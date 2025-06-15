Summer concerts guide: Hozier, Stevie Nicks, Luke Bryan, Phish and more

Here is a list of some of the dozens of concerts taking place now through August:

Lynyrd Skynyrd at the Rose Music Center

When: 8 p.m. June 15

Location: 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Description: Legendary Rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform at the Rose Music Center this June. The band’s current lineup includes Johnny Van Zant, Damon Johnson, Carol Chase and Stacy Michelle.

Queens of the Stone Age at Kemba Live

When: 7:30 p.m. June 17

Location: 405 Neil Ave., Columbus

Description: With hits such as “No One Knows” and “Go With the Flow” Queens of the Stone Age has been a popular rock group for nearly 30 years. The show will also feature a performance from opening act The Kills. Doors open for the event at 6 p.m.

Hozier at the Historic Crew Stadium

When: 7:30 p.m. June 18

Location: 1 Black and Gold Blvd., Columbus

Description: As part of his “Unreal Unearth” tour, popular folk artist Hozier will perform at the Historic Crew Stadium this June. Tickets for this event are limited.

Buckeye Country Superfest

When: 3 p.m. June 21

Location: Ohio Stadium: 411 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus

Description: Jelly Roll and Kane Brown will headline the Buckeye County Superfest, set to be held at Ohio State University’s Ohio Stadium. Other artists set to perform include Conner Smith, Megan Moroney and Dasha.

Lil Baby at the Nationwide Arena

When: 7 p.m. June 21

Location: 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

Description: Lil Baby, known for songs such as “Freestyle” and “We Paid,” will perform at the Nationwide Arena this June with BigXthaPlug and Loe Shimmy.

Outlaw Music Festival 10th Anniversary Tour

When: 5 p.m. June 22

Location: 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

Description: To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Outlaw Music Festival, Willie Nelson has teamed up with artists such as Bob Dylan and Myron Elkins for a special touring event. Doors open for the show at 3:30 p.m.

Devo at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center

When: 8 p.m. June 24

Location: 25 Race St., Cincinnati

Description: Hailing from Akron, Ohio, Devo has been performing across the world for over 50 years. This show will be the band’s first in Cincinnati since 1988. Doors open for the event at 6:30 p.m.

Keith Urban at the Riverbend Music Center

When: 7 p.m. June 26

Location: 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

Description: With over 20 number one hits on the county charts, Keith Urban has been a popular figure in American music since the 1990s. His upcoming show will also feature appearances from Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins. Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m.

Tyler, the Creator at the Heritage Bank Center

When: 7:30 p.m. June 27

Location: 100 Broadway, Cincinnati

Description: Fresh off his critically acclaimed album “Chromakopia,” Tyler, the Creator will perform at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati as part of his worldwide tour. This show will feature performances from Lil Yachty and Paris Texas. Doors open for this event at 5:30 p.m.

Dayton Blues Fest

When: 5:30 p.m. June 28

Location: Levitt Pavilion: 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Description: The free Dayton Blues Fest will feature performances from Doug Hart, the Shaun Booker Dammit Band and Anthony Gomes.

Phish at the Schottenstein Center

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 7:30 p.m. July 9

Location: 555 Borror Drive, Columbus

Description: Known for their improvisation and passionate fanbase, Phish will perform in Columbus this July.

Wu-Tang Clan at the Nationwide Arena

When: 8 p.m. July 9

Location: 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

Description: The iconic rap group Wu-Tang Clan, formed nearly 35 years ago, will perform at the Nationwide Arena this June. This show will also feature Run the Jewels as the opening act.

Country Concert 25

When: July 10-12

Location: Hickory Hills Lakes: 7103 Ohio 66, Loramie

Description: This three-day music festival will feature iconic country stars such as Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Ashley McBryde and more. Guests are allowed to bring a 14-inch cooler filled with food and beverages into the event.

Teddy Swims at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center

When: 8 p.m. July 11

Location: 25 Race St., Cincinnati

Description: A rising star in the music world, Teddy Swims will perform at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center this July. He will be joined by opening act Sienna Spiro. Doors open for the event at 6:30 p.m.

Kesha and Scissor Sisters at the Riverbend Music Center

When: 7 p.m. July 16

Location: 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

Description: Scissor Sisters and Kesha’s “Tits Out Tour” will feature a stop at the Riverbend Music Center this July. There will also be a performance from Slayyyter at the show. Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnati Music Festival

When: July 24-26

Location: 1 Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Description: Returning for its 20th year, the Cincinnati Music Festival will take place July 24-26 at Paycor Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals. This year’s headlining performers include Earth, Wind and Fire, LL Cool J and Toni Braxton.

Big Time Rush at the Riverbend Music Center

When: 7 p.m. July 30

Location: 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

Description: After reforming the group in late 2021, former Nickelodeon boy band Big Time Rush has played shows across the world for old and new fans alike. Their upcoming performance at the Riverbend Music Center will also feature Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman, who played main characters on the band’s tv show. Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m.

Luke Bryan at the Riverbend Music Center

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 1

Location: 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

Description: As part of his “Country Song Came On” tour, Luke Bryan will perform at the Riverbend Music Center with special guests Avery Anna, Braxton Keith and Mae Estes. Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m.

Voices of America Country Music Fest

When: Aug. 7-10

Location: 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp.

Description: Shaboozey, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker and more will headline the Voices of America Country Music Fest this August. This will be the event’s third year.

Snoop Dogg at the Great American Ball Park

When: Aug. 11

Location: 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati

Description: Snoop Dogg will perform at the Great American Ball Park Aug. 11 after the Cincinnati Reds play against the Philadelphia Phillies. Tickets for the event have sold out through the park’s box office, but are available online.

Get the Led Out at the Fraze Pavilion

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 13

Location: 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Description: Popular Led Zeppelin tribute band Get the Led Out will perform at the Fraze Pavilion this August. Doors open for the event at 6:30 p.m.

Dayton Porchfest

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 12:15-6:45 p.m. Aug. 16

Location: St. Anne’s Hill, Dayton

Description: Porches across Dayton’s historic St. Anne’s Hill district will host mini-concerts featuring local artists throughout the day Aug. 16. The event, which honors Dayton’s contributions to music history, will kick off with a performance from the T.R.S.S. Drum Corps.

Stevie Nicks at the Heritage Bank Center

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 23

Location: 100 Broadway, Cincinnati

Description: With a legendary, decades-long career in the industry, Stevie Nicks has the honor of being the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. Doors will open for her upcoming show at 5:30 p.m.

Creed at the Heritage Bank Center

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 24

Location: 100 Broadway, Cincinnati

Description: Grammy-winning rock band Creed, known for songs such as “Higher” and “With Arms Wide Open,” will perform at the Heritage Bank Center in August as part of its “Summer of ‘99″ Tour. The show will begin with a performance from Daughtry and Mammoth. Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m.

Benson Boone at the Nationwide Arena

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 25

Location: 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

Description: One of 2024’s breakout stars, Benson Boone exploded in popularity after the release of his song “Beautiful Things” in early 2024. The former American Idol contestant is already set to perform at the Nationwide Arena, built to house 20,000 people. Tickets for this event are limited.