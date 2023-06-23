Best of Butler County 2023 winners: Recreation

We have our Best of Butler County winners for 2023.
The Journal-News this year held its first annual Best of Butler County to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 131 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Recreation category:
Best of Butler County 2023 winners
Winners and placers
Best Annual Festival
First place: Operation Pumpkin, Hamilton
Second place: Harvest Fest at Garver Family Farm Market
Third place: Sacred Heart Festival
Best Arcade/Gaming
First place: Pinball Garage
113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton
513-805-7367
Second place: Champion Mill Arcade
601 North B St., Hamilton
513-275-9896
Best Art Gallery
First place: Fitton Center For Creative Arts
101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton
513-863-8873
Second place: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum
1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton
513-868-8336
Third place: Artspace Hamilton Lofts and The Strauss Gallery
222 High St., Hamilton
513-291-4030
Best Bowling Alley
First place: Pohlman Lanes & Family Entertainment Complex
954 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton
513-795-7694
Second place: Eastern Lanes
6943 Coles Road, Middletown
513-422-6359
Third place: Oxford Lanes
4340 Oxford Reily Road, Oxford
513-523-9054
Best Campgrounds
First place: Hueston Woods State Park Campground
6301 Park Office Road, College Corner
513-523-1060
Second place: Rentschler Forest MetroPark
5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton
513-867-5835
Third place: Governor Bebb MetroPark
1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana
513-867-5835
Best Comedy Club
First place: Funny Bone
7518 Bales St., Liberty Twp.
513-779-5233
Second place: Lounge 24
24 S. 2nd St., Hamilton
513-892-2111
Best Concert Venue
First place: RiversEdge at Marcum Park
116 Dayton St., Hamilton
513-785-7055
Second place: Sorg Opera House
63 S. Main St., Middletown
513-428-5529
Third place: Pohlman Lanes & Family Entertainment Complex
954 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton
513-795-7694
Best Dance School/Studio
First place: Next Generation Dance School
1023 Millville Oxford Road, Hamilton
513-863-7329
Second place: Mpower Dance Company
226 Court St., Hamilton
513-737-2056
Third place: Miami Valley Ballet Theatre
175 Market St., Hamilton
513-737-1780
Best Family Fun Destination
First place: Pinball Garage
113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton
513-805-7367
Second place: EnterTRAINment Junction
7379 Squire Court, West Chester Twp.
513-898-8000
Third place: Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill
501 North B St., Hamilton
513-273-8200
Best Golf Course
First place: Potters Park Golf Course
417 Hamilton New London Road, Hamilton
513-868-5983
Second place: Twin Run Golf Course
2505 Eaton Road, Hamilton
513-868-5833
Third place: Brown’s Run Country Club
6855 Sloebig Road, Middletown
513-423-9401
Best Movie Theater
First place: AMC West Chester 18
9415 Civic Centre Blvd., West Chester Twp.
513-463-2324
Second place: CMX Liberty Luxury 15 & Cinébistro
7514 Bales St., Liberty Twp.
513-463-0470
Third place: Cobb 15 Luxury Theatres
Warehouse Row, Liberty Twp. (Liberty Center)
Best Museum
First place: Butler County Historical Society/Benninghofen House
527 N. Second St., Hamilton
513-896-9930
Second place: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum
1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton
513-868-8336
Third place: EnterTRAINment Junction
7379 Squire Court, West Chester Twp.
513-898-8000
Best Park/Walking Path
First place: Rentschler Forest MetroPark
5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton
513-867-5835
Second place: Joyce Park
25 Joe Nuxhall Way, Fairfield
513-785-7060
Third place: Voice of America MetroPark
7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp.
513-867-5835