

6645 Morris Road, Hamilton

513-867-5770

Second place: Dr. Joseph Scheidler

840 NW Washington Blvd B, Hamilton

513-867-5770

Third place: Scott Albright, MD

275 N. Breiel Blvd., Middletown

513-424-7711

Best Pharmacy

First place: Community First Pharmacy

1026 Main St., Hamilton

513-645-5447

Second place: Walgreens

multiple area locations

walgreens.com

Third place: Kroger

multiple area locations

kroger.com

Best Physical Therapist

First place: Mercy Health - Orthopedics and Sports Medicine

multiple area locations

mercy.com

Second place: Oxford Physical Therapy Centers

multiple area locations

oxfordphysicaltherapy.com

Third place: The Stretch Mobility Coach

4851 Wunnenberg Way, Suite D, West Chester Twp.

513-874-8800

Best Primary Care Doctor

First place: Erica Mathieu, MD

1391 Main St., Hamilton

513-867-9000

Second place: Robert M. Wolterman, MD

7690 Discovery Drive, #2700, West Chester Twp.

513-475-7425

Third place: Dr. Stanley E. Scheidler, DO

543 Park Ave., Hamilton

513-737-0257