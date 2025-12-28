The big Journal-News headlines of 2025: Data centers, JD Vance, immigration and more

Data centers

Hamilton and Trenton are considering proposals from developers to build data centers in their communities. The Hamilton project could be up to a $1 billion-plus investment on a 29-acre city-owned parcel. The proposed data center in Trenton will be almost 1 million square feet on a 141-acre parcel.

Both projects are reported to bring dozens of new jobs to each community, if approved, but residents have voiced environmental and noise concerns.

Primary complaints include the energy consumed to operate centers and the water needed to cool generators, as well as the noise coming from diesel backup generators during any power disruption.

Data centers store computing infrastructures, including servers, network equipment, and storage drives, for a company’s digital operations. It could be owned and operated by a single company, rented to third-party companies, or used for cloud providers, such as Google, Meta and Amazon Web Services.

Logistix Property Group and Prologis are the developers proposing the projects in Hamilton and Trenton, respectively.

City documents indicated the Logistix project could require up to 240 megawatts to power the 320,000-square-foot, two-story facility, but Hamilton officials have said it could be as small as 30 megawatts. The power potentially needed for the Trenton project has not been disclosed for the nearly 1 million-square-foot facility.

No end users have been identified for either the Hamilton or Trenton projects, so it’s uncertain at this time exactly how much power will be needed for either project.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Vance inauguration

Middletown native JD Vance, 41, became the country’s 50th vice president of the United States, and the first Millennial to hold the office. He became the third-youngest vice president in history at 40 years, 171 days old. (John C. Breckenridge and Richard Nixon were younger).

Vance also became the first Ohioan in the White House since the late 1920s, and no other Middletonian has ever been elected to a higher office..

The Middletown High School band performed at the inaugural parade, which was relocated to the Capital One Arena on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C., due to inclement weather.

Vance had been serving as one of Ohio’s two U.S. Senators when , on July 15, 2024, Donald Trump chose the author of “Hillbilly Elegy” and former venture capitalist to be his running mate in the 2024 election.

Vance, a former Marine, took his oath of office on the Bible that once belonged to his great-grandmother.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Data breaches

Three Butler County communities were impacted by data breaches this year — with the city of Middletown is still reeling from what they called “a cybersecurity incident.”

In October and November, Middletown council voted to spend $1,029,410 on cyber-related contracts, restoration and equipment. In December, council also elected to advance $800,000 for accounts normally funded by utility billing, which has been out since August.

Traditional utility billing is expected to resume in January, but online court records and background checks continue to be unavailable.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing with the assistance of third-party specialists, and it is not yet known what personal information, if any, may have been affected.

In October, Liberty Twp. Board of Trustees adopted a new cybersecurity policy, which “formalized some of the lessons learned from the May cyber incident,” said Caroline McKinney, Liberty Twp. administrator. The policy provides the township with what she called “a forward-looking approach” to cybersecurity.

West Chester Twp. had two cyber incidents this year, which spokesperson Brianna Wooten said were more akin to a two-phase intrusion. The incidents were due to the same group.

Technology was brought back online in phases in West Chester Twp., only after officials verified it was safe to do so, she said,

First WaWa in Ohio opens

Wawa’s expansion into Ohio began in Liberty Twp. — this location was the gas station and convenience store’s first to open in the Buckeye state. Ohio was the 10th state Wawa has expanded into as part of the company’s expansion plans.

The location at 7198 Cincinnati-Dayton Road was the first of eight to 10 planned Wawa stores slated to open by the end of the year. To date, there are nine in the Southwest Ohio and Miami Valley areas, which include two in Fairfield and two in Warren County. There are plans for a third Fairfield Wawa.

There are more than 1,100 locations across Wawa’s footprint.

In the next five to eight years, Wawa plans to build six to 10 stores in Ohio, which is a $7.5 million investment and employs, on average, 35 associates. Each construction project requires on average 140 contractors, according to the company.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Immigration and ICE

Immigration became a divisive national storyline in 2025. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January 2025 announcing a stricter stance on immigration. More arrests were made in early 2025 than in all of 2024.

Not long after Trump took his oath of office for a second non-consecutive term, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones renewed the county’s contract in late February with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

He had canceled the contract to hold ICE prisoners under the Biden administration.

On any given day, Jones could have a few hundred prisoners in his jail on what’s called an ICE hold.

Attorney General Dave Yost said in August that Butler County’s sheriff is within his legal rights to house ICE detainees, even if they have only been civilly charged.

Residents have complained to the Butler County Commission every week since Jones renewed the contract with ICE, asking the commission to take some action against the contract. The commission does not have the authority to cancel the contract. Jones said he also has a federal contract for Marshal Service prisoners and local and regional law enforcement.

Credit: Michael Pitman Credit: Michael Pitman

Anthony Brown sentenced

Anthony Brown, the man charged in the fatal 2022 Walmart shooting of Adam Black, was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison on Dec. 15 for murder and felonious assault. He pleaded guilty in September to the double shooting, which also wounded Walmart employee Eric Ruff.

Brown, who was out on bond for another crime, attempted to steal iPhones at the Fairfield Twp. box store when he was confronted by Black, who tried to stop the theft.

Over the years, Brown had fired several court-appointed attorneys, and multiple scheduled jury trials had been vacated. Brown was granted permission to represent himself in a jury trial this past September, but changed his mind after talking with his family and pleaded guilty.

Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Dan Haughey issued the maximum sentence to Brown, despite the pleas from his latest attorney, as well as his mother, for a lenient sentence.

The judge recognized that, before 2021, Brown was, for all intents and purposes, a law-abiding citizen, and then “things went off the rails,” he said.

With the conclusion of the murder case, Brown will return to court on Jan. 15, this time before Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh, on an October 2021 charge of aggravated robbery. He’s accused of robbing a Minnick’s Drive-Thru employee at gunpoint and allegedly stole cash and lottery tickets. He will be represented by Carl Lewis.

Credit: Michael Pitman Credit: Michael Pitman

Vacant properties in Middletown

A Journal-News investigation this year found Middletown city leaders were not enforcing city ordinances meant to hold owners of downtown vacant properties accountable.

City officials were not requiring property owners to register vacant properties with the city, as required by legislation on the books since 2019. Thus, the city lacks a full accounting of vacant downtown properties.

The lack of enforcement means the city is foregoing potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines, as well as failing to make sure buildings are meeting safety and maintenance standards.

Some properties owned by the city itself don’t comply with the city’s own standards.

Other Ohio cities with similar legislation are able to enforce vacant property ordinances and have seen benefits from doing so.

Using lists obtained from the city and Downtown Middletown Inc., and visual inspections by reporters, the Journal-News tallied at least 86 vacant storefronts and addresses in 212 buildings in the city’s core.

Asked why vacant property legislation hasn’t been enforced, Middletown Communications Manager Clayton Castle said there are “several factors,” including limited staffing and resources in code enforcement, outdated administrative processes and some ambiguities in the existing code that made consistent enforcement “difficult.”

The city plans to update its code in 2026 to “clarify definitions, streamline processes and ensure ... legislation is not only enforceable but also effective.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Middletown redevelopment: Downtown and in the East End

Just this year, Journal-News published nine stories on the 103-year-old former Manchester Inn and what the building’s fate might be.

In early 2025, city leaders called for a town hall to discuss downtown revitalization, including the “elephant in the room — the Manchester Inn," according Lisha Morlan, former Middletown economic development director.

In April, the city installed a fence around the Manchester due to falling roof tiles and the risk of roof collapse.

In May, after hearing from the city’s Fire Captain and Chief Building Official, who recommended immediate action whether it be repair or demolition, some councilmembers called for the building to be demolished.

This sparked Save Downtown Middletown, a coalition of residents organized by Gabe Schoenlein, after some council members expressed support for demolition of several city-owned buildings.

Previously, council had self-imposed an August deadline for a decision — whether demolition or redevelopment — on the former Manchester Inn, Sonshine building, First National Bank building and the Knights of Columbus building.

After hearing from several community members who expressed concerns that a decision on the future of a historic downtown buildings was coming too quickly, Middletown City Council delayed its resolution until October and then released another survey on the fate of the buildings and a request for developers.

CMC Properties out of Blue Ash was the lone respondent to the call for developers, proposing a mixed-use development for the site of the Sonshine building and former Manchester Inn.

The proposal would require both buildings be demolished.

During a town hall on Dec. 2, Middletown stakeholders and residents gave their opinion on the proposal.

Ultimately, the city has not made an official decision on the proposal or made any plans for demolition of any downtown building, but an unofficial straw vote saw all councilmembers in favor of continuing negotiations with CMC Properties.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

On the East End, the site of the former Towne Mall saw movement with developer Midland Atlantic Properties chosen by the city in August to redevelop the area.

Through a pre-development agreement, Midland has until February 2026 to complete due diligence, market feasibilities and identify possible retail partners to decide whether to move forward with its proposal under the terms and conditions contained in the agreement.

At the end of the pre-development period, Midland will come to the city with its findings, and based on those, may enter into a development agreement with the city.

The city will then request bids for demolition, which is expected to be in “full swing” by the first quarter of 2026, according to Schulte.

Schulte said certain specs and plans may be available to the public in winter 2025. As of Dec. 16, Midland was still reviewing due diligence materials and working through financing opportunities.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Robert ‘Sonny’ Hill Jr. Community Center and Community Building institute

Middletown’s community center at 800 Lafayette Ave. saw a $6.7 million renovation this year and officially reopened in mid-December. The renovation almost doubled the square footage of the facility, including a new 9,000-square-foot gym and 1,800-square-foot family room.

In early July, the Community Building Institute — the center’s anchor tenant — was forced to suspend summer programs because of a federal funding pause.

The 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant program accounted for 75% of CBI’s entire budget, according to CBI’s Executive Director Verlena Stewart.

But, just days later, the city donated $60,000 to the organization to continue the programs for disadvantaged children so it could finish out its summer programs.

CBI Middletown operates an 100-student summer camp with the funding that includes full-day programming from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; daily breakfast, lunch and snacks; four field trips; internship transportation for high school students; and staff support.

Now, Stewart, who is retiring at the end of 2025, said CBI is shifting its funding model to be less reliant on federal funds.

Marie Edwards, who worked as the out of school program director, will be taking over as executive director.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Veteran suicides reach record high in 2025

Butler County saw an uptick in suicides this year, and the Journal-News examined what these numbers mean for veterans, who are particularly impacted by the increase in suicides, what steps local agencies are taking to address the issue and what resources are available.

In 2024, there were 57 total known or suspected suicides in Butler County, seven of those being veterans.

As of August 2025, there was 29 known or suspected suicides — 12 of which have been veterans, between the ages of 25 and 93 years old, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Josh Brandner, a local Army veteran, spoke with this news outlet about his experience with his mental health and contemplations of suicide.

Through the American Legion, the 38-year-old found the Save A Warrior program in Hillsboro, Ohio, a 72-hour intensive suicide-prevention program for veterans and first responders.

“It’s okay to be yourself in that situation and find that vulnerability,” he said. “It was a beautiful gift. And then, once you come out of that, you learn that the real gift is in the service to others.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis call or text 988 to the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, 24/7.