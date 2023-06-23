Best of Butler County 2023 winners: Professional Services

We have our Best of Butler County winners for 2023.
The Journal-News this year held its first annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 131 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Professional Services category:
|Category
|Winner
|Best Animal Clinic/Veterinarian
|West Side Animal Clinic
|Best Attorney
|Josh Hodges
|Best Auctioneer
|Dave Lunsford Auctioneers
|Best Bank
|First Financial Bank
|Best Credit Union
|AurGroup Financial Credit Union
|Best Funeral Home
|Brown Dawson
|Best Insurance Agent
|John Turner, United Hartland
|Best Investment Advisor
|Justin Barrett of Edward Jones, Hamilton
|Best Lending Institution
|AurGroup Financial Credit Union
|Best Pet Grooming & Boarding
|Ben Fur Pet Grooming
|Best Photographer
|Capture the Past
|Best Real Estate Agent
|Lindsay Spears, RE/MAX Incompass
Best Animal Clinic/Veterinarian
First place: West Side Animal Clinic
855 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton
513-892-5916
Second place: Mt Pleasant Animal Hospital
6120 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield
513-829-3830
Third place: Brookside Animal Hospital
989 Eaton Ave., Hamilton
513-737-5500
Best Attorney
First place: Josh Hodges
220 S. Monument Ave., Suite 100, Hamilton
513-676-4737
Second place: Melynda Cook Howard
1501 1st Ave., Middletown
513-868-3663
Third place: Dustin Hurley
301 N. Breiel Blvd., Suite A, Middletown
513-705-9000
Best Auctioneer
First place: Dave Lunsford Auctioneers
119 Church St., Somerville
513-895-4166
Second place: Delbert Cox Auctioneers
4674 Cincinnati Brookville Road, Hamilton
513-738-3475
Best Bank
First place: First Financial Bank
multiple area locations
Second place: U.S. Bank
multiple area locations
Third place: Huntington Bank
multiple area locations
Best Credit Union
First place: AurGroup Financial Credit Union
multiple area locations
Second place: General Electric Credit Union
multiple area locations
Third place: Telhio Credit Union
multiple area locations
Best Funeral Home
First place: Brown Dawson
multiple area locations
Second place: Wilson Schramm Spaulding Funeral Home
3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown
Third place: Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way, Fairfield
513-942-3293
Best Insurance Agent
First place: John Turner, United Hartland
150 High St., Hamilton
513-530-5515
Second place: Gregg Grimes, Insurance Associates
1061 N. University Blvd., Middletown
888-423-2488
Third place: Tyrice Walker, Hamilton
402 N. 3rd St., Hamilton
513-887-8734
Best Investment Advisor
First place: Justin Barrett of Edward Jones, Hamilton
1505 Millville Ave., Hamilton
513-889-1197
Second place: Bob Leshnak, West Chester
7182 Liberty Centre Drive, #1, West Chester Twp.
513-779-3777
Best Lending Institution
First place: AurGroup Financial Credit Union
multiple area locations
Second place: Telhio Credit Union
multiple area locations
Third place: MidFirst Credit Union
1201 Crawford St., Middletown
513-420-8640
Best Pet Grooming & Boarding
First place: Ben Fur Pet Grooming
2271 Millville Ave., Hamilton
513-863-2378
Second place: Grooming with Lauren
512 Main St., Hamilton
513-259-3693
Third place: Biscuit Bath & Beyond
1121 Magie Ave., #1823, Fairfield
513-829-5266
Best Photographer
First place: Capture the Past
Second place: Tommy Allen Media LLC
Third place: Greene Peas in a Pod
5755 Browns Road, Oxford
513-377-1099
Best Real Estate Agent
First place: Lindsay Spears, RE/MAX Incompass
304 Edgewood Drive, Trenton
Second place: Sarah Trau, Comey & Shepherd Realtors
6764 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester Twp.
(513) 374-8755
Third place: Rodney Muterspaw, Berkshire Hathaway HomeService
3743 S. Dixie Highway, Middletown 513-320-6410