Mixed-use development proposed for Manchester Inn and Sonshine building lot, requiring demolition

The facade would be red brick and is planned to incorporate stone exterior and interior fixtures from the Manchester Inn meant to honor the city’s historic character.

Joshua Smith, president and CEO of Butler County Finance Authority, assisted the city with identifying a developer.

Montgomery, who will oversee the development, has goals of putting “mom ‘n’ pop” restaurants and retail spaces in the street-level commercial development, not chains.

“Our expertise is taking towns that have been passed over in many cases for decades and reinvigorating them,” Cohen said.

Jim Cohen, president of CMC Properties, and Pete Montgomery, project manager, said the company was interested in putting a development in Middletown years ago, and now, “The timing is right.”

“In my opinion ... you have to start with something that yields a significant amount of residents in the downtown,” Smith said.

He said after that time there could be additional “collateral damage” to other buildings downtown.

“After a period of time, and multiple developers coming through, the one thing that became more clear to me was the Manchester, even though it technically could be saved ... it became more of a question of how long it would take to actually redevelop it,” he said.

“In my mind, every building that we went through should be preserved,” Smith said. These buildings included the Manchester, Sonshine building, Goetz Tower, First National Bank building and the Cincinnati State building.

He said he hopes the demolition of the Manchester Inn and Sonshine building and redevelopment of the three-acre site will create the “momentum” to bring in other developers for the First National Bank building, Goetz Tower, Cincinnati State building and further revitalization of the Sorg Opera House.

Councilman Paul Horn said, “It’s great to have the memories, but we also need to move forward with this. This is what is the future.”

Councilwoman Jennifer Carter wasn’t as convinced, expressing concerns of displacing poorer residents, other needed developments along North Verity Parkway, lack of grocery stores and low-income housing.

“I see this not benefiting a lot of people who live in Middletown today,” Carter said.

Smith said focusing on the downtown first can lead to opportunities for development in adjacent areas.

Councilman Paul Lolli and Mayor Elizabeth Slamka expressed support for the project, saying they were “encouraged” by the proposal.

“As much as I wish we could save The Manchester ... if that is not possible, this project is so exciting,” Slamka said.

Vice Mayor Steve West was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.

Sam Ashworth, a long-time trustee of Middletown Historical Society, said he is in support of the project “on the face of it” because of the incorporation of Manchester Inn elements and CMC Properties’ track record of developments in Hamilton and surrounding communities.

“I’m in favor of it,” he said. “I want to look at some of the real details and have some more conservations, and I think (CMC is) more than willing to do that.”

“One thing like this can spark the entire (downtown) revitalization, and that’s what I think and I hope will happen.”

No plans have been set regarding demolition of any downtown building, no contracts have been entered into and no vote was taken on the proposal.

A town hall is planned for the next council meeting on Dec. 2 that will start at 4 p.m. Residents will get the opportunity to ask questions, share concerns and discuss the proposed development.