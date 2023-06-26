Best of Butler County 2023: Attorney Josh Hodges

Attorney Josh Hodges of Kruger and Hodges in Hamilton Hodges credits his mentors and those who “believe in him” for his achievements in his career.

“There is really no best attorney in Butler County,” Hodges said. “Because there’s so many different types of law. It is broad category, but I am glad people voted for me.”

Hodges said he always knew “deep down” he wanted to be an attorney, but went into law later in life after working and attending Miami University part-time.

The Hamilton native became an attorney at the age of 32 after graduating from Salmon P. Chase College of Law. He went to work for a large firm based in Cincinnati.

Hodges did criminal defense work early in his career, but it was while working as a law clerk that he landed the type of law that’s the best fit for him — personal injury, including car accidents and dog bites.

Civil cases mover slower than criminal, which means he can spend more time with his family.

“Many cases have negotiations,” Hodges said. “My clients are injured in one form or another, so we deal a lot with medical records, medical bills, health insurance and experts.”

He admitted he doesn’t like insurance companies and enjoys going up against them in court.

“You are helping someone who had something bad happen to them that wasn’t their fault, and you are basically fighting for them. Kind of David against Goliath. Insurance companies have lots of money, lots of resources and a lot of our clients are just regular old people,” Hodges said.

When Hodges was the victim of a rear-end collision before he was an attorney, he said one insurance company dragged out the claim, and it took all summer to get the car fixed.

“That always left a bad taste in my mouth,” Hodges said.

Hodges and attorney Scott Kruger formed their practice in 2018. He lives in Hamilton with his wife and two children.