Best of Butler County 2023 winners: Professional Services

We have our Best of Butler County winners for 2023.

The Journal-News this year held its first annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 131 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Professional Services category:

Category Winner Best Animal Clinic/Veterinarian West Side Animal Clinic Best Attorney Josh Hodges Best Auctioneer Dave Lunsford Auctioneers Best Bank First Financial Bank Best Credit Union AurGroup Financial Credit Union Best Funeral Home Brown Dawson Best Insurance Agent John Turner, United Hartland Best Investment Advisor Justin Barrett of Edward Jones, Hamilton Best Lending Institution AurGroup Financial Credit Union Best Pet Grooming & Boarding Ben Fur Pet Grooming Best Photographer Capture the Past Best Real Estate Agent Lindsay Spears, RE/MAX Incompass

Winners and placers

Best Animal Clinic/Veterinarian

First place: West Side Animal Clinic

855 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton

513-892-5916

Second place: Mt Pleasant Animal Hospital

6120 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield

513-829-3830

Third place: Brookside Animal Hospital

989 Eaton Ave., Hamilton

513-737-5500

Best Attorney

First place: Josh Hodges

220 S. Monument Ave., Suite 100, Hamilton

513-676-4737

Second place: Melynda Cook Howard

1501 1st Ave., Middletown

513-868-3663

Third place: Dustin Hurley

301 N. Breiel Blvd., Suite A, Middletown

513-705-9000

Best Auctioneer

First place: Dave Lunsford Auctioneers

119 Church St., Somerville

513-895-4166

Second place: Delbert Cox Auctioneers

4674 Cincinnati Brookville Road, Hamilton

513-738-3475

Best Bank

First place: First Financial Bank

multiple area locations

bankatfirst.com

Second place: U.S. Bank

multiple area locations

usbank.com

Third place: Huntington Bank

multiple area locations

huntington.com

Best Credit Union

First place: AurGroup Financial Credit Union

multiple area locations

aurgroup.org

Second place: General Electric Credit Union

multiple area locations

gecreditunion.org

Third place: Telhio Credit Union

multiple area locations

telhio.org

Best Funeral Home

First place: Brown Dawson

multiple area locations

browndawsonflick.com

Second place: Wilson Schramm Spaulding Funeral Home

3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown

wilsonschrammspaulding.com

Third place: Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way, Fairfield

513-942-3293

Best Insurance Agent

First place: John Turner, United Hartland

150 High St., Hamilton

513-530-5515

Second place: Gregg Grimes, Insurance Associates

1061 N. University Blvd., Middletown

888-423-2488

Third place: Tyrice Walker, Hamilton

402 N. 3rd St., Hamilton

513-887-8734

Best Investment Advisor

First place: Justin Barrett of Edward Jones, Hamilton

1505 Millville Ave., Hamilton

513-889-1197

Second place: Bob Leshnak, West Chester

7182 Liberty Centre Drive, #1, West Chester Twp.

513-779-3777

Best Lending Institution

First place: AurGroup Financial Credit Union

multiple area locations

aurgroup.org

Second place: Telhio Credit Union

multiple area locations

telhio.org

Third place: MidFirst Credit Union

1201 Crawford St., Middletown

513-420-8640

Best Pet Grooming & Boarding

First place: Ben Fur Pet Grooming

2271 Millville Ave., Hamilton

513-863-2378

Second place: Grooming with Lauren

512 Main St., Hamilton

513-259-3693

Third place: Biscuit Bath & Beyond

1121 Magie Ave., #1823, Fairfield

513-829-5266

Best Photographer

First place: Capture the Past

facebook.com/ctpphotography/

Second place: Tommy Allen Media LLC

facebook.com/tommyallenmedia/

Third place: Greene Peas in a Pod

5755 Browns Road, Oxford

513-377-1099

Best Real Estate Agent

First place: Lindsay Spears, RE/MAX Incompass

304 Edgewood Drive, Trenton

Second place: Sarah Trau, Comey & Shepherd Realtors

6764 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester Twp.

(513) 374-8755

Third place: Rodney Muterspaw, Berkshire Hathaway HomeService

3743 S. Dixie Highway, Middletown 513-320-6410