Best of Butler County: Announcing the 2023 winners

Journal-News readers have spoken: In 131 categories, the “best” have been decided.

The matchups were plentiful, as the Best of Butler County 2023 contest began with folks being asked to submit nominations. From there, voting was launched online, and for several weeks, thousands of choices were made every day.

Here’s a look at the winners. Click on a category name to see the winner and second and third placers in that category.

In the wide-range of categories, some of the contests that received the most votes included best bakery, best pizza, best local celebrity, best ethnic grocery store, best auto dealership and best salon. The popularity of the Best of Butler County contest has drawn new readers to the Journal-News, and we hope this list serves as a guide for those looking for good places to shop, dine or get the everyday services most of us need.

The Journal-News hopes to continue the Best of Butler County guide annually. Life-long Butler County residents may wonder why their own favorites aren’t on the list: It’s simple ... you are needed for nominations and voting. Watch for a new nomination period to come in 2024 and join us in broadening the scope to tell people what gems we have in the region.

We encourage you to patronize the businesses that got so much attention in this contest. Spending money and time locally is essential to a strong economy, and the Best of Butler County aims to help inform your decision-making on where you invest both.

Throughout this section, the Journal-News is providing articles that highlight some of the winners. More may be found at Journal-News.com.

- Mandy Gambrell, editor